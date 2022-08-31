ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrian killed in Maryvale hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are trying to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Friday. Officers found 40-year-old Tommy Hinton lying on a street near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road after responding to reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car at around 7 p.m. on Sept. 2.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Justin Manning Killed in Motorcycle Crash on 32nd Street [Phoenix, AZ]

40-Year-Old Rider Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Broadway Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., near the intersection of Broadway Road and 32nd Street. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle and motorcycle collided in the area. First responders arrived to the scene and located the motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries....
PHOENIX, AZ
#Street Racing
AZFamily

17-year-old shot young man at north Phoenix boys group home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy is in custody after a shooting at a boys group home left a man with life-threatening injuries in north Phoenix on Thursday. At around 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near 18th Avenue and Mountain View Road, which is north of Dunlap Avenue. Officers found a young man who had been shot at the group home. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

South Phoenix shooting leaves 2 dead, no arrests made

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting broke out at a south Phoenix apartment complex. Officers responded to an area near 48th Street and Broadway after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Two men were found shot to death in an apartment, officials said. No names were released.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home

Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 18 hours...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

24-year-old man who fathered child with Phoenix teenager arrested

PHOENIX – A 24-year-old man who fathered a child with a 16-year-old Phoenix girl was arrested Monday night on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, authorities said. Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa was booked into Maricopa County Jail two days after the Phoenix Police Department put out a missing persons bulletin for his teenage girlfriend and their newborn son.
PHOENIX, AZ

