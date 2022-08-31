Samsung's hottest new smartphones right now are the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, and while these may be its best-built foldables to date, we also can't deny that they're more fragile than your average phones. What you might not be aware of is that Samsung also makes a range of ruggedized smartphones and tablets on the opposite end of the spectrum — mostly for enterprise customers. While these don’t fold (at least not yet), they can endure rough handling in ways your typical glass-sandwich phone simply cannot. Samsung’s newest addition is the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, a rugged tablet designed to survive the great outdoors.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO