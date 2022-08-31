ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Judge dismisses two lawsuits challenging Detroit's recreational marijuana ordinance

By Adrienne Roberts, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Two potential roadblocks for the city of Detroit to start processing applications for the limited recreational marijuana licenses were removed Tuesday when a judge dismissed lawsuits that challenged the ordinance.

Two lawsuits were filed in recent months from cannabis companies with medical marijuana dispensaries in Detroit. One lawsuit asked the court to allow existing medical dispensaries to also receive recreational licenses . The other asked the court to stop Detroit from moving forward with its ordinance .

"Although the city's 2022 marijuana ordinance is a complicated scheme, it is unambiguous and provides a fair licensing process, which comports with the mandates of the (Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act)," Wayne County Circuit Judge Leslie Kim Smith said in an opinion in the House of Dank v. city of Detroit lawsuit .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPIRn_0hbjtrFu00

John Roach, a spokesperson for the city of Detroit, said "the law department is reviewing the recent rulings and we will know more about the licensing process and application timeline in the next couple of days."

The city originally planned to begin accepting the first round of applications for retail, consumption lounge and microbusiness cannabis licenses on Aug. 1 but Smith granted a request for a temporary restraining order at the request of the plaintiff in the second lawsuit, JARS Cannabis — a marijuana company that has two medical dispensaries in Detroit, among other medical and recreational dispensaries across Michigan.

Detroit's second attempt at a marijuana ordinance , introduced in February, sets aside half the licenses for so-called "equity applicants," which include longtime Detroiters and people who live in communities where marijuana-related convictions are greater than the state of Michigan average. The city started accepting applications for unlimited recreational marijuana licenses, such as for growers, processors and transportation, in April.

In Smith's opinion for the JARS lawsuit, she said there's no preference for equity applicants because non-equity applicants may apply at the same time. In response to the plaintiff's argument that the ordinance violates the state's mandate that there be a competitive process, she said nothing in state law limits a municipality from developing its own criteria and scoring system for awarding licenses. Smith denied JARS's motion for a preliminary injunction.

More: CRA's director leaving for new job https://www.freep.com/story/news/marijuana/2022/08/09/director-michigan-cannabis-regulatory-agency-andrew-brisbo/1027865

More: Cannabis testing in Michigan https://www.freep.com/story/news/marijuana/2022/08/25/michigans-cannabis-testing-industry-its-like-the-wild-wild-west/10

Smith, in her opinion in the House of Dank lawsuit, said that its interpretation that it may not apply for a recreational license as a medical marijuana business owner until 2027 is incorrect.

"We are evaluating the judge’s opinion," Mike DiLaura, House of Dank's general counsel, said. "There's no doubt we’ll be appealing the ruling."

Contact Adrienne Roberts: amroberts@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Judge dismisses two lawsuits challenging Detroit's recreational marijuana ordinance

