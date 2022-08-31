Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6.

Temperatures in Fresno are expected to hit 108 degrees on Sunday, 112 degrees on Monday, and 109 degrees on Tuesday, breaking the previous records of 107 degrees set on September 4, 1988, 105 degrees on September 5, 2020, and 106 degrees on September 6, 1988.

In Hanford, temperatures could reach 109 degrees on Monday and 108 degrees on Tuesday, passing the record of 105 set on September 5, 1904, and on September 6, 1924.

In Madera, the heat is expected to hit 108 degrees on Monday and 107 degrees on Tuesday, tieing the records set in 1955 and 2020.

Officials from the National Weather Service warned the intense heat will significantly increase the chance of heat-related illnesses, especially for those who are working or spending time outdoors.

For those looking for a cheap way to escape the heat, several movie theatres in Fresno will be offering $3 movie tickets on Saturday for National Cinema Day, when temperatures are expected to hit 108 degrees.

