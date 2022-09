Las Vegas, NV (KXNT)- Even though the monthly gaming win in Nevada saw a bit of a drop in July, there’s no need for panic.

Nevada casinos saw yet another billion-dollar month in July, at $1.359B. The take is the 4 th highest monthly win in history, and marks the 17 th consecutive month that state casinos have brought in more than $1 billion.

July’s total was down just over 3 percent from July of 2021.