Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cutsJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later—#Couple GoalsMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Men Headed to Prison After Targeting Senior Citizens In $20 Million ScamTaxBuzzCalifornia State
Related
Diocese of Phoenix to make history with a special mass
For the first time ever, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix will be holding a mass of remembrance for those who have died by suicide.
After losing a long battle with bone cancer in July, a Liberty High grad's legacy and impact will never be forgotten
PEORIA, Ariz. — When Liberty High School in Peoria hosts its neighborhood rival for the football season opener, everyone in attendance will be rooting for one cause: the legacy of Zach Hunzinger. At Friday's season opener between Liberty and rival Sunrise Mountain High School, Hunzginer was honored for the...
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Two Arizona cities placed in the top 10.
AZFamily
Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home
Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 18 hours...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsy.com
Phoenix's Heat Response Office Is Trying To Cool The Concrete City
Phoenix, Arizona is one of the hottest cities in the nation. "It feels like you're breathing in fire into your lungs," said Merrilee Parker, who lives in an Arizona shelter. Back in 1990, Phoenix hit a blistering 122 degrees. So far this year, it's a sweltering 115 degrees. "Almost every...
arcadianews.com
New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert
Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
kyma.com
Guest describes terrifying moments surrounding mass shooting at Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (CNN) - Three days after a heavily armed shooter opened fire at a north Phoenix hotel, killing two people and injuring five others, including two police officers, Arizona’s Family returned to the hotel to follow up with one man who was shot. Wesley Williams is back at the...
This Arizona City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
How to Have a Weed-Fueled Adventure in Phoenix, Arizona
The cannabis scene in Arizona is poppin’. There may not be the flash of Las Vegas dispensaries, but there’s unique destinations like the cannabis consumption-friendly Clarendon Hotel and a Scottsdale-Tempe location of Sunday Goods dispensaries that offers complimentary kombucha, cold brew, and drive-thru service. Phoenix event producer Cloth + Flame throws beautiful gourmet cannabis dinners in the desert, The state is booming in itself—multiple Arizona cities and towns are among the fastest growing in the nation.
santansun.com
Self-described QC ‘weirdo’ plants churches
By his own admission, 51-year Ben Cloud is more than a little bit odd. “I am absolutely a crackpot weirdo,” he said. Cloud, with his salt and pepper goatee, t-shirt and ball cap, runs a place called The Third Cup coffee shop in Queen Creek across the blacktop parking lot from Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Have 100-degree tap water coming out of your 'cold' faucet? In Phoenix, you aren't alone
PHOENIX — The Valley of the Sun is known for extremely hot summer temperatures, but according to hundreds of Phoenix residents, the area should also be known for its hot tap water. User Czechkayte posted a picture on Phoenix's Subreddit showing a thermometer reading 100.4 degrees after putting it...
City Of Phoenix Installs Speed Hump Right In Front Of Family's Driveway
"...where it is now is not OK. It’s nothing I can live with for the next 20, 30 years."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Democratic Arizona House member who won Senate primary race resigns seat for new career
PHOENIX — Democratic Arizona Rep. Diego Espinoza, who won his state Senate primary last month, announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics. Espinoza, who represents District 19 in Tolleson and other parts of the West Valley, will join Salt River Project’s government and community relations team.
Katie Hobbs all but rules out participating in televised gubernatorial debate with Kari Lake
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs' campaign on Friday all but ruled out participating in a televised debate with her opponent in the governor's race, Republican Kari Lake. In place of the debate, Hobbs' campaign manager proposed a televised forum in which she and Lake would be interviewed separately by Arizona PBS moderator Ted Simons.
This Is The Best Restaurant That's Open Late In Arizona
LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best restaurant that's open late.
12news.com
Phoenix allocated money to help battle homelessness. Where does that money go?
The city set aside money to help the issues of homelessness in Phoenix. But where does that money go? The 12News i-team digs deeper into the case.
ABC 15 News
Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley
CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
12news.com
Phoenix crossing signal projects months behind as family mourns couple killed in intersection
All four signal projects were supposed to be completed by the end of May 2022, according to the work contract. But that didn't happen.
2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
flinn.org
Mayo Clinic continues expansion of medical education, research, and care in Arizona
Mayo Clinic first arrived in Arizona in the late 1980s with the opening of its Scottsdale hospital. About a decade later, the Minnesota-based medical institution opened a second Arizona hospital in north Phoenix, and in 2017, welcomed students to the Arizona campus of the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine.
Comments / 1