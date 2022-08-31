ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USF Names New Director of Athletics

USF has hired Larry Williams as the school's new athletic director, the university announced Aug. 31. Williams has served as athletic director at three Division I institutions: University of Portland, Marquette University, and, most recently, University of Akron. The search committee, composed of people from across the university including students,...
The Thacher Gallery at the University of San Francisco Presents ‘Soft Power: Recent Projects by Alexander Hernandez’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (August 22, 2022) – To kick off its 25th anniversary, the Thacher Gallery at the University of San Francisco (USF) presents ‘Soft Power: Recent Projects by Alexander Hernandez’, on view from August 22 through November 6, 2022 in the Thacher Gallery on the USF campus. This exhibition is showing concurrently with ‘Lost Keys: Recent Work by Mercy Hawkins’.
