ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘A country of missing people’: How Russia is vanishing thousands of Ukrainians

It is early March. Just a few weeks into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and in three different corners of the country, a group of civilians are being “vanished”.In Trostyanets, a town then under Russian occupation, close to Ukraine’s northeast border, Andriy, 35, a furniture maker, and his father-in-law are making a rare trip out to search for dwindling supplies. A Russian military vehicle quietly pulls up beside them, and the soldiers order them to get in.Some 140km east, in Kharkiv city, Igor, 33, is finishing a day volunteering with evacuees in the city’s railway station when he realises he...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Sens#Russian World#Ukrainian#Defense
Axios

U.S. pressure drives Russia, China and Iran closer together

America's biggest adversaries — China, Russia and Iran — are increasingly teaming up in ways that could undermine U.S. objectives. Driving the news: Russian and Chinese forces began major military exercises Thursday in Russia's far east. Meanwhile, Russia has received an initial batch of drones from Iran to deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

IAEA seeks permanent presence at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Wednesday that the agency seeks to establish a permanent presence at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine,. Why it matters: Grossi, who also arrived with a team of 13 other experts in the city of Zaporizhzhia on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

Putin will skip Mikhail Gorbachev's funeral, citing work schedule

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid personal respects to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at a hospital in Moscow on Thursday but will not attend his funeral on Saturday due to his "working schedule," the Kremlin said. The big picture: Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, was a...
EUROPE
Axios

Gorbachev's funeral draws thousands despite Putin's absence

Thousands gathered in Moscow Saturday to pay their respects to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died last week. The big picture: Gorbachev, one of the most important political leaders of the 20th century, has held a complicated legacy in his home country. Details: The farewell ceremony was held at...
POLITICS
Axios

Biden and Lapid discuss emerging Iran deal in phone call

President Biden spoke on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Lapid Wednesday about the emerging deal to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement and stressed his commitment to Israel's security, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. Why it matters: Israeli officials said that Lapid wanted...
POTUS
Axios

Esper calls "extreme partisanship" greatest threat facing U.S.

Extreme partisanship from members of both political parties is the greatest threat currently facing the U.S., former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday during an interview with Axios' Hans Nichols hosted by Florida's Forum Club of the Palm Beaches. Why it matters: The past few years have seen a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

GOP's midterm fear: Referendum on Trump

Top Republicans' biggest private fear — that November's midterms will turn on public opinion about former President Trump, not inflation and crime — is unfolding across the political landscape. Why it matters: Trump is dominating the news, picking Trump-like candidates in primaries — and shaping the views and...
POTUS
Axios

White House taps John Podesta to oversee clean energy spending

President Biden is bringing longtime Democratic adviser John Podesta back to the White House to fill the newly created role of senior adviser for "clean energy innovation and implementation." Why it matters: Podesta will oversee the implementation of the roughly $370 billion worth of clean energy and climate-related investments in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood leaving network

CNN on Friday let go of John Harwood, a White House correspondent that was at times critical of the Trump Administration. Why it matters: It‘s the second high-profile journalist the network’s new leadership has cut amid its attempt to make the network appear less polarizing. Details: Harwood joined...
POTUS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
49K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy