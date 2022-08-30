Read full article on original website
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
Huge police presence after woman found shot in Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a late-night shooting around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police found a woman who had been shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. A long line of at least a dozen police vehicles could be seen up and down the neighborhood road, while people stood in their yards watching.
Police release photo of car driven by suspect in deadly Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for the suspect’s car in a deadly shooting from earlier this week. The shooting happened Tuesday just before 6:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road. Police later said the shooting took place in a parking lot...
One person taken to hospital in Raleigh shooting near I-440
Raleigh, N.C. — A shooting on Lake Boone Trail near I-440 has one person in the hospital on Thursday night. Police didn't disclose the severity of the person's injuries, but they aren't believed to be life-threatening. There's no word on any suspects. About 10 police cars were seen responding...
1 injured in Raleigh shooting that stemmed from gas station fight, police say
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a shooting on Lake Boone Trail near Interstate 440. An official with the Raleigh Police Department said there was an interaction between two people at the Circle K on Lake Boone Trail. The shooting happened near the overpass, but was connected to the earlier gas station altercation police said.
Moore County standoff ends, suspect arrested
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer:...
Person killed in motorcycle crash in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A person has died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
Murder nets another arrest
AHOSKIE – A second individual is behind bars for the deadly shooting of a Murfreesboro woman near here on Aug. 17. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said 23-year-old Tamjhae Williams of Ahoskie is charged with first degree murder in the death of Angie Britt. Williams, who was arrested on Monday of this week in Greensboro, is being held without the privilege of bond in the Hertford County Detention Center.
Have you seen her? Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who took off Thursday. The Burlington Police Department believe Cyrah Alicia Yanez might be in the company of two men in Durham, NC. They said she could be traveling in a dark colored Jeep with a SC plate, tag...
'I just left with my purse, my child and my charger': Moore County standoff comes to an end
Carthage, N.C. — A standoff in Moore County has come to an end. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. "I just left with my purse, my child and my charger," neighbor Katie Surratt said.
Stray gunfire near Knightdale leads to proposed changes for Wake County backyard target shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners are considering changing the county’s outdoor shooting ordinance after stray bullets fired in Knightdale were hitting too close to homes. County officials said Friday that they are providing three opportunities over the next three weeks for residents to learn about both...
Wake County K-9 unit sees shake-up after deputy Ned Byrd's death
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is changing its K-9 unit in the aftermath of the shooting death of deputy Ned Byrd, who was killed last month in the line of duty. WRAL Investigates obtained the reassignment list from the Wake Sheriff’s Office showing promotions, transfers and demotions. It involves some of the people closest to Byrd.
State troopers searching for suspect in fatal Orange County hit and run
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a fatal hit and run. At 6:35 a.m. on July 8, state troopers responded to a reported crash on Wilkerson Road near Walnut Grove Church Road in Orange County. At the scene, state troopers found […]
Robbins man charged with hit-and-run of Moore County child
Moore County, N.C. — A Robbins man was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run in Moore County that left 12-year-old Tyler Mabe in a coma. State troopers found Bobby Monroe Frye, 50, at home after connecting his 1999 silver Nissan Sentra to the crime. Mabe...
2 students found with guns at Hillside High School in Durham, deputies say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said. The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
Police search for gunman in Lake Boone Trail shooting linked to gas station
Police search for gunman in Lake Boone Trail shooting linked to gas station. The Raleigh Police Department say a Thursday night shooting on Lake Boone Trail stemmed from a fight at a gas station. They're still trying to learn exactly what happened. No one has been taken into custody as of Friday morning.
Woman found shot inside car after Raleigh crash
Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a crashed car along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
Bank robbed on East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a press release. The Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who said he had a weapon. The suspect took off with...
Apex man killed in Atlantic Beach, police believe he witnessed burglary
Atlantic Beach, N.C. — A man from Apex was killed while visiting Atlantic Beach this week, according to police. According to The Atlantic Beach Police Department, investigators believe the man stumbled across a burglary and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. "It appears to be...
In his second arrest on the same day, video shows a man hit by a Raleigh police cruiser, shocked by Taser
Raleigh, N.C. — Video captured by a bystander shows a Wayne County man get hit by a Raleigh police cruiser and shocked by a Taser in what was his second arrest on the same day. Lance Mitchell Scott’s second arrest happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday on South Bloodworth...
