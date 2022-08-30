Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man arrested for driving while intoxicated and child endangerment, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and endangering a child on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a wreck in the 900 block of Avenue Q and found Antwan Martin, 32, and a small child in the car. According to...
ems1.com
Police: Off-duty EMT shoots teen, immediately renders aid
LUBBOCK, Texas — An EMT rendered aid to a teenager immediately after shooting him Saturday, police said. Police arrested John Karika and charged him with aggravated assault that day, KCBD/Gray News reported. Investigators found the boy, 16, outside the apartment complex and allege that Karika fired a bullet through...
9-year-old child, mother dead in Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 9-year-old boy and his mother died in a crash in the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A 3-year-old and an 11-year-old in the car were also seriously injured. LPD said 44-year-old Joni Smith was northbound on Indiana and was preparing to turn […]
fox34.com
Lubbock woman killed in Martin County rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman was killed in a crash in Martin County, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. On Saturday, Aug. 28, DPS responded to a rollover on SH 349, just north of Midland. Investigators say 53-year-old Becky Lea Wilson veered off the roadway causing her car to roll over. Family members say the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic before hitting a culvert which caused her vehicle to become airborne and flip end over end.
KCBD
Two injured in stabbing near 4400 block of Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to a stabbing that took place in the 4400 block of Avenue Q that left two people injured. The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. Lubbock police confirmed that the two victims sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm that a search for...
fox34.com
9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A nine-year-old boy and his mother were killed in a crash in South Lubbock Wednesday evening. Just before 5:00 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of 114th and Indiana for a crash with injuries. Police say nine-year-old Conrad Thomlinson was found dead at the scene....
fox34.com
1 arrested after crash on Clovis Hwy & Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police confirmed that one person was taken into custody after the crash near the intersection of Clovis Hwy and Indiana Avenue. LFR and Lubbock PD responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Clovis Hwy and Indiana which resulted in two injuries.
everythinglubbock.com
Two people moderately injured in stabbing, Lubbock police says
LUBBOCK, Texas—Two people were moderately injured in stabbing in the 4400 block of Avenue Q on Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in around 8:26 PM. Further information was not available. This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.
Lubbock Worker Shot in Head After Firearm Accidentally Goes Off
A Lubbock worker was shot in the head on Saturday, August 27th, 2022 after a firearm accidentally went off inside a house where he was working. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police responded to the 2600 block of 26th Street for a possible shots fired call. This was at around 3:40 p.m.
KCBD
Driver arrested after leading sheriffs on chase in stolen water truck in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen water truck early Thursday morning. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Paul Naranjo. He is charged with aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. Around 6:30 a.m.,...
fox34.com
UPDATED: Bicyclist seriously injured after striking car in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bicyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injures after he struck a vehicle in Central Lubbock Thursday afternoon. Around 2:46 p.m., Lubbock police were called to a crash with injuries near 47th and Ave. Q where officers found 62-year-old Alfredo Gutierrez. He was taken to UMC for his injuries.
KCBD
One injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a black passenger car. One person was left with moderate injuries, according to police. It is not known whether they were taken to the hospital. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Sept...
Man dies in Lamb County while trying to fix semi-truck, DPS says
LAMB COUNTY, Texas — One person died early Friday morning on FM 1055 in Lamb County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said just after 6:00 a.m., a semi-truck driven by 28-year-old Peter Jacob Adameit was pulled over due to a mechanical issue. While he attempted to fix the issue, the vehicle […]
everythinglubbock.com
Early morning Lubbock police chase ends with arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 26-year-old man, Xavier Perez, was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that began shortly after the Lubbock Police Department received a disturbance call, around 1:37 a.m., at the Silver Bullet Club on 5145 Aberdeen Avenue. The 911 caller told police there was someone with a firearm....
23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond
Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
fox34.com
Sheriff identifies victims in deadly Floyd County crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have died after a head-on collision in Floyd County Thursday night. The Floyd County Record reports the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ralls Highway and FM 54, just south of Floydada. Investigators say a red pickup driven by 24-year-old...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: 2 killed in Floyd County head-on crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Nine-year-old Conrad Thomlinson and his mother, Joni Smith, both died after a crash at 114th and Indiana. Two more children in the car were seriously injured. Here’s what we know: 9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock. For more news, local...
fox34.com
Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A semi truck stuck in mud turned over in a ditch early Friday morning killing the driver. DPS says 28-year-old Peter Adameit, of Kress, experienced mechanical issues and pulled over on the side of FM1055. While he was trying to fix the problem, DPS reports the semi began to overturn into the barrow ditch and got stuck in the mud.
Dalhart High School Student Suffers Head Injury, Taken to ICU in Lubbock
A student from Dalhart High School was taken to an Intensive Car Unit in Lubbock after sustaining a head injury during a football game. KAMC News reports that sophomore Yahir Cancino was injured during the 4th quarter of a junior varsity football game against Sundown High School. Yahir lost consciousness during the game and was airlifted to Lubbock after first responders were unable to revive him.
Six teens arrested, SUV runs out of gas during police chase into Lubbock County
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Six teenagers were arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties early Tuesday morning, according to a sergeant with the Floydada Police Department. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the incident started after one of the teens flashed a gun at the Floydada Allsup’s and asked an employee something to the effect […]
