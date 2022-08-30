ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TRIO WANTED IN NEW CANEY HOMICIDE

On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have been issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also have identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who has an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Additional details surrounding the investigation or the circumstances that led to the shooting are not available at this time.
NEW CANEY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ONE MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY-OTHER STILL ON THE RUN AS IS A PERSON OF INTEREST

Christopher Allen Justice, 29, of 20681 Trinity Way was wanted in connection with the homicide Early on August 29, 2022, in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in the Lost Lake Subdivision off FM 1485. Warrants were issued for the trio. Friday evening Justice was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on robbery charges in connection with the homicide. The other person, Stephen Roger Edwards is still being sought as is Nicole Marie Crisp, a person of interest, who has an outstanding warrant for bond forfeiture in Montgomery County.
NEW CANEY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DRIVER HOLDS 2-YEAR-OLD IN LAP DURING 100 MPH PURSUIT

A Splendora Officer was conducting traffic enforcement on US Highway 59 near FM 2090 Thursday night, just before midnight. The officer observed a vehicle traveling over 100 mph toward Fostoria Rd. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, identified as Tavion Xavior Love, 27, of 25534 Shadowdale in Cleveland, began to evade law enforcement. The officer lost sight of the vehicle for a short time due to traffic but was quickly relocated by the officer and Splendora CIU units. The vehicle finally came to a stop on Fostoria Rd near Morgan Cemetary Rd. While the officers were making contact with the driver, he was holding a 2-year-old child in his hands and admitted to holding the 2-year-old in his lap while evading law enforcement at speeds over 100 mph. After further investigation, the driver was placed in custody for Evading in a Motor Vehicle and Child Endangerment. Love is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $20,000 bond for the evading and a $15,000 bond for the child endangerment. The child’s mother was called by police and the child was turned over to her.
CLEVELAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DWI WITH CHILD ALMOST HITS PATROL CAR

A Precinct 4 deputy’s vehicle was almost struck near Kingwood Dr. After an investigation, Anysia Lynn Rodriguez, 25, of 4514 Crane in Houston was placed into custody for DWI with a child after finding two unrestrained children in the vehicle. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. Her bond was set at $2000.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PRECINCT 4 ARRESTS MAN WANTED BY PARDONS AND PAROLE

A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US HWY 59 near SH 242. After an investigation, one male was placed into custody for multiple pardons and parole warrants. Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2003 on multiple drug charges and was paroled in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
BAYTOWN, TX
theseabreezebeacon.com

There were 48 subjects booked into the Chambers County Jail between August 21 and August 27. These subjects included:

Maxquisha Sharde Johnson, 06/01/1990, of Baytown. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged twice for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 in vehicle. Gerardo Salianas Herrera, III., 08/19/1997, of Houston. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and give information.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

117 grams of meth confiscated

During the early morning hours Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. Deputies made contact with the suspected driver, identified as 40 year old Daniel Vickery of Raymond. Deputies took Vickery into custody for outstanding warrants. With the assistance of Montgomery County Deputy…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Imperial Oaks Shooting

SPRING, TX -- On Thursday September 1, 2022 at around11:15 pm law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.
SPRING, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Houston SPCA, LCSO deputies seize animals from Dayton area home

Houston SPCA and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, rescued dozens of animals from a home on CR 401 in the Old River area of south Liberty County. The decaying remains of a donkey in the driveway of the home was only part of the impetus for the seizure.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/02/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-02-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-31-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHERIFF RADER COMMENDS ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF LCSO DRUG INTERDICTION UNIT

At this month’s regular Liberty County Sheriff’s departmental meeting, the usual procedure of selecting one deputy for Employee of the Month was altered somewhat as Sheriff Bobby Rader opted to recognize not just one individual for this monthly award but rather an entire group of deputies, namely the LCSO’s Drug Interdiction Unit. Due to the sensitive nature of this unit’s operations within the Sheriff’s Office, the workings and accomplishments of this unit are rarely seen by the general public or much less recognized for the night and day service they provide the citizens of the community. Sheriff Rader alluded to the fact that not only are these deputies highly trained within their respected field of operations but he also commended the unit for their close cooperation with the federal agencies of the DEA, FBI, and Homeland Security as well as many state and local Law Enforcement agencies both within Liberty County as well as other states. This Unit is very comprehensive in all aspects of illegal narcotic investigations, building a court-ready case and following up on many of the ongoing investigations presently underway within the Sheriff’s Office. It was pointed out by the Sheriff how the Drug Interdiction Unit’s constant vigilance and “behind the scene” operations in the recovery of great amounts of illegal drugs and the arrest of those dealers and users responsible for spreading these narcotics to not only the adults in the community but to the children as well are helping in keeping Liberty County a safer place to live and work. Sheriff Rader also asked the public to help the LCSO give a well-deserved “congratulations” to this unique team of dedicated deputies for a job well done and for being recognized for the “Unit of the Month” for September 2022.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MCTXSheriff Apprehends Serial Burglar

On August 29, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling in the Porter area, recognized a male they know from previous law enforcement encounters as Brandon Oliver, who had an active Felony Warrant for Burglary of a Building. As Deputies approached Brandon to make the arrest, he ran behind the Porterwood Shopping Center to evade Deputies but was captured shortly after. Deputies placed Brandon in custody for the Burglary Warrant, and he was also charged with Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Labor Day Weekend No Refusal

Starting Friday, September 2, 2022, and continuing through Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, in conjunction with both state and local law enforcement agencies, will increase No Refusal Operations and Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) Enforcement on the roadways of Montgomery County and on Lake Conroe. The goal of this initiative is to prevent boating and traffic-related crashes and deaths caused by impaired drivers during this holiday weekend.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART

On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
NEW CANEY, TX
12NewsNow

'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department. It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

