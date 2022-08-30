Read full article on original website
Related
Comedians Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Shut Down Claims They Allegedly Groomed, Molested Siblings After Shocking Lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are firing back at accusations they groomed and molested a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother years ago, Radar can confirm. The two siblings, referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe in a bombshell new lawsuit, claim they will never be the same after crossing paths with the comedic duo. Haddish, 42, was allegedly friends with their mother.According to the elder sister, Jane Doe alleged that Haddish persuaded the teen to film a sexually suggestive video, supposedly teaching her to mimic giving fellatio for the skit. Furthermore, she claims Spears, 47, and...
Not a wonderful world: Louis Armstrong tapes reveal how racism scarred his life and career
Audio diaries including previously unheard material tell of the jazz giant’s anger over the prejudice he faced
Comments / 0