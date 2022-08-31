Man listed in Nevada’s ‘Black Book’ busted on the Strip

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Metro Police arrested a member of Nevada’s “Black Book” after he fled security at the Paris Hotel & Casino late Monday night, according to a release from the Nevada Gaming Control Board

Security at Paris first spotted 41-year-old Tasia Musa inside the casino, and gave chase. Once Musa ran outside onto the Strip, Metro Police got involved and were able to capture Musa in front of the Bellagio.

Musa was added to the Black Book — Nevada’s List of Excluded Persons, who are banned from entering casinos — on Jan. 29, 2015. He was added to the list after convictions involving stealing chips in casinos, described by gaming officials as “various convictions of crimes of moral turpitude.”

Musa was booked on a gross misdemeanor charge of unlawful entry by a person who has been placed on the List of Excluded Persons.