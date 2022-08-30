Read full article on original website
Hensley Clinic in Santa Anna Open Friday Mornings
Hensley Clinic—Santa Anna has added hours on Friday mornings… now Monday—Friday. "Nurse Laura will now be available to take calls, make appointments, and lab via LabEa$y. For a friendly and compassionate environment—feel the difference." Peggy Hensley, MSN, APRN, MPS Family Nurse Practitioner says, "TAKE CONTROL OF...
Drug Arrests Made in Coleman This Week
Coleman, Texas - During the evening of August 31, 2022, the Coleman Police Department assisted by the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, Coleman Park Police Department, Santa Anna Police Department and the Brownwood Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of West Mesquite Street in Coleman. A...
Fonda Stewart, 81
Fonda Stewart, age 81, of Gouldbusk, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
VIDEO LIVESTREAM BLUECAT FOOTBALL !!
The Coleman ISD administration and technology department is providing access to LIVE VIDEO STREAM of the Bluecat varsity home games this year! The audio play-by-play from Brock Bouldin (Chad Anders is the Hufford Field announcer) will be streaming along with the video!. Coleman vs Ballinger Tonight @ 7:00 PM -...
