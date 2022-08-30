Daydream Theatre Company, RISE Playhouse and producer Aaron Andrade are proud to present Bill Finger: Rise of the Bat

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial RentersOssiana TepfenhartJersey City, NJ
Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
New Bedford Native Takes a Beating on Hulu’s Mike Tyson Show
What do New Bedford and Mike Tyson have in common?. Normally, not much, but New Bedford native-turned-actor Earl White has now tied the story of “Iron” Mike to the Whaling City. White appears in Episode Four of the new Hulu streaming series Mike, a look at the life...
A historic ‘Stone Ender’ house hits the market in Rhode Island for $539,900
Organization spends $600,000 to restore it to its former glory. One of the oldest homes in Rhode Island has hit the market for $539,900. Built in 1696, 1147 Great Road, known as the “Valentine Whitman Jr. House,” is a valuable piece of Rhode Island history. It’s one of the few remaining “Stone Enders,” an early Colonial architectural style named because one side of the buildings is constructed out of stone. They also contain a massive fireplace and chimney, while their other three sides are made of wood. There are at least 14 Stone Enders that remain standing in some form, according to the nonprofit Preserve Road Island.
Lighting the Way: An exclusive look inside a decaying RI landmark
T.J. Del Santo looks back at the history of the Conimicut Lighthouse amid efforts to restore it.
Valley Breeze
Autumnfest Committee announces headlining bands
WOONSOCKET – Autumnfest announces its two headlining acts for 2022. James Montgomery Blues Band will hit the stage Saturday at 8 p.m. and ZBTB – Zac Brown Tribute Band takes the stage Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The James Montgomery Blues Band is recognized as one of the best...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastgreenwichnews.com
The Buzz on Business: New Restaurant, Childcare, and Real Estate Agent
Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected]. Greenwich Cove Kitchen. A casual dining experience by Dig In Dining has now opened in...
There’s an 11-Foot Portuguese Rooster in Fall River With a New Name and a Fascinating Story
Fall River is home to one of the largest battleships in America, mills that once served the bustling textile industry, a lively waterfront and spicy chourico over at Michael's Provision. There's something for everyone. To add to the list of impressive sights, Fall River now has the largest Portuguese rooster...
iheart.com
New Shellfishing Area Announced By Rhode Island Officials
New shellfishing waters are opening up in the Ocean State. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says about 180 acres in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick can be harvested. The DEM says state and local actions to strengthen stormwater controls and increase sewering have led to...
Your Favorite Ghostbuster, Bill Murray, Took Photos With Fans at This New England Restaurant
Over the past several years, comedian and actor Bill Murray has been spotted at local restaurants in the South Coast of Massachusetts. During the summer of 2019, Murray was seen at Patti's Pierogis in Fall River and two years ago, he was spotted at Mi Antojo Mexican Restaurant on Route 18 in New Bedford.
RELATED PEOPLE
johnstonsunrise.net
Plain White T’s rock the Park Theatre
Built in 1924, the Park Theatre on 848 Park Ave near Rolfe Square in Cranston has had a long history of entertainment. It originally started out as a place to see films while eventually becoming a prime venue to see live music, comedy and theatrical performances. A couple years ago it sadly became dormant, but fortunately a few months ago it reopened to begin a new era for the much loved establishment. One of the first major shows happening at the revitalized Park Theatre are the pop punk act Plain White T’s who’ll be taking the stage on September 2nd at 8pm. Folks might know them from their major hit “Hey There Delilah” that topped the charts back in 2007.
newportthisweek.com
Got Around $25 Million? There’s a Mansion for You
The historic properties for sale feature sweeping ocean views, magnificently landscaped grounds, brick-walled gardens, oversized floor-to-ceiling windows, more bedrooms and baths than one can count and, of course, a carriage house or two. Newport has long been defined by its extraordinary mansions. But over the past year, something quite remarkable...
Bob LuPone, actor from ‘Sopranos’ and MCC Theater co-founder, dead at 76
Actor Bob LuPone, the Tony-nominated founding director of New York’s MCC Theater who appeared in “The Sopranos,” died Saturday of pancreatic cancer. He was 76. LuPone, the brother of Tony winner Patti LuPone, had been in treatment for cancer for three years, Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler of MCC Theater said in a letter Aug. 27.
Billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. Updates Michael and Maddie About Swansea’s Pleasure Island
I think today was the first time I've ever spoken to a billionaire. Ernie Boch Jr. was on his way down I-195 heading toward Swansea and his latest venture, Pleasure Island, when he called into Michael and Maddie. I was stunned when Boch told us that today would only be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: $2M Cedar Rock Meadow Estate
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 9/2/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 11 new listings, 8 sold properties, and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Big Value Outlet’s Coin-Operated Horse Will Remain on the SouthCoast
For weeks, we have been wondering where the legendary coin-operated horse in front of Big Value Outlet was going to end up. Hundreds if not thousands of little butts have taken a joy ride on the horse in front of the Dartmouth store over the decades. So, it makes sense that so many people want to know what's going to happen with the pony when Big Value officially closes.
WPRI
Top Scoops Winner: The Ice Cream Machine
For months we had been asking you to vote in our Top Scoops contest and now we have the winners. Today we welcomed Kim Caron from The Ice Cream Machine in Cumberland, Rhode Island to The Rhode Show. The Ice Cream Machine is located at 4288 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland,...
Valley Breeze
Pirate ship measuring 28 feet docks in place of famous old tree
WOONSOCKET – A Linden tree that used to sit in Helene Labrecque’s front yard at 64 Spring St. is now replaced with a play pirate ship, measuring 28 feet by 8 feet, for her 4-year-old grandson, LJ. Last year, according to Labrecque, the Linden tree, estimated at 300...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island closes four beaches to swimming due to high bacteria levels
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended closing four beaches to swimming due to high bacterial levels. The beaches closed to swimming include Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick, and the Surfer's Rock Area only at Second Beach in Middletown.
providenceonline.com
A Rhode Island Grown Farmstand Expands With Retail in Richmond
Neighbors may know Pasquale Farms for the rustic lean-to shed on Usquepaugh Road in West Kingston, where the small but bountiful honor-system stand overflows with produce, gardening supplies, and curated goods. Or East Bay folks may be familiar with the farm itself, which prospers in Portsmouth. Now, just in time for fall, the family-owned business is growing with a new store in Richmond: Pasquale Farms Garden Center.
WPRI
12 on 12: Lighting the Way debuts tonight
In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, T.J. Del Santo takes you inside the aging Conimicut Lighthouse and talks to Warwick’s mayor about new efforts to save the historic landmark in Narragansett Bay. Lighting the Way debuts Wednesday on WPRI.com and 12 News at 5.
Comments / 0