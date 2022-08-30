Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
‘I can still play’: Alex Chiasson talks free agent status and his hope of returning to the Canucks
When the Canucks began skating at Scotia Barn this week, curious onlookers noticed a familiar face that wasn’t supposed to be there. Unrestricted free agent Alex Chiasson, still decked out head to toe in blue and green gear, had been permitted to skate with his former teammates ahead of NHL training camps in September.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Goalie Depth Offers Interesting Scenarios This Season
The New York Rangers have the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy winner as the league’s best goalie in Igor Shesterkin, and if healthy, he’ll play the bulk of the 2022-23 season. They signed Jaroslav Halak during the offseason, and he should slot in as the regular backup. With the addition of Louis Domingue of “spicy pork and broccoli fame,” the third spot is likely his. However, a couple of goalies will be nipping at Domingue’s heels to secure their spot as the Rangers’ third goaltender to possibly see some time in the NHL if Shesterkin or Halak are out. Plus, with Halak’s age, you never know what will happen. Let’s break down the Blueshirts’ situation at netminder after Shesterkin.
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins Top 15 Prospects Heading Into 2022-23
With the calendar turning to September, that can only mean one thing, the 2022-23 NHL season is right around the corner. As has been customary the last couple of seasons, a new NHL season brings new rankings for the Boston Bruins prospect pool. Over the last couple of seasons, the Bruins’ prospect pool ranks near the bottom of the league in terms of depth under general manager (GM) Don Sweeney.
Former first-round pick Nils Lundkvist wants trade from Rangers
A top New York Rangers prospect could be on the move relatively soon. The New York Post’s Larry Brooks has reported that the Rangers are “engaged in an accelerated effort” to trade 2018 first-round pick Nils Lundkvist. Citing “multiple sources,” Brooks adds that Lundkvist is “unlikely to report” for Rangers training camp if the team cannot find a trade by the time camp is set to begin.
Yardbarker
Wild Add Sam Steel to Finish Out Their 2022-23 Roster
The Minnesota Wild have finally made the move they’ve been hinting at all summer and signed a forward to fill out their bottom six. That player is Sam Steel, and he joined the Wild on a team-friendly $825,000 contract for one year, after spending last season with the Anaheim Ducks. Wild general manager Bill Guerin had expressed multiple times over the summer that they were looking for the right forward to join their group and there was no point rushing things.
NHL
Three questions facing Tampa Bay Lightning
Hagel producing offensively, Sergachev handling larger role among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. [Lightning 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can Brandon Hagel produce...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Pittsburgh Penguins
The Detroit Red Wings have had an extremely eventful summer, but general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman still has a good amount of cap space to work with. As a result, he will be in a position where he could make more additions to his roster before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. When looking at teams who he should consider doing business with, the Pittsburgh Penguins stand out. They are low in cap space and could be willing to make a move before the season begins. Let’s look at three players who the Red Wings should target from Pittsburgh.
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Yandle, Subban, Cassidy & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the lack of depth on the back end to begin the 2022-23 season has sparked some talk about bringing a defenseman to camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO), perhaps Keith Yandle or P.K. Subban . Meanwhile, Keltie Jeri Leon will be attending camp this fall on a PTO of his own. Last but not least, former head coach Bruce Cassidy gave his thoughts on Jake DeBrusk rescinding his trade request.
NHL
Coyotes Set to Launch Street Hockey League For Kids
Play begins Sept. 17; offers chance to learn the game in a safe, fun environment. The Arizona Coyotes are bringing street hockey to the gym. The club announced its inaugural Coyotes Street Hockey League is set to kick off on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Burk Elementary School in Gilbert, and the 10-week program offers 45 minutes of skill building, followed by one hour of game play.
Yardbarker
Penguins Are Happy to Have Mike Vellucci Back with the Team
The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a very productive offseason. Not only have they re-signed important players and added several new ones, but they have also made some big moves on the management side of things. Former assistant coach Todd Reirden was promoted to associate coach and given a two-year contract extension, while head coach Mike Sullivan signed a three-year contract extension, and assistant coach Mike Vellucci signed a two-year extension. Vellucci’s new contract came as a bit of a surprise, as he spent much of the offseason interviewing with other teams for a head coaching position. However, the Penguins are lucky that he will still be behind their bench for the 2022-23 season.
NHL
Three questions facing St. Louis Blues
Bounce-back season from Binnington, futures of Tarasenko, O'Reilly among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the St. Louis Blues. [Blues 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy...
NHL
Maven's Memories: Billy Smith's Origin Story
Stan Fischler traces Billy Smith's path from Perth, ON, to Long Island. See if you can guess the answer to this Hall of Famer Billy Smith riddle:. What do Perth, Smith Falls, Cornwall and Hull have in common with Smitty?. The answer is that each of the Ontario -- and...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Jake Christiansen
The numbers were almost eye-popping. When Jake Christiansen returned to Everett of the WHL for a fifth season with the Silvertips, it was easy to expect big things from the then-20-year-old considering he had been a solid producer with the team in previous seasons. But even Christiansen likely didn't expect...
NHL
Inside look at Tampa Bay Lightning
Future set with extensions for Sergachev, Cirelli, Cernak following losses of Palat, McDonagh. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Tampa Bay Lightning. For the first time in three years, the Tampa Bay Lightning will...
NHL
Seattle Kraken fantasy projections for 2022-23
Burakovsky can thrive with larger role; Dunn sleeper pick on first power play. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Seattle Kraken. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY...
NHL
Tessier dies at 89, Jack Adams Award winner in 1983
Coached Black Hawks for three seasons, won Stanley Cup as Avalanche scout. Orval Tessier, who won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 1983, died Aug. 25. He was 89. Tessier also was a scout with the Colorado Avalanche when they won the Stanley Cup in...
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates
Eichel, Chabot, Barzal can return to form in 2022-23; season preview podcasts. NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey bounce-back candidates for the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:. Top 250 | Cheat Sheet. NOTES:...
NHL
BLOG: Samorukov looking to continue his stay in Edmonton
EDMONTON, AB - Dmitri Samorukov made Edmonton his home in the offseason and heading into Oilers Training Camp, he's hoping to make that move permanent. "The summer was really good. It was sunny in Edmonton and that was really enjoyable," Samorukov said on Tuesday following an informal skate at the Downtown Community Arena. "I've spent some good time here and put in some work. The season's coming, so it's an exciting time."
Yardbarker
‘Stabilizing’ Flyers present opportunity for prospects, veterans in 2022-2023
Upon the arrival of the 2022-2023 season, the Philadelphia Flyers’ youth and depth present the brightest points in the current roster. Perspective and expectations go hand-in-hand. This Flyers team isn’t expected to break into the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Chuck Fletcher seeks to stabilize the roster. In this rebuild, the progression in the development of the prospects is critical.
NHL
Top prospects for the St. Louis Blues
NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Below are the top five prospects for the St. Louis Blues, according to NHL.com. 1. Scott Perunovich, D. How acquired: Selected with No. 45 pick in 2018 NHL Draft. 2021-22 season:...
