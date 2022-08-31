ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Khanisa's Pudding Bar will be relocating from Easton to the Downtown Allentown Market, the business announced on Tuesday. The specialty dessert spot — whose menu includes premium pudding concoctions, waffle mixes and shakes — said on its social media accounts that it will be making its new home in Allentown this fall, with an exact opening date being announced in the next few weeks.

