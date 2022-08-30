Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
Warren man accused of threatening male at gunpoint while riding on rental truck
A Warren man is in jail after allegedly jumping on the side of a rental truck and threatening a male at gunpoint. Police were dispatched to Quinby Park on Austin Avenue in Warren late Wednesday morning in reference to a male being chased at gunpoint. The call was traced to...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of threatening Liberty motel guest with laser-sighted BB gun
A Youngstown man was arrested after allegedly threatening a Liberty motel guest with a laser-sighted handgun that turned out to be a BB gun. A 22-year-old Alabama man told police he was lounging on the patio of the Comfort Suites in Liberty Thursday evening when a man sat next to him and pulled a handgun from his hood pocket and talked about robbing him.
WFMJ.com
Warren man accused of smashing Children Services windows back in jail
A Warren man accused of using a baseball bat to smash windows at the Trumbull County Children’s Services office is back in jail. According to court records, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Jeremy Feidler after he failed to appear in court Thursday to answer a charge of vandalism.
WFMJ.com
Suspect in Howland road rage incident sentenced to 19 days in jail, 14 days of house arrest
The suspect in of a road rage incident in Howland back in April was sentenced in Warren Municipal Court on Thursday. Twenty-six-year-old Nickolas Leigh pled guilty to one count of Felonious Assault, but this charge was refiled as a misdemeanor charge of assault. Previously, Leigh was also charged with Carrying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Warren woman accused of endangering child, assaulting victim advocate indicted
A Warren woman accused of endangering a child as well as assaulting a victim advocate in court has been indicted on Wednesday in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Yolanda Adair created a "substantial risk to the health or safety of [her] child by violating a duty of care, protection or support," and the violation resulted in "serious physical harm" to her child.
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool police captain placed on leave, accused of sending harassing texts
East Liverpool Police Captain Chad Tatgenhorst is off the job after being placed on paid administrative leave this week. Tatgenhorst has been charged with harassment by an electronic device in New Cumberland, West Virginia. Tatgenhorst turned himself in Wednesday, Aug. 31 to New Cumberland, W.Va. Police Chief Lester Skinner Jr....
WFMJ.com
Hunting accident bags 2-year prison sentence for Sebring man
A Sebring man is going to prison for a hunting-related incident in Beaver Township that left another man injured. Kasen Smith, 26, was given a two-year sentence on Tuesday by Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge John Durkin. Back in May, Smith pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm near prohibited...
WFMJ.com
Lawrence County District Attorney releases results Mohawk hazing investigation
Lawrence County District Attorney, Josh Lamancusa has released the results of the investigation of hazing allegations at Mohawk High School. Lamancusa says detectives interviews 20 members of the Mohawk Varsity football team, three coaches and numerous school officials. Detectives also reviewed Child Welfare Reports from the Lawrence County Children's and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Campbell dad accused of making death threat over school bus schedule
A Campbell man is being held in the Mahoning County jail without bond after being accused of threatening to kill everyone in the school district’s bus garage. Police arrested 42-year-old James Hunsbarger at his Jackson Street home Tuesday after one count of making a terroristic threat was filed against him in Campbell Municipal Court.
WFMJ.com
Two charged with animal cruelty, tethering in Campbell
Two people in Campbell have been charged with animal cruelty and tethering of dogs, which is illegal in the city. According to the police reports, Campbell police received a complaint about a dog tied outside of a home on Lourdes Lane. Officers observed a brown and white terrier mix, with no shelter, chained to a metal pole. Officers also noticed a pitbull mix next door, which was also tethered.
WFMJ.com
Boardman man accused of leading cops on chase through Campbell, Youngstown, Mill Creek Park
A Boardman man spent the night in jail after police say he led them on a chase from Campbell, through Youngstown’s West Side, and into Mill Creek Park. Police say 23-year-old Marquell Armor was driving a Chevy with a broken tail light that an officer tried to pull over along Courtland Avenue Thursday afternoon.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull Dog Warden says charges against deputy warden not a reflection on organization
The Trumbull County Executive Dog Warden Michelle Goss issued a statement Thursday, Sept. 1, after Deputy Dog Warden Charles Parks was placed on unpaid administrative leave Wednesday. The statement said "It was brought to my attention by several staff members and volunteers that there was concern for how the dogs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Meadville woman arrested for child labor trafficking
A Meadville, Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for her alleged part in a labor trafficking scheme in Mifflin County. State attorney general Josh Shapiro announced that 44-year-old Ellen Cummings ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business, with her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020. An investigation conducted by...
WFMJ.com
Football stuffed with gun, pepper spray tossed into Youngstown's private prison
State troopers continue trying to find out who threw a football containing a handgun and pepper spray over the fence of the private prison in Youngstown. According to reports, someone tossed the pigskin over the gate on July 7th at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road. A spokesman...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police reporting increase in vehicle thefts, break ins
Youngstown Police are warning residents of a recent uptick in reports of vehicle thefts, as well as vehicle break-ins throughout the city within the last couple of weeks. Police say targeted vehicles appear to be late model Hyundai's and Kia's. Suspects appear to be targeting unlocked cars and taking easily accessible valuables from within.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull Co. Children Services building smashed by man with baseball bat
The Trumbull County Children Services building on Reeves Road in Warren had its front door and glass smashed in by a man wielding a baseball bat Wednesday morning around 8:45 a.m. According to TCCS Executive Director Timothy Schaffner, the suspect was seen walking toward the door with an object in...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown police lieutenant on paid leave for a year and a half
A Youngstown police officer has spent the last year and a half on paid leave. YPD Lieutenant Brian Flynn was placed on leave in March 2021. Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian confirmed that Flynn has been on paid leave but "can offer no other information on the matter at this time."
WFMJ.com
Victim identified in Madison Expressway fatal crash
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a traffic accident on Youngstown's Madison Avenue Expressway as 23-year-old Jorge Brea Lara. The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon on the expressway near Wirt Street. One car appears to have veered off the road and hit a guard rail, causing heavy...
WFMJ.com
Police probe crash on Youngstown's South Side
Youngstown police are investigating an overnight crash on the city's South Side. First responders were called just before midnight Wednesday to the area of West Midlothian and Hudson for what was reported as a car into a pole. When officers got there, the pole wasn't damaged, but the back end...
WFMJ.com
Two departments fight fire at Liberty motel
Firefighters from Liberty and Youngstown were called out early Thursday to a fire reported at a Belmont Avenue motel. Flames were reported at the Rodeway Inn near Station Square shortly before 5 a.m. Dispatchers tell 21 News that a ladder truck was requested from the Youngstown Fire Department to reach...
Comments / 0