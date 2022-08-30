ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Supervisors Agree to Settle State Lawsuit Against Former Auditor-Controller Karen Paz Dominguez and Humboldt County

By Ryan Burns
lostcoastoutpost.com
 4 days ago
lostcoastoutpost.com

After Rebukes and Apologies for Bongio’s ‘Disrespectful’ Comments, Planning Commission Defers Decision on Mega-Home Permits

Hoping to avoid getting overruled by the California Coastal Commission and further damaging relations with local tribes, the Humboldt County Planning Commission postponed a permitting decision last night on a controversial home construction project near the Fay Slough wildlife area north of Eureka. The hearing was a continuation from the...
lostcoastoutpost.com

Despite Silence From Tribes, Mega-Home Builder Optimistic Ahead of Tonight’s Continued Planning Commission Hearing to Address Permit Violation Fallout

Two weeks after a heated Humboldt County Planning Commission hearing that soured relations between the commission and local tribes, applicant Travis Schneider said he’s optimistic ahead of tonight’s follow-up meeting, where the hearing is scheduled to continue. “I think we’ve found some common ground with staff’s revised conditions,”...
North Coast Journal

PlanCo Staff Recommends Approval of Schneider Permit; Documents Shed New Light on Contentious Meeting

A couple weeks after the matter spilled cantankerously into public view, Humboldt County and Building Department staff is recommending the Planning Commission approve the permits necessary to allow a local developer to continue construction of his family home, with some revised conditions, at its meeting tonight. The issue arose after...
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE CANNABIS COVERSATION: Appellations

The concept of appellations refers to a place of origin, and is receiving significant attention in the cannabis industry. In areas like Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Sonoma, where sun-grown cannabis is the norm, farmers are advocating for an appellation’s designation, which will certify where something was grown and how. Supporters believe that appellation designations will prevent the whitewashing of cannabis cultivation and solidify certain regions as go-to destinations for sourcing cannabis goods.
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE ECONEWS REPORT: Klamath River Woes, But Progress on Dam Removal

It is tough to be a fish in the Klamath River. On the heels of a large fishkill caused by a debris flow following the McKinney Fire comes another fishkill, this time caused by a pathogen, Flavobacterium columnare, more commonly known as gill rot. Hot, tepid waters in the lower Klamath form a perfect breeding ground for the disease. Elsewhere in the Klamath watershed, ranchers are illegally diverting water (at the encouragement of Rep. Doug LaMalfa), creating perilous conditions in the Shasta River, a tributary to the Klamath.
kymkemp.com

After Hung Jury, Aaron Arlotta Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charges

Aaron Arlotta who had a series of encounters with law enforcement and community members in the first two months of this year has been in jail since fighting with Fortuna Police officers on February 16. In early August, a court trial resulted in a hung jury. In a subsequent email...
lostcoastoutpost.com

Who Will Get the Former Jacobs Campus? Bidders for Blighted Site in Highland Park Are the City of Eureka and the California Highway Patrol, With a Decision Coming Soon

Who will win the bid for the former Jacobs campus?. And what will be built there – a new police headquarters or affordable market-rate housing?. Two entities – the City of Eureka and the California Highway Patrol – have expressed interest in purchasing and developing the former George C. Jacobs Junior High School campus, near Highland Park in Eureka. Eureka City Schools Superintendent Fred Van Vleck tells the Outpost that the school district is “still in active negotiations with both parties.”
North Coast Journal

Cal Poly Paid Triple Appraised Value in Land Purchase

Two months after officially becoming the state's third polytechnic university, Cal Poly Humboldt signed a March 22 purchase agreement for a 16-acre vacant lot on the eastern edge of the Arcata Bottoms, putting down a $54,000 deposit on what campus officials have described as a "strategic" investment. The parcel was...
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 8:51 p.m.] Death Investigation at Fatal Fire East of Eureka

The coroner is at today’s residential fire east of Eureka in the 5100 block of Woodland Way off Myrtle Avenue after a body was discovered in the smoking ruins of the one story wood house not long after firefighters arrived on scene. According to our reporter Mark McKenna who...
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Eugene ‘Neal’ Sligh, 1937-2022

Neal Sligh (Mr. Sligh, or “Coach,” as known to hundreds of former students at Pacific Union School), was born March 9, 1937 to Thomas “Roy” Sligh and Jessie Lee Sligh in Gadsden, Alabama. Neal passed away at home surrounded by his family in the early morning of August 27, 2022. Neal did not “go gentle into that good night (Thomas).” Neal struggled to the end to tell Sharon, his wife, and those present, “I love you.” In his last moments, he reached out with both arms to embrace someone or something unseen and then found peace.
lostcoastoutpost.com

Pounds of Heroin, Meth Taken Out of Home on Eureka’s P Street Following Bust of 30-Year-Old Mexican Citizen, Drug Task Force Says

Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. In early August of 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) initiated an investigation into Luis Alberto Valenzuela-Pardo (30 years old from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico) for distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in Humboldt County. On August 31st, 2022, HCDTF Agents with the assistance of the Eureka Police Department (EPD) and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) made a traffic stop on Valenzuela-Pardo in the 3300 block of Broadway St. in Eureka. Valenzuela-Pardo was detained without incident.
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Shane Lyndon Toroni, 1965-2022

It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Shane Toroni, after a 10½ year battle with Metatastic Pancreatic Neuro-Endocrine Tumors, a very rare cancer. He was 57½ years young and fought his cancers with strength, courage and a strong will to live, never giving up hope, no complaints. He also had a hereditary condition known as Lynch Syndrome, a gene mutation which was discovered in 2017 through an Arizona Genetic Counselor. This mutation makes one at a higher risk for some cancers. Early intervention is essential.
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: It’s Going to Be Very Smoky Around Willow Creek Today

Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. Today, California Incident Management Team 15 assumed command of the SRF Lightning Complex. CAIIMT 15 will join the unified command with California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 39,721 acres with 64% containment and 1,573 personnel assigned to the incident.
North Coast Journal

Yes, They Are Racist. What Now?

Progress often provokes a vicious response from those who wish to maintain the status quo. Much as the election of this country's first Black president fueled the retaliatory rage of right wing white supremacists, leading to Trump's election and an increase in racist attacks, it is clear that the progress this community has made toward acknowledging the Wiyot peoples' rightful place on this land and in leadership is now provoking the anger of those who have become accustomed to holding power for generations — namely, wealthy landowners and developers.
