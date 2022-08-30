ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

holycitysinner.com

Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)

With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston Restaurant Week Returns – September 8-18, 2022

Charleston Restaurant Week returns to the Lowcountry from September 8 – 18, 2022. The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week is set for September 8-18 2022! This culinary dream, executed by Explore Charleston, is one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in the Charleston area. It is an opportunity to enjoy the world-renowned cuisine of the Lowcountry as participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Three major developments in the works in Cainhoy

CAINHOY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three major developments could be coming to Cainhoy. On Thursday, Charleston’s Technical Review Committee heard plans for the projects which are all slated for Clements Ferry Road. The first is Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 2 which would include 233 single-family homes. The next is the proposed Mikasa Apartments which will have […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston

Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
CHARLESTON, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Heavens Marketplace: A Place to Shop and Be Inspired

When Frank and Sonya Pacera opened Heavens Marketplace in Myrtle Beach mid-summer of 2020, they had their entire future riding on its success. Now, barely two years later, the husband-and-wife team just held a grand opening for a second location in Mount Pleasant. The new space is complete with more room for home décor, furnishings, whimsical beach signs and tons of unique gifts sourced by local artists. There is no shortage of that famous South Carolina flavor and feel.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
charlestondaily.net

Award-Winning 10-Year Old Mount Pleasant Restaurant for Sale – $2 Million

10 years of growth and profitability! Well-appointed, award-winning full-service restaurant centrally located in Mt. Pleasant. $2.6M projected sales and over $700K+ projected cash flow. Roughly 3600 square feet, plus a large outdoor area. Contact the broker for more detail and financial requirements. A great addition to an existing portfolio with...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston

The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

﻿Grind for Life Series skates into the Lowcountry on October 1, 2022

SK8 Charleston to host competition benefitting cancer patients; spectators welcome to watch the action. [CHARLESTON] – Charleston County Parks proudly announces that an installment in the Grind for Life skateboarding competition series will return to SK8 Charleston on October 1. The Grind for Life series is a national, all ages and all skills street and bowl skateboarding competition benefitting the Grind for Life Organization, a non-profit that assists cancer patients with travel expenses.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 arrested for August traffic incident on Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people have been arrested for their role in a traffic incident that took place last month on the Ravenel Bridge. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts, and drove recklessly while on the bridge on August 13. “The preliminary information shows that the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Dates announced for 50th Summerville Flowertown Festival

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Family YMCA is hosting and celebrating its 50th anniversary in the spring of 2023. The event brings an average of 200,000 people over three days, making it one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast. There is free admission and parking...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley hopes planned mega boat landing will reel in more than anglers

Joey Edens still remembers going to Atkins Landing as a little kid. The boat landing at the end of Broughton Road was one of the premier access points in Berkeley County to Lake Moultrie, so Edens' family used to launch their boat from there. The lake was where he learned to swim, drive a boat and fish. As an adult around 1987, he caught his biggest freshwater fish ever, a 62-pound catfish, in the same lake.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

