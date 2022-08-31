ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home

Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 18 hours...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
newsy.com

Phoenix's Heat Response Office Is Trying To Cool The Concrete City

Phoenix, Arizona is one of the hottest cities in the nation. "It feels like you're breathing in fire into your lungs," said Merrilee Parker, who lives in an Arizona shelter. Back in 1990, Phoenix hit a blistering 122 degrees. So far this year, it's a sweltering 115 degrees. "Almost every...
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert

Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Laid To Rest
Thrillist

How to Have a Weed-Fueled Adventure in Phoenix, Arizona

The cannabis scene in Arizona is poppin’. There may not be the flash of Las Vegas dispensaries, but there’s unique destinations like the cannabis consumption-friendly Clarendon Hotel and a Scottsdale-Tempe location of Sunday Goods dispensaries that offers complimentary kombucha, cold brew, and drive-thru service. Phoenix event producer Cloth + Flame throws beautiful gourmet cannabis dinners in the desert, The state is booming in itself—multiple Arizona cities and towns are among the fastest growing in the nation.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Self-described QC ‘weirdo’ plants churches

By his own admission, 51-year Ben Cloud is more than a little bit odd. “I am absolutely a crackpot weirdo,” he said. Cloud, with his salt and pepper goatee, t-shirt and ball cap, runs a place called The Third Cup coffee shop in Queen Creek across the blacktop parking lot from Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
ABC 15 News

Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy