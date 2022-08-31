Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian killed in Maryvale hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are trying to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Friday. Officers found 40-year-old Tommy Hinton lying on a street near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road after responding to reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car at around 7 p.m. on Sept. 2.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting at group home leaves young man badly injured
Phoenix Police officers, according to officials, responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road after shots were fired at the location at around 2AM. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
AZFamily
Homicide suspect who drove into pizzeria to avoid police identified, charged
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A homicide suspect who drove into a pizzeria in Mesa to avoid police on Aug. 21 has been released from the hospital, identified, and charged Friday morning. Kevin McKinney, 36, a wanted felon in both New Mexico for homicide and Colorado, was spotted by a...
L.A. Weekly
Justin Manning Killed in Motorcycle Crash on 32nd Street [Phoenix, AZ]
40-Year-Old Rider Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Broadway Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., near the intersection of Broadway Road and 32nd Street. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle and motorcycle collided in the area. First responders arrived to the scene and located the motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries....
AZFamily
17-year-old shot young man at north Phoenix boys group home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy is in custody after a shooting at a boys group home left a man with life-threatening injuries in north Phoenix on Thursday. At around 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near 18th Avenue and Mountain View Road, which is north of Dunlap Avenue. Officers found a young man who had been shot at the group home. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Arizona man found dead after shootout with police identified
A man who was found dead in his backyard Monday afternoon after shooting at police and barricading himself inside his Villages at Rancho El Dorado home for 2 hours has been identified as Brian Simmons, who has a history of bizarre behavior around the city.
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating murder after woman dies in south Phoenix
Officers responded to reports of a welfare check near Central Avenue and Roeser Road and found a woman injured. She died from her injuries, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said.
12news.com
This map shows where 12 separate shootings left 11 dead in 5 days in Phoenix metro
PHOENIX — At least 11 people have been killed in gun-related incidents over the last five days in the Pheonix metro area and another 10 were injured in the 12 separate shootings. In one incident, two men were killed at a house party in Pheonix, and in another, an...
fox10phoenix.com
South Phoenix shooting leaves 2 dead, no arrests made
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting broke out at a south Phoenix apartment complex. Officers responded to an area near 48th Street and Broadway after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Two men were found shot to death in an apartment, officials said. No names were released.
fox10phoenix.com
Cottonwood Police K-9 helps officers find 50K fentanyl pills during traffic stop
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - A Cottonwood Police K-9 helped officers seize thousands of fentanyl pills during a routine traffic stop on Aug. 31, officials said. Police had pulled over a sedan along Interstate 17 near the McGuireville exit because of a cracked windshield. "K-9 Otto was deployed to conduct a narcotics-sniff...
AZFamily
Burglar suspect identified, charged after he fired at officers during standoff in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of burglarizing a home of a woman he knew and then shooting at officers during a standoff in Mesa is back behind bars. Abdul Basit Ishan had been in the hospital since the shooting on Aug. 22 but was released and officially arrested on Monday. He was booked into jail on dozens of charges.
2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
kyma.com
Guest describes terrifying moments surrounding mass shooting at Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (CNN) - Three days after a heavily armed shooter opened fire at a north Phoenix hotel, killing two people and injuring five others, including two police officers, Arizona’s Family returned to the hotel to follow up with one man who was shot. Wesley Williams is back at the...
AZFamily
Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home
Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 18 hours...
'Absolutely astonished': Businesses dealing with aftermath of deadly North Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — It's been three days since a shooting rampage near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road that killed two people and hurt several others, including two Phoenix police officers. While police investigate the shooting, local business owners are still in shock and left picking up some destruction left...
32-Year-Old Mahad Zara Killed In A Fatal Crash In Chandler (Chandler, AZ)
A driver involved in street racing caused a fatal accident Friday afternoon. Mahad Zara,32, identified as the victim, succumbed to his injuries. The Chandler police are in search of the driver who [..]
MCSO investigating body found near Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death near the Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange Thursday.
City Of Phoenix Installs Speed Hump Right In Front Of Family's Driveway
"...where it is now is not OK. It’s nothing I can live with for the next 20, 30 years."
fox10phoenix.com
Lightning-sparked fire destroys Queen Creek home
Fire crews were called out to the home, located near Empire and Hunt Highway, after a rapidly-developing monsoon storm on the night of Sept. 1. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
KTAR.com
24-year-old man who fathered child with Phoenix teenager arrested
PHOENIX – A 24-year-old man who fathered a child with a 16-year-old Phoenix girl was arrested Monday night on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, authorities said. Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa was booked into Maricopa County Jail two days after the Phoenix Police Department put out a missing persons bulletin for his teenage girlfriend and their newborn son.
