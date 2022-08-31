Read full article on original website
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Gabe Kapler gets real on harsh reality behind Giants’ downward spiral
The San Francisco Giants are not in a very good place right now. Even manager Gabe Kapler could not help but agree with this notion following his team’s seventh straight loss on Wednesday. Injuries have played a major role in the Giants’ current slump. Both Joey Bart and Brandon...
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits game early
Jimenez left Thursday's game against the Royals in the seventh inning due to right leg soreness. Thursday marks the third time in the past seven days in which Jimenez's right leg issues have caused him to leave a game early or be held out of the lineup. The injury doesn't seem to be severe since he is listed as day-to-day, but the lingering nature of the issue likely means it will remain a problem down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Passed over for September promotion
Kelenic, who owns a .244 average and .784 OPS across his last 12 games at Triple-A Tacoma, was passed over for a Sept. 1 promotion to the Mariners in favor of fellow outfielder Taylor Trammell. Kelenic has become quite the conundrum for the Mariners as a once can't-miss prospect that's...
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Likely to lose playing time
Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. While starting in each of the last nine games -- including eight at designated hitter -- Santana slashed .207/.303/.345 with a home run and a 4:7 BB:K. Santana had started to transition into more of a part-time role in early August, but his opportunities picked up in the back half of the month while Sam Haggerty dealt with shoulder and finger injuries. However, with Haggerty making his second straight start in the outfield Thursday, Santana will likely find himself on the bench more frequently while Mitch Haniger gets deployed at DH on a regular basis.
Steph Curry Reveals Which Team He Would Join if He Leaves Warriors
Steph Curry wants to retire with the Golden State Warriors, but he would join this team if that didn't happen
CBS Sports
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Heads to bench Friday
Rutschman is not in Friday's lineup against the Athletics, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Rutschman has cooled off a little of late, hitting .212/.323/.375 with three home runs and one steal over his last 80 at-bats. Robinson Chirinos will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Steps out of lineup
Rizzo is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels. Rizzo has hit solo homers in back-to-back games but will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale. New York has a scheduled day off Thursday, so his absence from the lineup will provide him two straight days of rest. DJ LeMahieu will shift to first base while Gleyber Torres starts at the keystone.
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: X-rays negative
Perez (hand) was diagnosed with a right hand contusion after exiting Friday's game against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez was hit by a pitch on his right hand in the top of the sixth inning, but he underwent X-rays that came back negative. He seems to have avoided any structural damage, and he's considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup.
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Gives way to Nido
McCann is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers. McCann will head to the bench after he caught in three of the Mets' past four games. Tomas Nido will form a battery with starting pitcher Jacob deGrom on Wednesday.
New contracts setting Jordan Poole's market value for Warriors?
The Warriors will either have to reach a rookie scale extension with Jordan Poole by October 17 or deal with him as a restricted free agent next summer. Either way, new contracts around the league are already setting his market value, writes Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. Anfernee...
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sitting again Wednesday
Paredes (undisclosed) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes should have a clear path to a full-time role in the infield for at least the next week after Brandon Lowe (triceps) was placed on the injured list Wednesday, but he'll first have to overcome his own injury. The 23-year-old will be on the bench for a second straight contest due to the unspecified issue, which caused him to be scratched ahead of Tuesday's 7-2 win.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for season
Belt will undergo season-ending knee surgery Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After receiving a second opinion on his right knee, Belt decided to undergo yet another knee procedure, ending his season. In 2022, Belt slashed .213/.326/.350 -- by far the worst numbers of his career -- and played in just 78 games. The 34-year-old veteran said he would like to continue playing, though at the end of the day it depends on how his knee recovers.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Diagnosed with left calf contusion
Pivetta was removed from Friday's game against the Rangers due to a left calf contusion, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Pivetta sustained his injury while fielding a grounder in the top of the third inning Friday, and he was replaced to begin the fourth frame. The right-hander will presumably be monitored further before the Red Sox determine his status for his next start. If Pivetta is cleared to pitch, he tentatively lines up to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Bows out against right-hander
Bellinger is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat against a right-hander (Chris Bassitt) after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Though the Dodgers aren't yet pulling the plug on Bellinger as a strong-side platoon option in center field, his ongoing slump coupled with Trayce Thompson's hot-hitting ways could put Bellinger in danger of losing more work against right-handed pitching. Thompson, who finished August with a 1.056 OPS, will get the nod in center and will hit eighth Thursday.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Will rejoin MLB squad
De La Cruz is expected to be called up by Miami ahead of Friday's series opener in Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. After recording a .581 OPS to start the season, De La Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on August 12. Since then, he's flipped a switch in the minors with a .320/.370/.620 slash line over 54 plate appearances with Jacksonville. De La Cruz is capable of finding success at the plate in the majors, shown by his respectable OPS of .783 in 2021.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tylor Megill: Pitches in relief
Megill (shoulder) struck out the side after entering in relief during a rehab outing with Double-A Binghamton on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The Mets are set to have a fully healthy rotation shortly, as Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is likely to return during the team's weekend series against the Nationals. That leaves Megill without a spot in the starting five, though he could pitch in high-leverage situations out of the big-league bullpen once activated.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Likely to avoid IL
Yelich is day-to-day with neck soreness after leaving Thursday's game but is not expected to be placed on the injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Manager Craig Counsell stated that Yelich irritated his neck on a swing, which caused him to exit Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in the fourth inning. The skipper noted that Yelich could miss a "couple of days" but there wasn't worry beyond that. The veteran outfielder has also battled back injuries throughout his career, though it's unclear if the issues are related.
Astros Start September Strong, Down Angels on the Road
Lance McCullers Jr. earned the win, but finished just short of his second quality start of the 2022 season.
CBS Sports
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Not in Friday's lineup
Velazquez isn't starting Friday against the Astros, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Velazquez has gone 0-for-9 with six strikeouts over his last four matchups and will be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. David Fletcher is starting at shortstop and leading off.
