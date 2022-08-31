ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Man listed in Nevada’s ‘Black Book’ busted on the Strip

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKtJX_0hbjxrpO00

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Metro Police arrested a member of Nevada’s “Black Book” after he fled security at the Paris Hotel & Casino late Monday night, according to a release from the Nevada Gaming Control Board

Security at Paris first spotted 41-year-old Tasia Musa inside the casino, and gave chase. Once Musa ran outside onto the Strip, Metro Police got involved and were able to capture Musa in front of the Bellagio.

Musa was added to the Black Book — Nevada’s List of Excluded Persons, who are banned from entering casinos — on Jan. 29, 2015. He was added to the list after convictions involving stealing chips in casinos, described by gaming officials as “various convictions of crimes of moral turpitude.”

Musa was booked on a gross misdemeanor charge of unlawful entry by a person who has been placed on the List of Excluded Persons.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9

'Black Book' arrest: Man banned for life from Nevada casinos caught by Paris Las Vegas security

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man banned from entering Nevada casinos was arrested on Monday after he was spotted at the Paris Las Vegas, the Nevada Gaming Control Board says. Tasia McDonald Musa was given a lifetime casino ban and placed on Nevada's List of Excluded Persons, sometimes called the "Black Book," in January of 2015. Gaming control officials said the ban resulted from "various crimes of moral turpitude."
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Reno man sentenced for operating $1M retail theft ring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft ring. Gennaro Canta, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering in June 2022. According to officials, he was buying stolen items from […]
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree

Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Book#The Paris Hotel Casino
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police warn car buyers to be aware of VIN switching

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It can leave you out of hundreds or thousands of dollars and the DMV says it sees it happen every week. Thieves steal a vehicle and then get a vehicle identification number plate from a similar car. They put that in the stolen car and then try to resell the car. Unfortunately, an unsuspecting buyer who doesn’t check the VIN number gets a surprise when they try to register the car at the DMV. That is where they discover they have a car with a bogus VIN and the car is stolen. That leaves the buyer without the car and the money they paid for it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza

Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Casinos
8 News Now

UPDATE: Suspect accused of robbing east valley businesses arrested

UPDATE: Police arrested the suspect accused of robbing east valley businesses on Thursday evening. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking to identify a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road. Police said the suspect robbed the store near the 4700 block of South Maryland Parkway on Thursday […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
488
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy