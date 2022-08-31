Read full article on original website
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
‘A country of missing people’: How Russia is vanishing thousands of Ukrainians
It is early March. Just a few weeks into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and in three different corners of the country, a group of civilians are being “vanished”.In Trostyanets, a town then under Russian occupation, close to Ukraine’s northeast border, Andriy, 35, a furniture maker, and his father-in-law are making a rare trip out to search for dwindling supplies. A Russian military vehicle quietly pulls up beside them, and the soldiers order them to get in.Some 140km east, in Kharkiv city, Igor, 33, is finishing a day volunteering with evacuees in the city’s railway station when he realises he...
Wife leaked intel about her husband's military unit to Russia, who then bombed it, says Ukraine's secret service
The Ukrainian forces say they arrested the "traitor" for supplying Russia with secrets about her husband's unit fighting in eastern Ukraine.
Gorbachev was "shocked and bewildered" by war in Ukraine, interpreter says
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died earlier this week at the age of 91, was "shocked and bewildered" by Russia's war in Ukraine, his interpreter of 37 years, Pavel Palazhchenko, told Reuters Thursday. The big picture: Gorbachev has been lionized in the West for his role in presiding over...
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Former aides recall secretively packing boxes during Trump's last days in White House because he thought he'd stay in office
Chaos engulfed Trump's last days in the White House, in part because he didn't think he'd actually be leaving office.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
U.S. pressure drives Russia, China and Iran closer together
America's biggest adversaries — China, Russia and Iran — are increasingly teaming up in ways that could undermine U.S. objectives. Driving the news: Russian and Chinese forces began major military exercises Thursday in Russia's far east. Meanwhile, Russia has received an initial batch of drones from Iran to deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine.
IAEA seeks permanent presence at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Wednesday that the agency seeks to establish a permanent presence at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine,. Why it matters: Grossi, who also arrived with a team of 13 other experts in the city of Zaporizhzhia on...
Putin will skip Mikhail Gorbachev's funeral, citing work schedule
Russian President Vladimir Putin paid personal respects to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at a hospital in Moscow on Thursday but will not attend his funeral on Saturday due to his "working schedule," the Kremlin said. The big picture: Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, was a...
Gorbachev's funeral draws thousands despite Putin's absence
Thousands gathered in Moscow Saturday to pay their respects to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died last week. The big picture: Gorbachev, one of the most important political leaders of the 20th century, has held a complicated legacy in his home country. Details: The farewell ceremony was held at...
U.S. obtains warrant to seize Russian energy company's $45 million plane
The U.S. has obtained a warrant to seize an aircraft owned by Russian oil and gas company PJSC LUKOIL, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. Why it matters: It's one of several Russian-owned assets seized by the U.S. since the Biden administration began issuing sanctions in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Biden and Lapid discuss emerging Iran deal in phone call
President Biden spoke on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Lapid Wednesday about the emerging deal to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement and stressed his commitment to Israel's security, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. Why it matters: Israeli officials said that Lapid wanted...
Esper calls "extreme partisanship" greatest threat facing U.S.
Extreme partisanship from members of both political parties is the greatest threat currently facing the U.S., former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday during an interview with Axios' Hans Nichols hosted by Florida's Forum Club of the Palm Beaches. Why it matters: The past few years have seen a...
GOP's midterm fear: Referendum on Trump
Top Republicans' biggest private fear — that November's midterms will turn on public opinion about former President Trump, not inflation and crime — is unfolding across the political landscape. Why it matters: Trump is dominating the news, picking Trump-like candidates in primaries — and shaping the views and...
White House taps John Podesta to oversee clean energy spending
President Biden is bringing longtime Democratic adviser John Podesta back to the White House to fill the newly created role of senior adviser for "clean energy innovation and implementation." Why it matters: Podesta will oversee the implementation of the roughly $370 billion worth of clean energy and climate-related investments in...
CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood leaving network
CNN on Friday let go of John Harwood, a White House correspondent that was at times critical of the Trump Administration. Why it matters: It‘s the second high-profile journalist the network’s new leadership has cut amid its attempt to make the network appear less polarizing. Details: Harwood joined...
