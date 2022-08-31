ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M

The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Platinum Star Cleaning Presents the first-ever Phillipsburg, N.J. Railroad Festival! Celebrating 170 Years Since Rail Came to Town

Phillipsburg, N.J.- Platinum Star Cleaning will present the first-ever Phillipsburg N.J. Railroad Festival, celebrating 170 years of railroad with music, food, vendors, and three walkable areas of railroad fun on Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The first railroad to arrive in Phillipsburg was the Central...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Complex with Wawa, apartments, bank being considered for undeveloped land in Bethlehem Twp.

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night heard an appeal for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. It also includes a bank and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units.
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Commodore, PA
City
Easton, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Easton, PA
Real Estate
Easton, PA
Business
Times News

Monroe woman preserves 70 acres of farmland

Linda Snyder has three passions: Preserving her Polk Township farmland, helping to save the Camp Trexler property, and sharing the rich history of the Jonas Bake Oven. During a ceremony Wednesday afternoon by the bake oven, which is now inside the West End Fairgrounds, Snyder preserved 70 more acres of her 125-acre property. It is next to the Trexler property in Jonas.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Highlights $2.5 Million Investment in Allentown Innovation Hub Bringing New, Good-Paying Jobs to Region

Governor Tom Wolf today joined Evonik, an international leader in specialty chemicals manufacturing, for a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of their new Allentown Innovation Hub. There, he highlighted his $2.5 million investment that will create 50 high-value jobs and build on Pennsylvania’s strength as a center for advanced manufacturing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Khanisa's Pudding Bar to move from Easton to Downtown Allentown Market

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Khanisa's Pudding Bar will be relocating from Easton to the Downtown Allentown Market, the business announced on Tuesday. The specialty dessert spot — whose menu includes premium pudding concoctions, waffle mixes and shakes — said on its social media accounts that it will be making its new home in Allentown this fall, with an exact opening date being announced in the next few weeks.
EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Optima Durant Group
wlvr.org

Allentown Fire Department breaks ground on spacious new training academy

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Allentown Fire Department on Wednesday broke ground for a new, multi-million dollar fire academy that will have classroom space for up to 100 people and include administrative offices. The facility will be built using $2.36 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that Allentown City...
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Times Leader

What’s new at the Allentown Fair?

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Allison Emanuel of Laury’s Station was crowned the 2022 Great Allentown Fair Queen on Opening Night, Aug. 31. She was crowned by 2021 Fair Queen MacKenzie Blatt and will reign over the Great Allentown Fair, which continues through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
ALLENTOWN, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
jerseysbest.com

2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Flemington

If you haven’t driven through Flemington lately, we don’t recommend that you do; because, well, Flemington is not a drive-through town. This historic Hunterdon County hamlet, just under a mile-and-a-half square, is as inviting as a swing on a painted porch — so you’re going to want to stay a while.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
lvpnews.com

City funeral director honored for service

Louis C. James of Bethlehem, a licensed Pennsylvania funeral director for 25 years, was honored for dedicated professional service by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association (PFDA). The award was presented by Frank Kapr, PFDA president, at a special recognition ceremony event at the 139th annual PFDA Convention & Expo. James...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Fall getaways in Bucks County

With the fall season right around the corner, Bucks County has much to offer for all ages, including foliage spots, autumn festivals, driving tours, seasonal treats, and wineries and breweries. Cozy up in the countryside. The Galvanized American Inn is a perfect choice for those who want to stay and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar

Don’t miss the annual Duryea Day car show event (at top) Saturday in Boyertown. If you’re in the area during the Labor Day Weekend, you’ll have absolutely no reason to be bored! Celebrate Friday’s arrival at evening parties in Skippack, Phoenixville, and Boyertown. Find bargains Saturday with antiques in Barto, neighborhood treasures in Collegeville, fresh foods in Pottstown, or crafts and comic books (separately) in Kimberton. Then, on Sunday, take a train ride from Boyertown, enjoy music in Spring City, or cruise past fine European cars in downtown Pottstown.
BOYERTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy