Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WGME
Police investigating two shootings in Portland housing complex
PORTLAND, Maine – Portland Police responded to two separate shootings in the Riverton Park Housing complex that occurred Friday night. The first incident happened just after 8:00 PM when a caller reported hearing several gunshots coming from the area of Springbrook Way. Police found a witness who said several vehicles had left the area just after the gunshots were heard.
Portland Police Department investigating 'incident' near Maine Medical Center
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an incident near Maine Medical Center. Police responded to the scene on Gilman Street early Friday afternoon and are investigating at this time. Authorities blocked off Gilman Street with crime scene tape. There is no threat to the public, police...
Gray man charged after interstate altercation, authorities say
GRAY, Maine — A man was charged on Thursday after an interstate altercation that led to exit 63 northbound in Gray being temporarily shut down, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Julio Garcia, 41, of Gray, was charged with criminal operating after suspension.
One killed in head-on Saco crash
SACO, Maine — One man is dead and another injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Saco Police Department stated Brandon Sheehan, 33, of Saco, was killed in the crash, while a 48-year-old Saco man received minor injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
Man accused of opening fire in Saco
SACO (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of opening fire in Saco. Police say 61-year-old James Townsend of Saco started shooting Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. on Milliken Mills Road. Nobody was hurt and police took Townsend into custody Thursday afternoon. Police say Townsend wasn't allowed to have a gun...
wabi.tv
Maine man killed in Saco crash
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Saco man died in a head-on crash in Saco Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on New County Road just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they said a Ford F-250 pickup truck was on the lawn of a home and a Toyota Camry was partially blocking the road.
wgan.com
Police believe shooting, apparent robbery in Bayside are connected
Portland police are investigating an assault and apparent robbery in the city’s Bayside neighborhood. Police responded to the area of Cumberland Avenue and Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find a 27-year-old man unconscious on the sidewalk. Police said the man, who is experiencing homelessness, was...
whdh.com
Mass. woman’s death on Maine family vacation ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WHDH) — A Dighton woman who died on a vacation to Lovell, Maine in February is now the subject of a homicide investigation after the return of toxicology results, according to Maine State Police. On Thursday, Feb. 24, at around 1:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Portland police use CPR to save life of person who had overdosed
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says two of its officers saved the life of a person who had overdosed on Cedar Street Tuesday. Police say bystanders gave the person several doses of Narcan, but they remained unconscious and without a pulse. Officer Garrick Rogers began giving the person...
Burglar Caught in Act at Sleepers Supermarket in Limington, Maine
A 29-year-old man is behind bars after police say they found him stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise after breaking into a store in Limington. Early Thursday morning, deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at Sleepers Supermarket and Ace Hardware on Ossipee Trail. Once deputies arrived, they observed a man who appeared to be leisurely shopping in the store, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
WGME
Maine man claiming to be employee accused of stealing merchandise from Limington store
LIMINGTON (WGME) -- A Maine man, who claimed to be an employee restocking shelves, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Limington store. The York County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an alarm at Sleepers Supermarket early Thursday morning and found a man who appeared to be leisurely shopping in the store.
WGME
Smoke alarm concern leads Old Orchard Beach man to reach out to CBS 13 I-Team
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) – The CBS13 I-Team is looking into apartment safety concerns after an Old Orchard Beach man came to our Ask The I-Team event in Sanford Wednesday. Rick Johnson, who lives with his girlfriend in an apartment in OOB, told us the smoke detectors in the unit haven’t worked properly for months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman found dead in Lovell was a homicide, police say
MAINE, USA — The death of a Massachusetts woman found in Lovell was ruled a homicide, police say. A Wednesday news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Jennifer Lingard, 41, of Dighton, Massachusetts, was found dead in Lovell on Feb. 24 around 1:30 a.m. Toxicology results recently came in, and police ruled her death a homicide.
foxbangor.com
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
HERMON- A traffic stop in Hermon led to the seizure of more than 300 grams of methamphetamine. On August 24, a state trooper stopped Patrick Murico,29, of Lewiston for a traffic violation near mile marker 175 northbound in Hermon. After seeing several indicators of alleged criminal activity, the trooper went...
WGME
Some Lewiston school buses not running due to driver shortage
LEWISTON (WGME) -- For a second day in a row, a few school buses will not be running in Lewiston because of the driver shortage. The superintendent said bus 17 and 25 will not run-on Thursday. This comes after several buses didn't run Wednesday because of the same problem. The...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts woman’s death while vacationing in Maine ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WLNE) — The death of a Dighton, Massachusetts, woman at a Maine vacation home in February has been ruled a homicide, officials said Thursday. Jennifer Lingard, 41, was vacationing at her family’s home in Lovell with her two young kids, who were unharmed. Maine State Police...
WPFO
Man found unconscious after assault and robbery in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a man was assaulted and robbed in Portland on Tuesday. Officers responded to Cumberland Avenue near Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man on a sidewalk. Police say the 27-year-old Portland man, who is experiencing homelessness, was the victim...
WGME
More than 1 million vehicles expected to travel Maine Turnpike over Labor Day weekend
PORTLAND (WGME) -- More than 1 million vehicles are anticipated to travel the Maine Turnpike from Friday through Monday this Labor Day weekend, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority. Friday is anticipated to be the busiest of all four days. The Maine Turnpike Authority says peak traffic volumes and times...
WGME
$2,000 reward offered in connection with break-in at Oxford Plains Speedway
OXFORD (WGME) -- An office at the Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford was reportedly broken into Monday night and trashed. Speedway officials say nothing appears to have been taken but it was trashed. The Oxford Plains Speedway is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with...
WMTW
Report concludes ride operator error in Maine amusement park injury
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A report by the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office finds that the operator of a ride at Palace Playland did not ensure that all passengers were properly secured before starting the ride the day a child was injured. A 10-year-old boy was hurt...
Comments / 0