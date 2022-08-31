PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy is in custody after a shooting at a boys group home left a man with life-threatening injuries in north Phoenix on Thursday. At around 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near 18th Avenue and Mountain View Road, which is north of Dunlap Avenue. Officers found a young man who had been shot at the group home. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO