Tiffany Cattle: Water conservation at a Kansas cattle feedlot
At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
Report: Kansans have 7th-worst lung health in US
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America over a five-year period.
WIBW
Public lands for dove hunting open for season in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public lands for dove hunting have opened for the season in Kansas after an extreme drought period left officials feeling uncertain. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Thursday, Sept. 1, that the 2022 Kansas dove hunting season has officially begun and quality public hunting opportunities await at more than 90 locations managed specifically for the sport.
CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
KWCH.com
Kansas State Fair unveils 3 new food options
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Fair time is always the best time to try new and interesting foods. The Kansas State Fair announced three new offerings this year - Burnt End Burgers (at the Original Beer Garden), Waffle Cheese Curds with syrup (at the Original Beer Garden) and OMG Chicken Sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup (at Chicken City).
wibwnewsnow.com
USDA Meat Processing Grants Awarded To Five Kansas Businesses
Five Kansas operations are each receiving $200,000 from USDA through the department’s annual allotment of Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grants. Among the projects, Schenker Family Farms of McCune will use their grant to expand their staging, loading, and cold storage areas in preparation for federal inspection, which would help them sell their specialty foods beyond their current consumer-direct channels. A similar project is planned for BD Meats of Yoder. Dieck’s of Clay Center and Circle P Processing of Waterville will both seek to add more processing capacity, thereby helping more local producers market their products. Finally, Overland Park-based OZ LLC will use its grant to modernize their facilities to not only expand their beef processing capacity, but also transport their product with a larger refrigerated truck.
WIBW
Kansas sales, income tax revenue exceeds projection for 25th consecutive month
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - The state of Kansas collected $11 million more sales and income tax revenue in August that predicted by fiscal analysts, officials said Friday. Gov. Laura Kelly said the report indicated Kansas met or exceeded the revenue estimate for the 25th consecutive month. “We are providing...
adastraradio.com
Western Kansas’ Economy Threatened by Reliance on Irrigating Crops with Ogallala Aquifer
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Tentacles of the irrigation-based agriculture economy of Kansas extend far from fields of lush, tall corn to the ethanol producers, dairy and beef facilities, meatpacking plants, and finally the homes of people living in the state’s rural areas. Earl Lewis, chief engineer of...
KDHE: Kansas tops 9,000 COVID deaths
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say Kansas has topped another grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19. It says that 61 more Kansas deaths have been added to the state’s death toll, bringing it to more than 9,000. The positive news is that it took Kansas 25 weeks to get from 8,000 to […]
flatlandkc.org
A Hidden Gem of Renewable Energy
For most Kansans, talk of renewable energy quickly turns to the wind. After all, Kansas ranks as the state with the third-highest share of electricity generated by wind in the country. It’s hard to drive for long anywhere in the state without seeing a wind turbine. The energy source...
WIBW
BetMGM becomes official partner of Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BetMGM and the Kansas City Chiefs announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday morning upon the dawn of legalized sports betting in Kansas. The partnership between the gambling company and the Chiefs will bring signage inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. “With a rich history and...
Friday's quake the 14th in NW Kansas since beginning of August
Another area earthquake was reported in southern Rooks County at 12:47 p.m. Friday. The Kansas Geological Survey recorded the 2.8-magnitude quake near the Rooks-Ellis county line. There have been 14 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
WIBW
Sports betting in Kansas begins September 1st, what you need to know
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting September 1st, Kansas will officially become the 32nd state to have legal sports betting. Jill Dorson, Managing Editor of SportsHandle, says this is a good opportunity for both the state of Kansas and its consumers. “For Kansas to capture some revenue because people aren’t betting...
Kansas research shows reintroducing bison on tallgrass prairie doubles plant diversity
Decades of research at Kansas State University indicates reintroduction of bison on tallgrass prairie aids plant diversity and drought resistance. The post Kansas research shows reintroducing bison on tallgrass prairie doubles plant diversity appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
WIBW
Blue-Green algae alerts issued for several Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several public health advisories have been issued for Kansas lakes infested with blue-green algae. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced warnings Friday saying the harmful algae, if ingested, inhaled, or exposed to, could cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, headache, and a rash. The algae can look like foam or scum that floats on the surface of the lake; it can even appear a shade of bright green, blue, brown, or red.
KAKE TV
Blue-green algae warnings issued for 12 bodies of water throughout Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas health and wildlife departments have issued blue-green algae warnings for twelve bodies of water, and six are under a watch. When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:. Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock. Lake...
‘Kansas Ghost Towns’ premieres Tuesday on KPTS
Chris Frank joined "Kansas Today" to talk about "Kansas Ghost Towns" airing on KPTS.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Evening storm chances northwest, warm stretch ahead
Temperatures bake Wednesday afternoon! Most of us will climb over that 90 degree mark, with some spots in central Kansas making it to the mid 90s. Humidity levels will be moderate, so prepare for a slightly sticky feel. Most of the afternoon should be dry, but we will turn our...
WIBW
Kelly, Schmidt agree to take part in two debates, one forum in governor’s race
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt plan to take part in two campaign debates and a question-and-answer forum over the next five weeks. The first on the calendar would be the election forum hosted by the Kansas Chamber Sept. 7 in Olathe,...
