SAN FRANCISCO, CA (August 22, 2022) – To kick off its 25th anniversary, the Thacher Gallery at the University of San Francisco (USF) presents ‘Soft Power: Recent Projects by Alexander Hernandez’, on view from August 22 through November 6, 2022 in the Thacher Gallery on the USF campus. This exhibition is showing concurrently with ‘Lost Keys: Recent Work by Mercy Hawkins’.

