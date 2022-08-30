A Warren woman accused of endangering a child as well as assaulting a victim advocate in court has been indicted on Wednesday in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Yolanda Adair created a "substantial risk to the health or safety of [her] child by violating a duty of care, protection or support," and the violation resulted in "serious physical harm" to her child.

