Charges could be filed after fight between two women allegedly sparked when car door hit truck outside Monroe County liquor store

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WWJ) – Possible criminal charges are pending after an alleged assault and battery outside of a liquor store near the Michigan-Ohio state line.

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy was on patrol in Lambertville – just north of the border – around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 when he saw a small crowd of people in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet on Secor Road.

Unknowingly, the deputy had just encountered the immediate aftermath of an alleged assault and battery, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy’s investigation revealed an altercation occurred between two women after one of the women allegedly opened a car door, causing it to strike the truck next to it, which was occupied by the other woman.

Authorities say while the women were fighting each other, the boyfriend from the truck that had allegedly been hit by the car door, along with two friends, walked out of the store and saw the altercation unfolding.

Officials said the group separated the two women and then the boyfriend approached the woman from the car, who was being restrained, and hit her.

That woman suffered injuries to her face and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in nearby Toledo, Ohio. While the other woman was also injured in the scuffle, officials said she sought treatment on her own.

Officials said they received conflicting statements about what happened and were unable to obtain surveillance video footage on the night of the initial investigation. No arrests were made that night.

Deputies finally got ahold of surveillance footage on Aug. 25 and found out some of the statements they received the night of the incident were contradictory to what actually happened.

The following day, the sheriff’s office submitted the investigator’s report to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office for a determination on potential criminal charges.

Pending a charging decision, the names and ages of everyone involved in the incident are being withheld.

Authorities are still investigating and are asking anyone with any information about this incident to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

