KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday August 30th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

Rain returns to the Concho Valley. Last night’s cold front brought some much needed relief to the area with most locations getting between 1-2 inches of rain overnight. The increased cloud coverage has kept temperatures cooler this afternoon as highs peak in the upper 70s and 80s. Tonight, the clouds remain keeping the overnight lowers on the warmer side with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday the rain chances will continue for most of Central and West Texas. While the chance of rain remains in place the storms and showers will begin to become more scattered in nature, with rain totals becoming more hit or miss in the second half of the workweek.

Drier for the weekend, some isolated showers will still be possible and temperatures will begin to creep back up into the upper 80s and 90s for your Labor Day Weekend.

Another round of some widespread showers and storms will be possible for next week as another cold front is poised to move into the state.

