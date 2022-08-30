Read full article on original website
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.
MHP readies for Labor Day weekend
Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
Craving made-from-scratch chicken fingers? This newly-opened Mississippi restaurant has your game day covered.
Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger only restaurant pioneer, announced that its first restaurant in Oxford is now open at 1506 University Avenue. As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Oxford location is owned and operated by Tyrone Burroughs and Randy Washburn, who also operate two additional Guthrie’s restaurant in Memphis, and have plans to open a third and fourth Guthrie’s in Collierville and Olive Branch over the next several months.
Friday sports: DeSoto Central handles Gators
Two teams looking to bounce back from tough losses met Friday night in week two of the DeSoto County high school football season. An early indication of how Friday’s game between Lake Cormorant and DeSoto Central would go happened in the first minute and a half of the contest, shortly after the Gators had stalled in their initial drive off the opening kick off and punted the ball away to the Jaguars.
Two-year aviation program to center at Olive Branch Airport
Southwest Tennessee Community College program is the first of its type in Tennessee. The Olive Branch Airport is becoming an education center as well as a transportation center, with the addition of a new aviation program to work out of the airport through Southwest Tennessee Community College. A recent Open...
Thursday’s DeSoto County sports scores
Photo: Northpoint Christian girls’ soccer forward Hayden Moneymaker battles a Brighton, Tenn. opponent in Thursday’s 2-0 Lady Trojans victory. (Photo credit: Jim Jarrett) Hernando 3, Foley, AL 0 (25-21; 25-20; 25-20) Briarcrest Christian 3, Northpoint Christian 0 (26-24, 25-16, 25-14) DeSoto Central 3, Arlington, Tenn. 2 (25-23, 20-25,...
Medical marijuana cultivation facility licensed for Oxford
A new business specializing in the cultivation of medical marijuana is set to open and serve Oxford and Lafayette County. Magnolia State Agriculture is the latest medical marijuana business to be licensed in Oxford since the Legislature gave final approval to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in January. Magnolia State...
Southaven, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marshall County High School football team will have a game with Northpoint Christian School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Marshall County High SchoolNorthpoint Christian School.
Bartlett school crossing guard celebrates 30 years on the job
BARTLETT, Tenn. — Colleagues celebrated Elizabeth Carver as she marked 30 years on the job as a crossing guard in Bartlett. According to the Bartlett Police Department, Carver worked her post Thursday afternoon under the watchful eye of Mayor McDonald, the entire police administration, and a ton of friends and family.
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gives update on plates and tags following week-long closing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All last week, some in the city of Memphis who are waiting for their tags have asked "where is Wanda?" On Monday, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gave an update on the progress made after closing clerk offices for a week. Halbert shut down all clerk...
Medical situation causes Goodman Road closure
If you were traveling in or near Goodman Road at I-55 and Southcrest Parkway in Southaven at mid-day Thursday, you likely encountered some traffic problems due to an incident with a man reported to have a mental health issue. Southaven police officers and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called...
What happens to a rent check that disappears?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rent is once again due for dozens of Memphis tenants whose money orders were stolen in August. “That happened on their property,” said a tenant of the Glen Townhomes, owned by Sunshine Corporation. “They’re going to have to figure out what to do. Because once that money order comes out of my hand and I put it in their drop box, that’s no longer my concern.”
New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
Should you eat fish from the Mississippi River? Depends on which state you ask.
Danny Paccasassi, a lifelong Memphis resident, started fishing on the Mississippi River 40 years ago. Now he runs a fishing charter. But he rarely eats the fish he catches. Fishers on the Tennessee side of the Mississippi River are told: don’t eat the fish. They may contain high levels of methylmercury, chlordane and other organic contaminants. Methylmercury is associated with neurological, reproductive and immunological health, and perinatal exposure can hinder children’s cognitive and psychomotor performance.
Shoppers on high alert after mother and baby kidnapped from Mid-South Target store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a mother and her baby were kidnapped in broad daylight at a Mid-South store, shoppers FOX13 spoke with say they’re as attentive as ever. Memphis Police said the incident happened around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of Target off Highway 64 in Cordova.
Mississippi gathering spot with a view named one of the best rooftop bars in the country
The Coop at Graduate in Oxford was named one of Big 7 Travel’s Best Rooftop Bars in The USA for 2022. The list, which includes elegant and exciting rooftop bars from across the country, places The Coop at 26. Since its opening in 2015, The Coop has been a...
Alfredo sauce spill partially closes I-55 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Northbound Interstate 55 near McLemore was closed Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer wreck created a big mess. The wreck was reported at 4:43 p.m. TDOT video from the scene showed alfredo sauce spilled across the road. Police and fire crews did not confirm what the truck was carrying, but a WREG […]
Couples hire lawyer amid allegations of racial profiling at popular Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Allegations of racial profiling at a popular Memphis restaurant continue to pour into the FOX13 newsroom. Now two Memphis couples say they have retained a lawyer. Last week, FOX13 introduced a husband and wife who said they were asked to leave Houston’s Restaurant on Poplar Avenue...
Look! A Hungry Fisherman Menu from the 1970s
A few weeks ago, I told you — or at least reminded you — of the Hungry Fisherman restaurants in Memphis. These were incredibly popular establishments, packed to the rafters every night of the week, and that original post attracted a lot of attention because so many Memphians still have so many fond memories of the place.
