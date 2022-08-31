Read full article on original website
Related
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
NFL・
The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G packs powerful specs at a budget price
Amidst a flurry of announcements from Sony, Nokia and others, Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G – a phone that has a low-end price, but a largely promising selection of specs. These include a 6.6-inch FHD+ edge-to-edge display. It uses an LCD panel rather than AMOLED technology...
CNET
Asus Zenbook Fold OLED Review: The Coolest Folding Screen Laptop You'll Never Buy
The Asus Zenbook Fold is a true transformer of a PC. It's equal parts tablet, laptop and desktop, and unlike many other hybrid products, it's pretty good at all three. The key is a big 17-inch foldable display, even if that technology is still in its early days. Folding-screen phones,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
Hands-on: Lenovo’s second foldable PC addresses the first’s biggest problems
Lenovo is giving the foldable PC a second shot. The upcoming Lenovo 16-inch ThinkPad X1 Fold announced today attempts to improve on 2020's ThinkPad X1 Fold, with a bigger screen, more powerful specs, and an operating system better suited for multitasking across the bendable OLED touchscreen. I tried out the...
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
TechRadar
Lenovo Labor Day sale - get a 2-in-1 laptop for only $126
Lenovo is now involved with this year's Labor Day sales with a respectable selection of discounted laptops. These include $248 off a 300e Gen 2 with an 11-inch touchscreen, as well as nearly $600 off a Lenovo ThinkBook. We think the best deal is the Lenovo 300e Gen 2 for...
pocketnow.com
Hands on with Lenovo's new Android Tablets, Chromebooks, and Displays announced at IFA
Besides the awesome Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold and Lenovo Glasses T1 that are being shown off at IFA 2022, Lenovo's also got some new Android tablets, a Chromebook, a Chromebox, a new Windows ThinkBook, and a couple new monitors to check out. 2nd Gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro and Lenovo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Honor 70 Revealed But You May Want To Wait For The Foldable
Popular tech-focused trade show IFA — held annually in Berlin — is making a major comeback this year. IFA 2022, as this year's edition of the trade show is known, will likely become the venue for several significant product announcements. The confirmed product announcements expected at IFA 2022 include new foldable notebooks from Asus' Zenbook Fold series, home appliances and monitors from LG, and similar products from Samsung. In addition, Qualcomm may also have some interesting announcements to make at the event — although we do not expect the chipmaker to announce any flagship-grade mobile chipsets at IFA.
Phone Arena
Pre-orders open for the OnePlus 10T; device will support AT&T 5G
You can now reserve the OnePlus 10T 5G in the U.S. by pre-ordering the handset from OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. While you can make sure that you will be getting one of these phones starting today, September 1st, they won't start shipping until September 28th. If you order directly...
notebookcheck.net
IFA 2022 | Honor MagicBook 14 2022 launches in Europe with an Intel Core i5-12500H processor and a 75 Wh battery
Honor has unveiled the MagicBook 14 2022 in Europe during its IFA 2022 showcase. Revealed earlier this year in China and complemented with AMD Ryzen 6000 variants in July, the MagicBook 14 2022 lands in Europe in only one configuration. Thankfully, Honor has opted to release its most powerful option outside China, as well as what appears to be the machine's base configuration. Honor has not revealed pricing details yet, although it should do so following its IFA 2022 keynote.
Lenovo is double-dipping in gaming and creative markets with the ThinkBook 16p Gen 3
Lenovo showed off plenty of upcoming new tech wares during its Tech Life | IFA event including its next gaming laptop, the ThinkBook 16p Gen 3. This laptop boasts some powerful specs, as it’s meant to handle both gaming and creative projects. If you’re looking to really trick out...
The Verge
Motorola Edge (2022) review: a passing grade
The 2022 Motorola Edge is a premium midrange phone that excels in extracurriculars but has a tendency to slack off in its core classes. It offers a lot of nice-to-have features you don’t always find in an upper-midrange device (let’s call that anything between $500 and $700), like wireless charging, a 144Hz screen, and a huge 5,000mAh battery. But it only gets a passing grade for build quality and durability, and while its processor is capable, it’s not in the running for valedictorian.
Samsung announces the rugged Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
Samsung's hottest new smartphones right now are the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, and while these may be its best-built foldables to date, we also can't deny that they're more fragile than your average phones. What you might not be aware of is that Samsung also makes a range of ruggedized smartphones and tablets on the opposite end of the spectrum — mostly for enterprise customers. While these don’t fold (at least not yet), they can endure rough handling in ways your typical glass-sandwich phone simply cannot. Samsung’s newest addition is the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, a rugged tablet designed to survive the great outdoors.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A04s unveiled with a 90 Hz display and a 50 MP triple camera
The Galaxy A04 is barely a week old at this point. However, Samsung has now announced the Galaxy A04s, a successor of sorts. While still an entry-level smartphone, the Galaxy A04s contains a few advantages over the Galaxy A04. As Samsung's marketing images show, the Galaxy A04s has a third rear-facing camera, unlike the Galaxy A04. Also, the Galaxy A04s has a more powerful chipset and a faster display than its namesake.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s IdeaPad 5i is the first Chromebook with a 120Hz refresh rate
Lenovo just announced the new IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, which is the first Chromebook to come with a high-resolution 120Hz refresh rate display. Lenovo has also announced a new Chromebox desktop, expanding its already great lineup of devices that run ChromeOS. Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i’s high-resolution screen...
Digital Trends
Dell XPS laptops and desktops are ON SALE today
It’s hard to pass up good laptop deals, but when you see solid desktop computer deals, it’s impossible not to want to share. And that’s exactly what we’re doing today, thanks to Dell. Right now you can save big on some of Dell’s most popular XPS models, so if you’ve been considering a new PC or laptop, there is no time like the present. Keep reading to check out some of our top picks.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 screen protectors 2022
Your stylish new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sports a lovely little folding display inside, and another one on the outside, both of which definitely need the best screen protectors.
iPhone SE 4 will look just like an iPhone XR, leak claims
In just over a week, Apple will reveal the iPhone 14 at its latest event in California. We know nearly everything there is to know about the iPhone 14 already, so it is no surprise that leaks about future iPhone models have started springing up. For example, on the latest...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro retail box leak shuts down RAM rumors; says cutouts look out of place on 6.1″ model
IPhone 14 rumors are showing no signs of slowing down. Just this morning, esteemed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max might feature a better ultra-wide angle camera than their predecessors and now a rumor that has come from Weibo and has been endorsed by leaker ShrimpApplePro has dished out some intel regarding the lineup's RAM capacity.
Comments / 0