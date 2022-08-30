Brewers pitching prospect Robert Gasser promoted to Class AAA Nashville

Left-hander Robert Gasser, one of the two minor-league prospects acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers in the Aug. 2 Josh Hader trade along with outfielder Esteury Ruiz, was promoted to Class AAA Nashville on Tuesday.

"We felt he was having enough success, and that his stuff could play at Triple-A right now," said vice president of minor-league operations Tom Flanagan. "I think just getting him up there sets him well for the future.

"It's a good opportunity. The Triple-A season is longer, so he can kind of settle in, get a few more starts than maybe he would have and just be in a better position for next year."

Gasser made four starts at Class AA Biloxi since joining the organization and went 1-1 with a 2.21 earned run average and WHIP of 1.09. He also struck out 26 in 20⅓ innings and limited opposing batters to a collective .194 average.

For the season, Gasser is 5-10 with a 3.82 ERA and WHIP of 1.23 in 22 starts, the first 18 of which came at the advanced Class A level in San Diego's minor-league system.

Gasser has also struck out 141 in 110 2/3 innings.

"As good as advertised," said Flanagan. "Ball comes out easy. In control is how I would describe him. Didn't seem to get rattled at all. Has a really good idea out there of what he's trying to do, and the stuff matches ability to make the pitches."

Ruiz, meanwhile is hitting .341 with an .815 OPS and 10 stolen bases in 21 games at Nashville.

In 98 total games between Class AA and Class AAA this season, Ruiz is a .335 hitter with 13 homers, 51 RBI, a .982 OPS and 70 stolen bases – a total that leads all the minor leagues.

Ruiz also broke into the majors for the first time with the Padres, hitting .222 with a pair of RBI in 14 games in July.

"He is an unbelievable ballplayer and an even better person," Garrett Mitchell, Ruiz's teammate from the time of Ruiz's trade to Milwaukee on Aug. 2 to Mitchell's callup to the Brewers on Saturday.

"He's electric. You see what he can do on the baseball field. He's really, really fast, puts the ball in play, puts a lot of pressure on the defense. I'm excited to see what his future holds here in this organization."