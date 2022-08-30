ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Masonry column collapses at Lewis & Clark, kills 1, hurts 2

By Tim Steele, Jami Seymore
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqDVp_0hbk0bW700

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old man died and two 18-year-old women were hurt when a masonry column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Portland Monday night.

The column collapsed around 8:15 p.m. in a spot that was centrally located on campus, PFR officials said. There were 6 students in 3 hammocks that were attached to the columns when one collapsed inward onto them. No one was pinned underneath the column but 3 of the 6 were hurt.

Campus security helped emergency responders get personnel and equipment to the scene. An AMR crew arrived first and confirmed the death of the 19-year-old.

Portland street takeover: Squealing tires, gunshots

The two young women were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. One suffered an arm injury, the other an abdominal injury. Their exact conditions are not known at this time.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

We are devastated to report that earlier this evening, a tragic accident occurred on the undergraduate campus in which one of our students was killed and two others were injured,” Lewis & Clark said in a statement released overnight. “We are working to contact the students’ families and will report more information as it becomes available. We are deeply saddened by the shocking loss of a member of our community.”

Monday was the first day of classes at Lewis & Clark.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lewis Clark College#Masonry#Portland Street#Accident#Amr#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy