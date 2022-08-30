More arrests likely in case of Waco woman presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County sheriff says

Read full article on original website
concerned citizen 47
3d ago
all these people that played a role in hurting her and disposing of her like she was a piece of trash Justice for Elizabeth Justice for you baby girl ❤️
3
Affidavits: Waco woman's death followed violent confrontation over stolen wood
Police believe a Waco woman missing since April was held at knifepoint in a confrontation over stolen wood before a woman she stole the wood with shot and killed her in Gatesville, arrest affidavits reveal. Gatesville police listed Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, as missing April 8, and she is presumed...
Waco man arrested in connection to July shooting
Police arrested a Waco man Monday in connection to a July gunfire incident that wounded one. Waco police arrested Tie’rell Dan'quies Wright, 19, of Waco, on Monday, accusing him of stealing a firearm and of deadly conduct in connection with a July 16 gunfire incident that sent one person to a Temple hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, records show.
Affidavit reveals Waco woman's murder was over sale of stolen lumber
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article was published August 16 and is unrelated to this story. A mother and daughter in Coryell County are both charged with murder in connection to the death of a Waco woman, according to an arrest affidavit from the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Waco man arrested on trafficking charge, accused of abusing 13-year-old
Police arrested a Waco man on charges of trafficking a 13-year-old girl who had run away from a group home earlier this month. A 13-year-old girl called 911 at about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 20 to report a man had picked her up in his red pickup truck, made her take off her clothes and touched her breasts, according to an arrest affidavit.
‘I’m not healing’: After fiery crash, family demands dashcam video from McLennan County sheriff
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A month later, Dawn Johnson wants answers on what led to her son’s death after a high speed chase. She was told that her son, Kelvin Hubert, lost control of his car in the median of IH-35. His car flipped, ending in a fiery crash after a high-speed chase from a deputy. It all started after he tried to drive the wrong way on South 17th Street, a one-way street.
Grand jury indicts Waco man linked by DNA to 31-year-old murder case
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 65-year-old Waco man police say was linked by DNA to a 31-year-old murder case was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Harold Gene Givens in the September 1991 beating death of 28-year-old Rita Davis, whose body was found in a vacant lot at North Seventh Street and McKinney Avenue.
Two Killed in Two Separate Traffic Accidents In Temple and Belton, Texas
The last couple of weeks have seen several traffic crashes in Bell County. Unfortunately there are a couple more to report, and both were fatal. One death was reported in Belton on Tuesday and another in Temple early this morning. Lake Road Fatality. According to a City of Belton press...
Additional arrests made in murder probe
Two Gatesville residents – Betsy Ayers Robinson and Cody Gene Ayers – have been arrested by Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges related to the murder of Elizabeth Ann Romero. Ayers Robinson, 57, of Gatesville, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. She remains in...
Waco man sentenced in death of woman struck, killed by stray bullet
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 20-year-old Waco man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday in the March 2021 shooting death of a woman police said was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in her apartment. Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault charges in...
Suspect apprehended after suspicious vehicle spotted in Gatesville High
Gatesville ISD said a suspect has been apprehended after a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the high school parking lot and all campuses went into "secure mode."
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
People believed to be driving truck involved in fatal hit-and-run questioned by Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police identified the man who died after he was hit by a truck early Wednesday morning. Police also said Thursday they found the truck. They were questioning the people believed to be involved. Police said John Lynn Haynes, 67, was struck at South 1st St....
Footage released of Central Texas pursuit where female driver held at gunpoint
BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's some of the craziest and rawest police body-camera footage in recent memory. Late Wednesday afternoon, Fort Worth police released dramatic footage from an officer-involved shooting on I-35 Sunday night. In the footage, police rush to rescue a woman being held hostage inside a car...
Waco man gets 30 years in death of woman hit by stray bullet while sitting at home
A Waco man received a 30-year sentence Thursday after pleading guilty in the death of a woman killed by a stray bullet last year while sitting in her downtown-area apartment. Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks, 20, also pleaded guilty to shooting a man at about 2 a.m. March 13, 2021, near 12th Street and Ross Avenue, outside the Kate Ross Homes apartment where Amber Fullbright, 33, was staying. Fullbright was found the next morning on the couch in her apartment, dead with a gunshot wound. The other person who was shot was reported in stable condition after receiving surgery for gunshot wounds.
Owners of Infamous Ink still waiting for their day in court after City of Waco cited them for defying COVID-19 closure order
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Zac and Chonna Colbert, who defied state business closure orders during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been waiting two years to defend themselves in court after the city of Waco cited them for reopening their Infamous Ink tattoo business. However, their long-awaited day in...
Hostage and Abductor Dead Following Police Chase
A suspect and a hostage are both dead after a 130-mile police chase that originated in Bell County in Central Texas and ended in Forth Worth Sunday evening. At a late Sunday news conference, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes explained the department received a call from the Troy Police Department at 7:23 p.m. requesting assistance in apprehending a subject driving erratically northbound on I-35W.
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Lampasas, Milam Counties upgraded to high COVID risk in CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
‘Snakebit’: District Attorney dismisses felony case against Waco man charged with selling fake electronic goods
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a felony case mid-trial Tuesday after it was discovered that the Sheriff’s Office failed to submit updated offense reports to the DA’s office, which, in turn, should have been turned over to the defense. Prosecutor Kristi...
