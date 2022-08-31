ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 1

Related
Salina Post

Tiffany Cattle: Water conservation at a Kansas cattle feedlot

At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Public lands for dove hunting open for season in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public lands for dove hunting have opened for the season in Kansas after an extreme drought period left officials feeling uncertain. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Thursday, Sept. 1, that the 2022 Kansas dove hunting season has officially begun and quality public hunting opportunities await at more than 90 locations managed specifically for the sport.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Industry
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Business
KWCH.com

Kansas State Fair unveils 3 new food options

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Fair time is always the best time to try new and interesting foods. The Kansas State Fair announced three new offerings this year - Burnt End Burgers (at the Original Beer Garden), Waffle Cheese Curds with syrup (at the Original Beer Garden) and OMG Chicken Sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup (at Chicken City).
KANSAS STATE
wibwnewsnow.com

USDA Meat Processing Grants Awarded To Five Kansas Businesses

Five Kansas operations are each receiving $200,000 from USDA through the department’s annual allotment of Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grants. Among the projects, Schenker Family Farms of McCune will use their grant to expand their staging, loading, and cold storage areas in preparation for federal inspection, which would help them sell their specialty foods beyond their current consumer-direct channels. A similar project is planned for BD Meats of Yoder. Dieck’s of Clay Center and Circle P Processing of Waterville will both seek to add more processing capacity, thereby helping more local producers market their products. Finally, Overland Park-based OZ LLC will use its grant to modernize their facilities to not only expand their beef processing capacity, but also transport their product with a larger refrigerated truck.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Hemp#Hemp Seed#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kannaco Hemp Field Tour#Wsu Sbdc#Thc#Cbd
KSN News

KDHE: Kansas tops 9,000 COVID deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say Kansas has topped another grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19. It says that 61 more Kansas deaths have been added to the state’s death toll, bringing it to more than 9,000. The positive news is that it took Kansas 25 weeks to get from 8,000 to […]
KANSAS STATE
flatlandkc.org

A Hidden Gem of Renewable Energy

For most Kansans, talk of renewable energy quickly turns to the wind. After all, Kansas ranks as the state with the third-highest share of electricity generated by wind in the country. It’s hard to drive for long anywhere in the state without seeing a wind turbine. The energy source...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

BetMGM becomes official partner of Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BetMGM and the Kansas City Chiefs announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday morning upon the dawn of legalized sports betting in Kansas. The partnership between the gambling company and the Chiefs will bring signage inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. “With a rich history and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WIBW

Sports betting in Kansas begins September 1st, what you need to know

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting September 1st, Kansas will officially become the 32nd state to have legal sports betting. Jill Dorson, Managing Editor of SportsHandle, says this is a good opportunity for both the state of Kansas and its consumers. “For Kansas to capture some revenue because people aren’t betting...
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Blue-Green algae alerts issued for several Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several public health advisories have been issued for Kansas lakes infested with blue-green algae. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced warnings Friday saying the harmful algae, if ingested, inhaled, or exposed to, could cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, headache, and a rash. The algae can look like foam or scum that floats on the surface of the lake; it can even appear a shade of bright green, blue, brown, or red.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy