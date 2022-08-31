On Sept. 3, 1878 was another tense day for Wild Bill Longley, as the famous gunfighter waited in the Giddings jail for an appeals court to decide whether he lived or died. At a precocious age, William Preston Longley displayed a talent ideally suited to the violent times that followed the Civil War. From horseback at a full gallop, the 14 year old could hit the mark with every shot. The boy was a born gunman. Longley left his hometown of Evergreen in 1866 to see the sights in Houston. To cut down on casualties in the conquered city, the black state police had been stripped of firearms and issued heavy lead balls attached to their wrists. But the change in weapons did not reduce the daily toll, as ex-Rebs were found bashed to death instead of simply shot. His first night in Houston, Longley and a young companion brawled with a burly state cop. The anonymous acquaintance fatally stabbed the ball-swinging black man, and Bill snatched his pistol and ran home with the prize. In his last hours, Longley confessed to killing 32 men, most of them black. Although he committed a variety of crimes during his 12-year career, armed robbery was not in his repertoire. With a hair-trigger temper and a seething hatred of freed slaves, Longley coldly dispensed death at the slightest provocation.

