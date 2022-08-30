ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU soccer to face USC for the first time in 12 years

No. 6 TCU will travel to California to face off against USC on the pitch for the first time in 12 years. The Thursday evening match against the Trojans is the second road game for the Frogs (3-0-1). During last weekend’s game against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley,...
The Skiff: Welcome back, Horned Frogs!

TCU 360 is the official, student-produced product of the Department of Journalism in the Bob Schieffer College of Communication at Texas Christian University. Our mission is to develop aspiring journalists who use accurate and ethical reporting to inform and serve people invested in TCU. All Horned Frogs are welcome. Copyright...
