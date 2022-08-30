New York Times Best-Selling Author to speak at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Harlan Cohen, bestselling author, journalist, and speaker, addressed students, faculty, and staff at Concord University this afternoon, sharing guidance on how to navigate obstacles, overcome rejection, and get comfortable with the uncomfortable.

Cohen’s book—WIN or LEARN: The Naked Truth About Turning Every Rejection Into Your Ultimate Success—is required reading for all incoming freshmen at CU. This selection, published in 2021, helps readers identify their dreams, eliminate fears, and confidently take the risks necessary to achieve their goals.

Rather than a traditional presentation, Cohen worked one-on-one with members of the crowd, engaging them in questioning and active discussion that illustrated the main points of his book.

“I’m not here to just blow smoke and throw rainbows. I’m here to be real,” Cohen said.

Dr. Sheila Womack, Director of Student Success at Concord University, says Cohen’s “growth mindset” theme—the beliefthat you can do anything you put your mind to—is important for student success.

“That message is one that is incredibly important to college students, and when they embrace this mindset, they are likely to be successful,” Womack said. “We’re excited and fortunate to have Harlan on campus, and hope that our students, especially freshmen, are inspired!”

For more than 25 years, Harlan Cohen has trained students, parents, and professionals. His live events, books (over 1 million copies in print), online programs, and workshops “will change your life, impact your communities, and get you to places you’ve always wanted to go.” For more information, visit harlancohen.com.