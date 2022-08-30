Read full article on original website
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. Mori
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Park City Council members' T-shirt messages spark conflict in meeting
“Tone deaf relic” was printed across the fronts of the royal blue T-shirts. That term was used in an opinion piece by Andrew Morphett published in the August 3 Park Record. The piece criticized council members Doilney and Becca Gerber, and called for them to resign over what he termed “unprofessional behavior.”
Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion
OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
'Orem feasibility study has inaccuracies'
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In a public meeting before the Orem City Council and about 100 residents, Dr. Paul McCarty, the founder of Discovery Education Consultants, made some serious allegations. “We found the appearance of alteration and distortion in the school and district testing,” he told the crowd.
Utah metro areas added lots of new housing over past decade, but shortage persists
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new report shows just how many homes Utah has been adding. According to rental property management company Stessa, all of Utah's metro areas experienced strong housing growth between 2010 and 2020 that was higher than the national average. St. George saw the biggest...
Weber and Box Elder school districts to hold early out days next week
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber and Box Elder school districts announced they will have early out on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, because of the extreme heat. KSL reached out to other districts around the state to see if they are planning to hold early out days as well.
U of U addresses two racially motivated incidents on campus during first weeks of school
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah has released a statement following two racially motivated incidents on campus. The first incident occurred during the first week of school when a professor was threatened and verbally attacked with racial slurs while waiting for UTA Trax, university officials said.
Salt Lake City police average response time improves by nearly 15 minutes from 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The average response time in August from Salt Lake City police improved by almost 15 minutes overall compared to last year, according to the department. In a press release, they said the average response time was 14 minutes and 59 seconds faster than it...
Unprecedented heat affecting Utah students as they return to class from holiday weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah is expected to experience historically high temperatures for the next couple of days. According to 2News chief meteorologists, Sterling Poulson said that Salt Lake City has never experienced temperatures this high at this time of year in recorded history. The scorching heat is...
'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
9/11 remembrance event in Davis County
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Major Brent Taylor Foundation. The overarching purpose of the 9/11 Project is to bring community members together. In 2021, the Weber County edition of this project utilized the volunteer services of over 400 people. Students from local junior high and high...
Utah Renaissance Faire rules Thanksgiving Point at annual event
Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park was surrounded by hundreds of knights, maidens, pirates and fairies waiting to enter the annual Utah Renaissance Faire on Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27. Members of the Viking Historical Group of Utah set up camp and demonstrated crafts and games. Jason Schaat sat...
Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
Utah County nonprofit hopes to 'empower' families by providing them extra support
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah County nonprofit provides extra support to low income families or families who have children with special needs or disabilities. "We are all about empowering families, one child at a time," said Rachelle Rutherfod, CEO of Kids on the Move. Kids on the Move...
Carmelite Fair returns to Holladay after two year absence
HOLLADAY, Utah — After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Carmelite nuns will again offer the Carmelite Fair in Holladay. And along with a return to the fair, the nuns are celebrating the 70th year at their Holladay location. The Carmelite nuns keep themselves strictly separated from the external world...
Troopers, park rangers warn Utahns to stay safe as they celebrate summer's send off
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Labor Day holiday weekend is traditionally seen as a send off to summer. “It’s one of the last big weekends of the season, so I think everyone’s out here kind of in their last hurrah,” said Catherine Cunningham. 2News caught...
Via 313 announces job openings in Riverton, Utah
Riverton — Via 313 opened over a decade ago, starting off as a small, nondescript food truck in Austin. The food truck stayed in Texas, but the award-winning pizzeria is expanding in the Beehive State, with its newest location in Riverton!. Scheduled to open in October, the Riverton spot...
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
SLCo Mayor Wilson decries UDOT-backed gondola as excessive, canyon-cluttering plan
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Sept, 1 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson gathered reporters Wednesday morning after the Utah Department of Transit announced it backs building of a gondola system in Little Cottonwood Canyon to ease traffic congestion. Wilson reiterated that she strongly backs cheaper...
Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
UTA Police officer shoots suspect in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority shot a suspect near a Salt Lake City Trax platform late Thursday night. Police responded to the incident near 900 South and 200 West around 9:30 p.m. According to a witness who spoke with KUTV at...
