Lakewood Township, NJ

fk th wh mn
3d ago

need to stick that fox in the mayor's bed when he goes to sleep. cutting down all them trees disgrace

3d ago

Probably because they were trying to bother it and/or hurt it like they’ve been seen before to all types of animals !

mamamully
3d ago

stop taking the animals homes away.. watch your children instead of having them just for the government payouts....

ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: AUTHORITIES NEED YOUR HELP IN FATAL HIT AND RUN OF A BICYCLIST

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Chief of Police Gregory Meyer are seeking the public’s assistance with a fatal hit and run involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist that occurred at approximately 8:12 pm on Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood Township.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Six Children Attacked by Fox in Lakewood, Police Say

Yesterday, TLS first reported about several children who were jumped and bitten by a fox in Lakewood. Today, police say they have a reports of six children who were attacked. At approximately 5:40pm on Tuesday, Officer Kyle Carrington responded to a Read Place home in reference to a child that was bitten by a fox earlier in the day. A mother reported that her child suffered the injury while playing at the John Street playground around 10am. The child was subsequently transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Petirah of Longtime Lakewood Resident Reb Chaim Melcer Z”L

We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Reb Chaim Melcer Z”L, a longtime Lakewood resident, who was Niftar this morning. Reb Chaim Z”L resided in Lakewood for over sixty years, and leaves behind his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was in his nineties. The Levaya is...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: STOLEN BIKE – DO YOU KNOW THIS SUSPECT?

On August 30th a resident of the Forked River section of Lacey had a bike stolen from their porch on Beach Blvd in the middle of the night. If you recognize the suspect, or know the whereabouts of the bike please call Lacey Police at 609-693-6636.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Police#Tls#Chaverim
CBS Philly

Cheltenham School District parents frantically search for 5-year-old son after he's dropped off at wrong bus stop, parents say

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - The Cheltenham School District is investigating how a 5-year-old boy got dropped off at the wrong bus stop on his second day of school. "Daddy was scared daddy was scared," 5-year-old Cameron Nelson said.Cameron is still frightened after his parents say he was dropped off at the wrong bus stop on his second day of school. It was his first day riding the school bus."We got to the bus stop and once I saw Cameron didn't get off, my heart just dropped," mother Shaquis Davenport said. Davenport says at the end of the school day...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: ALERT FOR TWO DWI CHECKPOINTS

During this busy Labor Day holiday weekend, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting TWO DWI checkpoints. The first will run from 10pm Friday night to 2am Saturday night, in Freehold Township. The checkpoint will take place on Rt 9, where all northbound vehicles will be diverted into the Juniper Plaza, to check drivers for their sobriety.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road

A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Five children bitten by foxes in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — Five chilrden were bitten by foxes in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The first incident was around 10 a.m. when a boy was attacked at the John Street playground, according to police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The child's mother did not contact police until late afternoon. He was treated at a hospital and released.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

