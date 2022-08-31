ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Connecticut woman pleas guilty to $1.5M embezzlement scheme

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxUWk_0hbjyGe400

SHELTON, CT (1010 WINS) — A 49-year-old Connecticut woman admitted to embezzling more than $1 million from her employer over the course of two years, authorities said Tuesday.

The Fairfield woman, Carolina Guerreno, was the former Chief Financial Officer of a Shelton financial services company.

Guerreno had access to her company’s bank accounts and was authorized to initiate financial transactions, like wiring company funds to other bank accounts, officials said.

Between Jan. 2019 and Feb. 2021, Guerreno stole $1,532,207.24 before she was caught by the company. Guerreno would alter the company’s financial transactions and direct electronic payments from the company’s bank accounts to her credit cards, her personal bank accounts and would also pay her home equity line of credit, according to court documents.

Guerreno pleaded guilty to wire fraud and now faces up to five years in prison. She was released on a $50,000 bond prior to her Nov. 28 sentencing.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Woman charged with embezzling about $80K from Plainville company

PLAINVILLE – A Farmington woman has been accused of embezzling more than $80,000 from a Plainville business. Police allege Christine Anthony, 36, voided transactions in which clients of Connecticut Solid Surface paid the company for work that was performed before essentially duplicating the transaction, charging it to her personal account instead of the kitchen and bathroom remodeling company where she worked, according to the warrant for her arrest.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield Woman Admits Embezzling $1.5 Million

A Connection woman has admitted to embezzling approximately $1.5 million from her employer. Fairfield County resident Carolina Guerreno, age 49, of the town of Fairfield, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at federal court in Hartford to a fraud charge related to her embezzlement, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
FAIRFIELD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

CT Attorney General to Investigate Alleged Discrimination in Cos Cob School

On Thursday CT Attorney General William Tong announced he had invoked his civil rights enforcement authority to investigate any potentially illegal discrimination or other actionable misconduct related to the video that appeared to contain troubling, discriminatory statements that appear to have been made by a Greenwich public school official. “Yesterday,...
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Shelton, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Shelton, CT
WestfairOnline

CFO pleads guilty to $1.5M embezzlement

A former chief financial officer (CFO) pleaded guilty to embezzling approximately $1.5 million from her employer. Carolina Guerreno, a Fairfield resident, was CFO at Barnum Financial Group in Shelton. Between January 2019 and February 2021, Guerreno stole roughly $1.5 million from the company by altering company financial transactions and directing electronic payments from her employer’s bank account to her credit card accounts, her personal bank accounts, and to pay her home equity line of credit.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Homicide suspect’s $1M bond revoked after new arrest

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a New Haven man on Wednesday for attempting to flee the scene of a crime in Bridgeport, as well as multiple weapons and motor vehicle violations. Police said they stopped a silver Ford Taurus bearing a paper registration plate for the violations on Route 8 North near Exit #3. […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Credit Card#Sentencing#Fraud#Ct
yankeeinstitute.org

Ansonia Prevails at State Labor Board Upholding Discipline for Police Sergeant

The Connecticut State Board of Mediation and Arbitration upheld disciplinary action toward an Ansonia police sergeant, who received a written warning following “behavior [that] was unacceptable for a supervisor,” Aug. 8. However, the ruling — correctly issued — raises more questions than it answers. According to...
ANSONIA, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations

On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
HARTFORD, CT
deseret.com

A hidden video of an assistant principal could upend a gubernatorial race

An assistant principal was placed on administrative leave after an undercover video showed him admitting to hiring practices that discriminate against politically conservative staff, Catholics and others. He also said he looks to hire teachers who know how to subtly introduce progressive ideology to students. Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of...
GREENWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Facebook Marketplace Buyer is Robbed at Gunpoint in North Haven: Police

A person meeting up with a Facebook Marketplace seller was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by four men in North Haven, police said. Officials said they were called to the area of Skiff Street and Hartford Turnpike for the report of an attempted armed robbery. The victim told police they were trying to buy a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace and were meeting with the seller nearby.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads to Gun Arrest

Two individuals have been arrested in East Haven after being found in possession of a firearm during a motor vehicle stop. On Aug. 25 at approximately 1:53 a.m., an alert citizen called East Haven Police Dispatch to report a suspicious vehicle traveling through their neighborhood. The caller stated the occupants of a dark colored sedan were seen checking the door handles of vehicles parked in driveways. The last known direction of travel of the suspicious vehicle was provided to officers en route to the area.
EAST HAVEN, CT
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy