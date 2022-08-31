Read full article on original website
Megabus adds new bus service from Allentown to Philadelphia, 11 other cities
Starting Thursday, Megabus bus company is now offering service between Allentown and Philadelphia, part of a new partnership that will connect Queen City riders to 11 other cities in the state. Megabus is partnering with Fullington Trailways, and other stops include Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Jim Thorpe, Beaver Meadows,...
Times News
Monroe woman preserves 70 acres of farmland
Linda Snyder has three passions: Preserving her Polk Township farmland, helping to save the Camp Trexler property, and sharing the rich history of the Jonas Bake Oven. During a ceremony Wednesday afternoon by the bake oven, which is now inside the West End Fairgrounds, Snyder preserved 70 more acres of her 125-acre property. It is next to the Trexler property in Jonas.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Highlights $2.5 Million Investment in Allentown Innovation Hub Bringing New, Good-Paying Jobs to Region
Governor Tom Wolf today joined Evonik, an international leader in specialty chemicals manufacturing, for a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of their new Allentown Innovation Hub. There, he highlighted his $2.5 million investment that will create 50 high-value jobs and build on Pennsylvania’s strength as a center for advanced manufacturing.
WFMZ-TV Online
Khanisa's Pudding Bar to move from Easton to Downtown Allentown Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Khanisa's Pudding Bar will be relocating from Easton to the Downtown Allentown Market, the business announced on Tuesday. The specialty dessert spot — whose menu includes premium pudding concoctions, waffle mixes and shakes — said on its social media accounts that it will be making its new home in Allentown this fall, with an exact opening date being announced in the next few weeks.
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
wlvr.org
Emmaus restaurant considers closing amid staffing struggles; experts say problem is everywhere
EMMAUS, Pa. – For about two years now, Wally’s Deli has had to reduce the hours of its Emmaus location – not because of reduced demand, but because of a staffing shortage. “I wasn’t getting applications,” owner Susan Roberts said. Between rising costs for ingredients...
The Brass Rail closes out near-century run with last go at Allentown Fair
The Brass Rail is going for one last ride at the Great Allentown Fair, and people are taking advantage of their final chance to order one of the restaurant’s signature cheesesteaks. After closing the brick-and-mortar location in early June, the nearly century-old restaurant announced on Facebook that its would...
wlvr.org
Allentown Fire Department breaks ground on spacious new training academy
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Allentown Fire Department on Wednesday broke ground for a new, multi-million dollar fire academy that will have classroom space for up to 100 people and include administrative offices. The facility will be built using $2.36 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that Allentown City...
What’s new at the Allentown Fair?
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Allison Emanuel of Laury’s Station was crowned the 2022 Great Allentown Fair Queen on Opening Night, Aug. 31. She was crowned by 2021 Fair Queen MacKenzie Blatt and will reign over the Great Allentown Fair, which continues through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
homenewspa.com
Northampton County upcoming roadwork
Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
jerseysbest.com
2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Flemington
If you haven’t driven through Flemington lately, we don’t recommend that you do; because, well, Flemington is not a drive-through town. This historic Hunterdon County hamlet, just under a mile-and-a-half square, is as inviting as a swing on a painted porch — so you’re going to want to stay a while.
lvpnews.com
City funeral director honored for service
Louis C. James of Bethlehem, a licensed Pennsylvania funeral director for 25 years, was honored for dedicated professional service by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association (PFDA). The award was presented by Frank Kapr, PFDA president, at a special recognition ceremony event at the 139th annual PFDA Convention & Expo. James...
Fall getaways in Bucks County
With the fall season right around the corner, Bucks County has much to offer for all ages, including foliage spots, autumn festivals, driving tours, seasonal treats, and wineries and breweries. Cozy up in the countryside. The Galvanized American Inn is a perfect choice for those who want to stay and...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Blink, and before you know it, Christmas lights, trees and snowmen will be lining the streets. And no Christmas season would be complete without the hard-rocking, yuletide-loving Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This year, the group will embark on their 100-concert “Ghost Of Christmas Eve Tour” from Nov. 16 through Dec. 30....
wlvr.org
New Bethlehem restaurant offers authentic Asian eats, including Cantonese cuisine and dim sum
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — An eatery offering authentic Asian food has joined Bethlehem’s restaurant roster. Noval Kitchen, specializing in Cantonese cuisine, Hong Kong barbecue and dim sum, opened Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 2342 Easton Ave. The renovated building previously housed Tokyo Do Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar, which closed...
sanatogapost.com
Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar
Don’t miss the annual Duryea Day car show event (at top) Saturday in Boyertown. If you’re in the area during the Labor Day Weekend, you’ll have absolutely no reason to be bored! Celebrate Friday’s arrival at evening parties in Skippack, Phoenixville, and Boyertown. Find bargains Saturday with antiques in Barto, neighborhood treasures in Collegeville, fresh foods in Pottstown, or crafts and comic books (separately) in Kimberton. Then, on Sunday, take a train ride from Boyertown, enjoy music in Spring City, or cruise past fine European cars in downtown Pottstown.
