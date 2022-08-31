Connecticut woman pleas guilty to $1.5M embezzlement scheme

SHELTON, CT (1010 WINS) — A 49-year-old Connecticut woman admitted to embezzling more than $1 million from her employer over the course of two years, authorities said Tuesday.

The Fairfield woman, Carolina Guerreno, was the former Chief Financial Officer of a Shelton financial services company.

Guerreno had access to her company’s bank accounts and was authorized to initiate financial transactions, like wiring company funds to other bank accounts, officials said.

Between Jan. 2019 and Feb. 2021, Guerreno stole $1,532,207.24 before she was caught by the company. Guerreno would alter the company’s financial transactions and direct electronic payments from the company’s bank accounts to her credit cards, her personal bank accounts and would also pay her home equity line of credit, according to court documents.

Guerreno pleaded guilty to wire fraud and now faces up to five years in prison. She was released on a $50,000 bond prior to her Nov. 28 sentencing.