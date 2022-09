Commentators: Beth “Mower” Mowins, Kirk “Morpheus” Morrison, and Stormy “Storm Shadow” Buonantony. Boise State and Oregon State “boasted” identical 7-5 regular season records last season although I can let you guess who was happier about their record (Beavs were 2-5 the previous year). The Beavers finished their season with a bowl loss to MWC Champ Utah State while the Broncos were forced to opt-out of their scheduled Arizona Bowl appearance vs Central Michigan. Both teams want to wash that taste out of their mouths (tastes a little like vinaigrette).

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO