The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Longhorns Land Commitment from Elite 2024 WR
The Longhorns added to their 2024 recruiting haul on Friday afternoon
Texas football gets surprise pledge from 4-Star 2024 WR Hunter Moddon
Great news arrived for the fans on the Forty Acres heading into the weekend of the regular season opener, seeing that the 2024 Texas football recruiting class added a commitment from the highly touted four-star Houston Clear Lake wide receiver/athlete Hunter Moddon. Texas is now up to three commitments in the 2024 class after landing this abrupt commitment from Moddon that seemingly came out of nowhere.
Things to do in the Austin area this Labor Day weekend: Tailgating, tattoos and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From Texas tailgating to a tattoo invitational, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of just some of the...
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
papercitymag.com
Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection
Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
How to watch Texas football on the Longhorn Network in 2022
Texas football opens up the regular season this weekend under the lights at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against head coach Terry Bowden the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Sep. 3, with kickoff time set for 7 p.m. CT. This will be the first of seven home games at DKR for Texas this season.
roundtherocktx.com
2022 Nolan Ryan Foundation Dinner & Golf Tournament
ROUND ROCK, Texas – The Nolan Ryan Foundation announced the dates for the 2022 Nolan Ryan Foundation Dinner & Golf Tournament. The dinner will take place on October 23 at Kalahari Resorts & Convention Center, while the golf tournament will be held on October 24. The location of the tournament will be provided upon registration.
fox7austin.com
How a former marine built a successful small business in Pflugerville
Caleb White went from Medical separation to owning a successful small Texas business. White joins FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss his journey.
Will it rain at the Texas Football game?
AUSTIN, Texas — All eyes are on the forecast for the Texas season opener at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. Kick off is set for 7 p.m., and the late kick off may end up helping us avoid the highest rain and storm chances over the weekend. The latest computer...
Watch: Texas football unveils 2024 recruiting class hype video
The 2024 recruiting class is about to get an influx of attention with the '24 recruiting cycle contact period opening up for college coaches at midnight on Sept. 1. To no surprise, Texas football is gearing up to hit the ground running in the 2024 class after gaining a ton of momentum in the 2023 recruiting cycle stemming from the June commitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning.
fox7austin.com
Round Rock to host Big 12 Soccer Championship at multipurpose complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Big 12 soccer championship tournament is returning to Central Texas!. The Round Rock Multipurpose Complex will host the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6. Quarterfinal matches will occur Sunday, Oct. 30 and semifinals will be held on...
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
After months of waiting, the Texas Longhorns are finally back on the field on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era was a struggle on the field for the Longhorns, losing six-consecutive games on the...
universitystar.com
Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas
In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
ssnewstelegram.com
Did Bill Longley survive his execution
On Sept. 3, 1878 was another tense day for Wild Bill Longley, as the famous gunfighter waited in the Giddings jail for an appeals court to decide whether he lived or died. At a precocious age, William Preston Longley displayed a talent ideally suited to the violent times that followed the Civil War. From horseback at a full gallop, the 14 year old could hit the mark with every shot. The boy was a born gunman. Longley left his hometown of Evergreen in 1866 to see the sights in Houston. To cut down on casualties in the conquered city, the black state police had been stripped of firearms and issued heavy lead balls attached to their wrists. But the change in weapons did not reduce the daily toll, as ex-Rebs were found bashed to death instead of simply shot. His first night in Houston, Longley and a young companion brawled with a burly state cop. The anonymous acquaintance fatally stabbed the ball-swinging black man, and Bill snatched his pistol and ran home with the prize. In his last hours, Longley confessed to killing 32 men, most of them black. Although he committed a variety of crimes during his 12-year career, armed robbery was not in his repertoire. With a hair-trigger temper and a seething hatred of freed slaves, Longley coldly dispensed death at the slightest provocation.
coveleaderpress.com
The scoreboard said Georgetown won…but…
Sure, last Friday’s Bulldawg football game goes into the book as a 38-14 visitor’s victory, but I see it another way. Copperas Cove hasn’t lost a game in 44-plus years. The stadium clock just ran out of time while the other team had more points. Of course, that’s the fan in me talking.
KVUE
Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
fox7austin.com
'My soul is empty': Family remembers man shot to death near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been one week since Austin police found the body of a man shot in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. The family of the victim say he was 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, a former college football player living in Austin to pursue a music career.
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
KVUE
Summer 2022 officially ranks as the second-hottest on record
AUSTIN, Texas — Now that we've arrived in September, meteorological Summer 2022 has officially come to a close. We all know this summer was hot, but where does it rank in the record books? Summer 2022 will have to settle with the silver medal, as it ranked just behind Summer 2011.
