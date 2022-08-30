ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion

OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

'Orem feasibility study has inaccuracies'

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In a public meeting before the Orem City Council and about 100 residents, Dr. Paul McCarty, the founder of Discovery Education Consultants, made some serious allegations. “We found the appearance of alteration and distortion in the school and district testing,” he told the crowd.
OREM, UT
KUTV

9/11 remembrance event in Davis County

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Major Brent Taylor Foundation. The overarching purpose of the 9/11 Project is to bring community members together. In 2021, the Weber County edition of this project utilized the volunteer services of over 400 people. Students from local junior high and high...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Utah Renaissance Faire rules Thanksgiving Point at annual event

Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park was surrounded by hundreds of knights, maidens, pirates and fairies waiting to enter the annual Utah Renaissance Faire on Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27. Members of the Viking Historical Group of Utah set up camp and demonstrated crafts and games. Jason Schaat sat...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Carmelite Fair returns to Holladay after two year absence

HOLLADAY, Utah — After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Carmelite nuns will again offer the Carmelite Fair in Holladay. And along with a return to the fair, the nuns are celebrating the 70th year at their Holladay location. The Carmelite nuns keep themselves strictly separated from the external world...
HOLLADAY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Via 313 announces job openings in Riverton, Utah

Riverton — Via 313 opened over a decade ago, starting off as a small, nondescript food truck in Austin. The food truck stayed in Texas, but the award-winning pizzeria is expanding in the Beehive State, with its newest location in Riverton!. Scheduled to open in October, the Riverton spot...
RIVERTON, UT
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
MAGNA, UT
KUTV

UTA Police officer shoots suspect in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority shot a suspect near a Salt Lake City Trax platform late Thursday night. Police responded to the incident near 900 South and 200 West around 9:30 p.m. According to a witness who spoke with KUTV at...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

