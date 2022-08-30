ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

One person taken to hospital in Raleigh shooting near I-440

Raleigh, N.C. — A shooting on Lake Boone Trail near I-440 has one person in the hospital on Thursday night. Police didn't disclose the severity of the person's injuries, but they aren't believed to be life-threatening. There's no word on any suspects. About 10 police cars were seen responding...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

1 injured in Raleigh shooting that stemmed from gas station fight, police say

Raleigh, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a shooting on Lake Boone Trail near Interstate 440. An official with the Raleigh Police Department said there was an interaction between two people at the Circle K on Lake Boone Trail. The shooting happened near the overpass, but was connected to the earlier gas station altercation police said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Moore County standoff ends, suspect arrested

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer:...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Person killed in motorcycle crash in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A person has died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
RALEIGH, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Murder nets another arrest

AHOSKIE – A second individual is behind bars for the deadly shooting of a Murfreesboro woman near here on Aug. 17. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said 23-year-old Tamjhae Williams of Ahoskie is charged with first degree murder in the death of Angie Britt. Williams, who was arrested on Monday of this week in Greensboro, is being held without the privilege of bond in the Hertford County Detention Center.
AHOSKIE, NC
WRAL News

Wake County K-9 unit sees shake-up after deputy Ned Byrd's death

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is changing its K-9 unit in the aftermath of the shooting death of deputy Ned Byrd, who was killed last month in the line of duty. WRAL Investigates obtained the reassignment list from the Wake Sheriff’s Office showing promotions, transfers and demotions. It involves some of the people closest to Byrd.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 students found with guns at Hillside High School in Durham, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said. The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Woman found shot inside car after Raleigh crash

Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a crashed car along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
RALEIGH, NC
