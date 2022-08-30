Read full article on original website
TRIO WANTED IN NEW CANEY HOMICIDE
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have been issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also have identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who has an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Additional details surrounding the investigation or the circumstances that led to the shooting are not available at this time.
ONE MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY-OTHER STILL ON THE RUN AS IS A PERSON OF INTEREST
Christopher Allen Justice, 29, of 20681 Trinity Way was wanted in connection with the homicide Early on August 29, 2022, in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in the Lost Lake Subdivision off FM 1485. Warrants were issued for the trio. Friday evening Justice was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on robbery charges in connection with the homicide. The other person, Stephen Roger Edwards is still being sought as is Nicole Marie Crisp, a person of interest, who has an outstanding warrant for bond forfeiture in Montgomery County.
DRIVER HOLDS 2-YEAR-OLD IN LAP DURING 100 MPH PURSUIT
A Splendora Officer was conducting traffic enforcement on US Highway 59 near FM 2090 Thursday night, just before midnight. The officer observed a vehicle traveling over 100 mph toward Fostoria Rd. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, identified as Tavion Xavior Love, 27, of 25534 Shadowdale in Cleveland, began to evade law enforcement. The officer lost sight of the vehicle for a short time due to traffic but was quickly relocated by the officer and Splendora CIU units. The vehicle finally came to a stop on Fostoria Rd near Morgan Cemetary Rd. While the officers were making contact with the driver, he was holding a 2-year-old child in his hands and admitted to holding the 2-year-old in his lap while evading law enforcement at speeds over 100 mph. After further investigation, the driver was placed in custody for Evading in a Motor Vehicle and Child Endangerment. Love is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $20,000 bond for the evading and a $15,000 bond for the child endangerment. The child’s mother was called by police and the child was turned over to her.
DWI WITH CHILD ALMOST HITS PATROL CAR
A Precinct 4 deputy’s vehicle was almost struck near Kingwood Dr. After an investigation, Anysia Lynn Rodriguez, 25, of 4514 Crane in Houston was placed into custody for DWI with a child after finding two unrestrained children in the vehicle. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. Her bond was set at $2000.
PRECINCT 4 ARRESTS MAN WANTED BY PARDONS AND PAROLE
A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US HWY 59 near SH 242. After an investigation, one male was placed into custody for multiple pardons and parole warrants. Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2003 on multiple drug charges and was paroled in...
Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
There were 48 subjects booked into the Chambers County Jail between August 21 and August 27. These subjects included:
Maxquisha Sharde Johnson, 06/01/1990, of Baytown. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged twice for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 in vehicle. Gerardo Salianas Herrera, III., 08/19/1997, of Houston. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and give information.
117 grams of meth confiscated
During the early morning hours Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. Deputies made contact with the suspected driver, identified as 40 year old Daniel Vickery of Raymond. Deputies took Vickery into custody for outstanding warrants. With the assistance of Montgomery County Deputy…
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Imperial Oaks Shooting
SPRING, TX -- On Thursday September 1, 2022 at around11:15 pm law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.
Houston SPCA, LCSO deputies seize animals from Dayton area home
Houston SPCA and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, rescued dozens of animals from a home on CR 401 in the Old River area of south Liberty County. The decaying remains of a donkey in the driveway of the home was only part of the impetus for the seizure.
Woman punches nail salon employee after refusing to pay nearly $300 bill, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is wanted in connection with the assault of an employee at a Katy-area nail salon after she refused to pay her bill last month, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are asking for help in identifying the woman. They have released...
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/02/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-02-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-31-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SHERIFF RADER COMMENDS ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF LCSO DRUG INTERDICTION UNIT
At this month’s regular Liberty County Sheriff’s departmental meeting, the usual procedure of selecting one deputy for Employee of the Month was altered somewhat as Sheriff Bobby Rader opted to recognize not just one individual for this monthly award but rather an entire group of deputies, namely the LCSO’s Drug Interdiction Unit. Due to the sensitive nature of this unit’s operations within the Sheriff’s Office, the workings and accomplishments of this unit are rarely seen by the general public or much less recognized for the night and day service they provide the citizens of the community. Sheriff Rader alluded to the fact that not only are these deputies highly trained within their respected field of operations but he also commended the unit for their close cooperation with the federal agencies of the DEA, FBI, and Homeland Security as well as many state and local Law Enforcement agencies both within Liberty County as well as other states. This Unit is very comprehensive in all aspects of illegal narcotic investigations, building a court-ready case and following up on many of the ongoing investigations presently underway within the Sheriff’s Office. It was pointed out by the Sheriff how the Drug Interdiction Unit’s constant vigilance and “behind the scene” operations in the recovery of great amounts of illegal drugs and the arrest of those dealers and users responsible for spreading these narcotics to not only the adults in the community but to the children as well are helping in keeping Liberty County a safer place to live and work. Sheriff Rader also asked the public to help the LCSO give a well-deserved “congratulations” to this unique team of dedicated deputies for a job well done and for being recognized for the “Unit of the Month” for September 2022.
MCTXSheriff Apprehends Serial Burglar
On August 29, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling in the Porter area, recognized a male they know from previous law enforcement encounters as Brandon Oliver, who had an active Felony Warrant for Burglary of a Building. As Deputies approached Brandon to make the arrest, he ran behind the Porterwood Shopping Center to evade Deputies but was captured shortly after. Deputies placed Brandon in custody for the Burglary Warrant, and he was also charged with Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
Labor Day Weekend No Refusal
Starting Friday, September 2, 2022, and continuing through Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, in conjunction with both state and local law enforcement agencies, will increase No Refusal Operations and Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) Enforcement on the roadways of Montgomery County and on Lake Conroe. The goal of this initiative is to prevent boating and traffic-related crashes and deaths caused by impaired drivers during this holiday weekend.
Pet theft scheme discovered during stop of stolen U-Haul full of malnourished dogs
The discovery of malnourished dogs in The Woodlands led to the arrest of a woman who has hurt other dogs and scammed individuals, as a dog transporter. A Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART
On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department. It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police...
Possible aircraft crash reported in Tomball, deputies responding to scene
TOMBALL, Texas - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are responding to a possible aircraft crash in Tomball. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred on the 8500 block of Monterrey Pine Place, near FM 2920, just after 5 p.m.
Driver pulls over, shoots passenger after woman chokes her during altercation in downtown Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – Police are investigating a fight between a driver and a passenger that reportedly led up to a shooting in downtown Houston overnight. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Emancipation around midnight. According to officers with the Houston Police Department, two women were traveling in a...
