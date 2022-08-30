ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saco, ME

WGME

Police investigating two shootings in Portland housing complex

PORTLAND, Maine – Portland Police responded to two separate shootings in the Riverton Park Housing complex that occurred Friday night. The first incident happened just after 8:00 PM when a caller reported hearing several gunshots coming from the area of Springbrook Way. Police found a witness who said several vehicles had left the area just after the gunshots were heard.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One killed in head-on Saco crash

SACO, Maine — One man is dead and another injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Saco Police Department stated Brandon Sheehan, 33, of Saco, was killed in the crash, while a 48-year-old Saco man received minor injuries.
SACO, ME
WGME

Man accused of opening fire in Saco

SACO (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of opening fire in Saco. Police say 61-year-old James Townsend of Saco started shooting Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. on Milliken Mills Road. Nobody was hurt and police took Townsend into custody Thursday afternoon. Police say Townsend wasn't allowed to have a gun...
SACO, ME
wabi.tv

Maine man killed in Saco crash

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Saco man died in a head-on crash in Saco Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on New County Road just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they said a Ford F-250 pickup truck was on the lawn of a home and a Toyota Camry was partially blocking the road.
SACO, ME
wgan.com

Police believe shooting, apparent robbery in Bayside are connected

Portland police are investigating an assault and apparent robbery in the city’s Bayside neighborhood. Police responded to the area of Cumberland Avenue and Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find a 27-year-old man unconscious on the sidewalk. Police said the man, who is experiencing homelessness, was...
PORTLAND, ME
whdh.com

Mass. woman’s death on Maine family vacation ruled a homicide

LOVELL, Maine (WHDH) — A Dighton woman who died on a vacation to Lovell, Maine in February is now the subject of a homicide investigation after the return of toxicology results, according to Maine State Police. On Thursday, Feb. 24, at around 1:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office...
LOVELL, ME
WPFO

Portland police use CPR to save life of person who had overdosed

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says two of its officers saved the life of a person who had overdosed on Cedar Street Tuesday. Police say bystanders gave the person several doses of Narcan, but they remained unconscious and without a pulse. Officer Garrick Rogers began giving the person...
PORTLAND, ME
101.9 The Rock

Burglar Caught in Act at Sleepers Supermarket in Limington, Maine

A 29-year-old man is behind bars after police say they found him stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise after breaking into a store in Limington. Early Thursday morning, deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at Sleepers Supermarket and Ace Hardware on Ossipee Trail. Once deputies arrived, they observed a man who appeared to be leisurely shopping in the store, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
LIMINGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman found dead in Lovell was a homicide, police say

MAINE, USA — The death of a Massachusetts woman found in Lovell was ruled a homicide, police say. A Wednesday news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Jennifer Lingard, 41, of Dighton, Massachusetts, was found dead in Lovell on Feb. 24 around 1:30 a.m. Toxicology results recently came in, and police ruled her death a homicide.
LOVELL, ME
foxbangor.com

Traffic stop leads to drug bust

HERMON- A traffic stop in Hermon led to the seizure of more than 300 grams of methamphetamine. On August 24, a state trooper stopped Patrick Murico,29, of Lewiston for a traffic violation near mile marker 175 northbound in Hermon. After seeing several indicators of alleged criminal activity, the trooper went...
HERMON, ME
WGME

Some Lewiston school buses not running due to driver shortage

LEWISTON (WGME) -- For a second day in a row, a few school buses will not be running in Lewiston because of the driver shortage. The superintendent said bus 17 and 25 will not run-on Thursday. This comes after several buses didn't run Wednesday because of the same problem. The...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Man found unconscious after assault and robbery in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a man was assaulted and robbed in Portland on Tuesday. Officers responded to Cumberland Avenue near Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man on a sidewalk. Police say the 27-year-old Portland man, who is experiencing homelessness, was the victim...
PORTLAND, ME

