holycitysinner.com
Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)
With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Restaurant Week Returns – September 8-18, 2022
Charleston Restaurant Week returns to the Lowcountry from September 8 – 18, 2022. The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week is set for September 8-18 2022! This culinary dream, executed by Explore Charleston, is one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in the Charleston area. It is an opportunity to enjoy the world-renowned cuisine of the Lowcountry as participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus.
Three major developments in the works in Cainhoy
CAINHOY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three major developments could be coming to Cainhoy. On Thursday, Charleston’s Technical Review Committee heard plans for the projects which are all slated for Clements Ferry Road. The first is Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 2 which would include 233 single-family homes. The next is the proposed Mikasa Apartments which will have […]
Charleston City Paper
10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston
Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Heavens Marketplace: A Place to Shop and Be Inspired
When Frank and Sonya Pacera opened Heavens Marketplace in Myrtle Beach mid-summer of 2020, they had their entire future riding on its success. Now, barely two years later, the husband-and-wife team just held a grand opening for a second location in Mount Pleasant. The new space is complete with more room for home décor, furnishings, whimsical beach signs and tons of unique gifts sourced by local artists. There is no shortage of that famous South Carolina flavor and feel.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Broadwater Shrimp brings the fresh taste of the sea to the Upstate
For Jason Janson, starting a business in his early 40s, once his children had graduated, felt like a risk he could take. But on the flipside, there was no backup plan or option for failure. “This has to work,” he says. In mid-2021, Janson launched what he and his...
live5news.com
West Ashley neighbors concerned about flooding almost entering their homes
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors in a West Ashley community say they are frustrated and anxious after floodwater crept up to their homes, and a potential solution could be a few years away. Bennett Barton and Rachel Brunette said Thursday’s rainstorms flooded both the road and their backyards, almost...
charlestondaily.net
Award-Winning 10-Year Old Mount Pleasant Restaurant for Sale – $2 Million
10 years of growth and profitability! Well-appointed, award-winning full-service restaurant centrally located in Mt. Pleasant. $2.6M projected sales and over $700K+ projected cash flow. Roughly 3600 square feet, plus a large outdoor area. Contact the broker for more detail and financial requirements. A great addition to an existing portfolio with...
Goose Creek woman worried about construction near private graves
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents who live in the Boulder Bluff community are concerned about construction work they feel could threaten some gravesites. The work is taking place at the intersection of Amy Drive and Judy Drive in Goose Creek. Katheryn Brennan posted photos of the gravesites on Facebook after noticing construction in the […]
Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We made it to the Labor Day weekend! If you’ll be in town and need some plans, check out this list to see what to do in the next few days! Lowcountry Jazz Festival Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, Charleston’s popular Lowcountry Jazz Festival is back! Taking place […]
live5news.com
Study underway to control heat levels in Gadsden Green in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It is no secret temperatures in the Lowcountry can get hot during the day, but a group of organizations, including the city of Charleston, are looking at how heat impacts the health of a downtown neighborhood. City of Charleston Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris said Wednesday...
The Post and Courier
New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston
The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
live5news.com
Tiny, illegal device turning handguns into automatic weapons popping up around Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a small device that turns a regular handgun into an automatic weapon, and police say this piece of technology inflicts maximum damage with minimal accuracy. It’s also seeing concerning growth in popularity across the country and here at home. A switch, or Glock...
charlestondaily.net
Grind for Life Series skates into the Lowcountry on October 1, 2022
SK8 Charleston to host competition benefitting cancer patients; spectators welcome to watch the action. [CHARLESTON] – Charleston County Parks proudly announces that an installment in the Grind for Life skateboarding competition series will return to SK8 Charleston on October 1. The Grind for Life series is a national, all ages and all skills street and bowl skateboarding competition benefitting the Grind for Life Organization, a non-profit that assists cancer patients with travel expenses.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Charleston, South Carolina
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
5 arrested for August traffic incident on Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people have been arrested for their role in a traffic incident that took place last month on the Ravenel Bridge. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts, and drove recklessly while on the bridge on August 13. “The preliminary information shows that the […]
abcnews4.com
Dates announced for 50th Summerville Flowertown Festival
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Family YMCA is hosting and celebrating its 50th anniversary in the spring of 2023. The event brings an average of 200,000 people over three days, making it one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast. There is free admission and parking...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley hopes planned mega boat landing will reel in more than anglers
Joey Edens still remembers going to Atkins Landing as a little kid. The boat landing at the end of Broughton Road was one of the premier access points in Berkeley County to Lake Moultrie, so Edens' family used to launch their boat from there. The lake was where he learned to swim, drive a boat and fish. As an adult around 1987, he caught his biggest freshwater fish ever, a 62-pound catfish, in the same lake.
North Charleston coffee shop among 100 best the United States, according to Yelp reviewers
Amend your bucket lists, coffee snobs.
South Carolina City Named One Of The Best Fall Vacations Spots In America
Pure Wow found the ideal fall destination spots around the country, including this scenic city in South Carolina.
