LOOK: ‘America’s Got Talent’s’ Heidi Klum Turns Heads in Daring Outfit on Set
America’s Got Talent host was catching a lot of attention on her way to the set in Los Angeles recently. The 49-year-old model was spotted wearing a bustier and hot pants as she strolled to work. Check out photos from The Sun. Klum’s daughter Leni just turned 18 and...
‘AGT’ Recap: A Golden Buzzer Winner Is Sent Home In Shocking Results Show
Eleven acts return to the stage after their qualifiers performances on America’s Got Talent. Only two acts will be moving on to the next round of the competition, which means 9 acts will be eliminated by the end of the night. If the fans don’t vote, their favorite acts go home.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Reveals How Howie Mandel Consoled Her After Simon Cowell’s ‘Unfair’ Rejection
Following her on-stage performance during “America’s Got Talent” Season 17’s live shows earlier this week, comedian contestant Lace Larabee recalled how Howie Mandel consoled her after Simon Cowell’s “unfair” rejection. PEOPLE reports that during Larabee’s performance, the “America’s Got Talent” judge hit his...
'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
'AGT' results: Country star Drake Milligan learns fate, Simon Cowell 'upset' at shocking vote
The first live results show of this season of "America's Got Talent" saw Drake Milligan learn his fate and a shocking result that upset Simon Cowell.
America's Got Talent Country Singer Drake Milligan Explains Why He Didn't Decide To Quit After The Auditions
Simon Cowell wanted to know why country singer Drake Milligan didn't quit AGT, and Milligan has the answer!
‘America’s Got Talent’: Chapel Hart’s Turn in the Semifinals, Will They Hit Like Drake Milligan?
Country music sensation Chapel Hart will compete in the semifinals of America’s Got Talent this week. And it begs the question, can this girl group from Mississippi do as well as a young Texan did last week?. Drake Milligan sizzled on AGT last Tuesday, performing the original song “Kiss...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Says He ‘Felt the Pressure’ During Live Show Performance
There’s no hotter country singer right now than Drake Milligan, the first selected finalist for America’s Got Talent. And yes, this young Texan was nervous before he stepped to the national stage this week to perform live. As the judges said, Milligan is a talented singer/songwriter. He’s charismatic...
‘AGT’ Recap: A Golden Buzzer Act Is Eliminated In Latest Live Results
Another 11 contestants hitting the stage mean more eliminations. The latest America’s Got Talent live results show kicks off with an exceptional Riverdance performance. After the special opening, it’s time to get down to business. Terry Crews calls Merissa Beddows and Bayley Graham to the front of the...
Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Stepped Away From “The Voice”
The season premiere of NBC’s “The Voice” is slated to air in mid-September, but long-time coach Kelly Clarkson won’t be turning her chair. The crossover artist recently appeared (Aug 23) on the TODAY show alongside Hoda Kobt and Carson Daly to explain why she stepped away from the fan-favorite competition show.
An 'AGT' Shocker! Find Out Who Went Home on ‘America’s Got Talent’ on Results Night Four and Who Made the Finale!
With so many acts on night four of the Live Shows having had difficulties in winning over the judges, the results show took on even more importance than normal to see if America agreed with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, who had given out tougher than normal critiques to the acts.
'AGT' Comedian Mike E. Winfield Reacts to 'Amazing' Offer from Howie Mandel to Open at His Upcoming Show
Even if comedian contestant Mike E. Winfield doesn't make it to the America's Got Talent finale, he's got himself a job. Howie Mandel surprised everyone on Tuesday night when he invited the season 17 semifinalist to open up for him at an upcoming comedy show following Winfield's stellar live show performance.
‘America’s Got Talent’: Simon Cowell Calls This Incredible Performance ‘Best Closure of the Show’
This season of America’s Got Talent is bringing some of the best performers in the show’s entire history. Tuesday’s live episode brought a moment that will surely be talked about for years to come. A star-making performance from 14-year-old Sara James. The teen from Poland performed a...
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Co-Stars to Reunite for Holiday Movie
A magical reunion for the most magical time of the year. Jane Seymour is set to share the screen once again with her Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman co-star Joe Lando in a Christmas movie airing on Lifetime later this year. Seymour played the titular Dr. Quinn in six seasons of...
‘AGT’ Recap: Sara James Becomes A Top Frontrunner After Epic Elton John Cover
The fight for the finals continues with the third round of qualifiers. MPLUSPLUS is the first act to perform during the August 23 episode of America’s Got Talent. Prior to their performance, the group experienced technical difficulties, and it was unclear if everything was going to go off without a hitch.
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
'AGT': AI opera-makers Metaphysic vie for spot in finale: 'God only knows what you’re going to do next'
Metaphysic, Lily Meola and Mike E. Winfield were among the '"AGT" acts who learned their fate on Wednesday's results show.
‘AGT’ Winner Brandon Leake Releases New Poetry Album ‘Family Affair’
America’s Got Talent Season 15 winner and spoken word poet Brandon Leake recently released his latest poetry album Family Affair. The 1-hour special features 8 original spoken word poems written and performed by Leake himself. The enthusiastic and motivational poet is back with the release of his latest album...
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’: Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray, and Miley Cyrus Added to the Cast
Dolly Parton officially started the 2022 Christmas season, releasing a single, announcing her deluxe holiday album, and sharing information about her NBC television special.
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Owen Knight is Bringing His "Cutthroat" Skills from the Admissions Office
Director of admissions Owen Knight is hoping to be accepted into the Survivor winners' circle by the end of this season. The 30-year-old fell back in love with the show as an adult and feels his interpersonal skills can get many alliance applications accepted. He feels he's perceived as a cross between a long-haired "bro" and a brainy nerd, and hopes that can make him a big unknown on the island.
