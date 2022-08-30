Read full article on original website
LSU Reveille
Student Government holds first meeting of fall 2022 semester, introduces new position
The Student Government senate held their first official meeting on Wednesday, marking the official beginning of its 56th session. The meeting, held in the Capital Chambers on the third floor of the Student Union, was presided over by Speaker of the Senate and Speaker Pro Tempore, mechanical engineering and theater performance senior Samantha Stag economics senior Olivia Devall, respectively.
LSU Reveille
The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Florida State
Kickoff is now right around the corner for LSU football as the Tigers get ready to take the field for the first time under Brian Kelly. The action starts fast for LSU though, as the Tigers are traveling to New Orleans to play Florida State in the Louisiana Kickoff. A lot has been made of this game throughout the offseason, so here at The Reveille we’ve chimed in with our own predictions.
LSU Reveille
This Week In BR: DIY crafts, Mid City supper stroll, cake decorating
Create Your Own Candle Workshop | The Royal Standard. Book a session to create your own candle in The Steel Magnolia Candle Kitchen at the Royal Standard starting from either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Choose your own candle holder and perfect a perfect fragrance with the guidance of a professional candle maker. After each session, participants are given 20% off store merchandise from The Royal Standard shop, 16016 Perkins Rd. Tickets are $40.
LSU Reveille
Column: Why the "culture fit" narrative with Brian Kelly needs to stop
You won’t know if you bought the right pair of shoes unless you put them on your feet to see if they fit. Ever since Brian Kelly stepped off the plane at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, he was quickly labeled as the “wrong fit” at LSU. Why was that? Is it because he is not from the South? Is it because he has a Boston accent instead of a Cajun one?
LSU Reveille
Curbside Burgers is bringing the heat with its fourth annual Hatch Chile Month
What started as a late-night burger truck in 2008 is now a brick-and-mortar burger location at 4158 Government St. in Baton Rouge. Proudly known as Curbside Burgers, the owners plan to drop several enticing dishes during a month-long celebration featuring the almighty Hatch Chile pepper. The Hatch Chile pepper is...
LSU Reveille
East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members give update on new elementary school located near LSU's campus
A new elementary school will be built near LSU’s Band Hall, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Located at 575 W. Roosevelt Street, McKinley Elementary School will replace the former building and is zoned for the Highland Old South Baton Rouge region, meaning students zoned for University Terrace Elementary School and Buchanan Elementary will be zoned to McKinley upon the completion of its construction, according to David Tatman, the president of East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Overcrowded parking makes students late to class — and likely won't be fixed for years
After paying over a hundred dollars for a parking pass, LSU commuters play a game of luck each morning to see if they can find a spot in the overflowing campus lots. Students drive in circles, desperately searching for a spot as the time to class ticks down. Parking on...
LSU Reveille
LSUPD provides updates to three recent incidents on, around campus
LSUPD provided updates to three reported incidents that occurred in the past two weeks on or near campus, according to an email sent to students by the university on Friday morning. The attempted armed robbery and shooting that occurred on Aug. 19 near East Laville Hall was investigated by LSUPD....
