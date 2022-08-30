ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU suspends fraternity amid hazing investigation

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia University suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity on Tuesday, Aug. 30, for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code.

The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.

The chapter president and advisor received letters sent from the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities notifying them of the organization’s interim suspension, which will remain in place as the investigation and review process proceed.

“We take every report of possible misconduct seriously, and many times investigations provide a chance for us to help students make better choices in the future,” Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, said. “But we want our students and student organizations to understand that hazing of any kind is never okay.”

The claims may also be reviewed for potential criminal charges outside of the University’s Code of Conduct.

“Any allegations like this serves as a reminder that we must redouble our commitment with members of fraternities and sororities on our campus to set a good example and to follow the rules established for the safety of all of our chapters and their members,” said Matthew Richardson, director of the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership and chair of the WVU Hazing Prevention Task Force.

Visit safety.wvu.edu for more resources on hazing. Additional resources about hazing prevention efforts at WVU are also available at greeklife.wvu.edu. Reports may be made anonymously.

Review the current status of fraternity and sorority chapters at WVU.

VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An escaped prisoner is back in custody after being caught in White Hall. Video captured by a 5 News reporter on the scene shows moments before officers found the man. He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near McDonald’s in White Hall.
WHITE HALL, WV
Metro News

Morgantown police ready for ‘Backyard Brawl’ fans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Despite the return of the West Virginia University-University of Pittsburgh rivalry taking place in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Morgantown police have adjusted shift schedules to ensure units can keep the public safe during Thursday’s game and possible post-game festivities. “We’re overlapping shifts, so during the game...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Outdoor recreation rental facility opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Adventure WV is now operating the newly constructed outdoor recreation rental facility at the Walnut Street Landing. Residents can now expect expanded recreation opportunities along the Monongalia River. Residents can rent kayaks, paddleboards, PFDs, bicycles, helmets and more. Youth Personal Floatation Devices (PFD) are available, and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

