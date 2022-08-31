If you haven't been crafting your own homemade charcuterie boards, then you are late to this food trend. These beautiful displays of meat and cheese have become all the rage over the last few years, and there's no sign of this fad slowing down anytime soon. The real reason charcuterie boards are so popular? People have speculated about what triggered this phenomenon, but one theory is that food art is the only thing better than food (via Buzz Feed). Millennials and Gen-Z love capturing the tasteful elegance of these boards and posting them on the #gram, along with other forms of social media.

