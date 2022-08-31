Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall
Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
The Great New England Food Truck Festival in Kittery, Maine
This weekend the parking lot at Old Navy in Kittery is going to smell really good. Saturday and Sunday at the Kittery Premium Outlets, there's more going on than great deals on name brands. There's a food truck festival! Not just a food truck festival, but the Great New England Food Truck Festival!
A Random Memory of an Old Maine Mall Store Has Me Feeling Nostalgic
Growing up, a trip to The Maine Mall was a big day out. I grew up near Pownal, so a trip to South Portland was an event. Before we made the trek, we’d make a list of everything we could possibly need in the area and places to visit since we probably wouldn’t be back again soon after.
penbaypilot.com
Maine shelters, including PAWS and Pope, to welcome dozens of beagles from the 4,000 Virginia rescues destined for lab experiments
Ten animal welfare organizations across Maine have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. This flight to Maine will mark the final transfer of the last remaining beagles from the facility to animal shelter partners for adoption, according to a news release from the Humane Society.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland Downtown Paints Third of Ten Pride Crosswalks in Maine’s Largest City
More and more cities and towns in Maine are celebrating pride by painting a number of their crosswalks in rainbow colors. The Portland Downtown organization has been grabbing paint and rollers and going through the downtown Portland area to create these works of art that recognize and celebrate the LGBT community.
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
mainebiz.biz
Construction on Vertical Harvest has begun in Westbrook
Vertical Harvest has begun construction on its four-story, 70,000-square-foot building in downtown Westbrook. The construction started in May, and as of Sept. 1, all four stories of steel are up, and the roof is being topped off this week. Westbrook was chosen because of the enthusiasm and outstanding partnership offered...
earnthenecklace.com
Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?
Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New hospitality home in Portland provides comfort for cancer patients
PORTLAND, Maine — A new facility on Portland's East End is aimed at making it easier for cancer patients to get to treatment, especially when they're traveling hundreds of miles roundtrip. The Dempsey Center is operating Clayton's House at 40 O'Brion St. Clayton's House is making new use of...
Here’s Where You Can See Jaws On The (Really) Big Screen In Maine
As the theater industry is still trying to recover from the disruption of the pandemic, we are seeing movie theaters and movie producers try some unique things to get butts in seats. Last week, we got word about National Theater Day. Basically, on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, you'll be able...
Part two of Northern Threads exhibit opens at Maine Historical Society
PORTLAND, Maine — The second part of the Maine Historical Society's Northern Threads exhibit is now open to the public and features Maine fashion from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Some of the pieces in the collection are exceedingly rare, including a uniform from the Spanish-American war...
Store offering free supplies to Maine teachers opens for school year
PORTLAND, Maine — Inside a nondescript Portland warehouse, Ruth Libby settled in for another day’s work. Her body was exhausted, she smirked, and her brain was having trouble keeping her body going. "But, I love what I do," she said. Who could blame both her exhaustion and her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lewiston Is Getting the First Outdoor Fitness Court in Maine
Calling all those health nuts, workout warriors, or people possibly interested in exercising? My home town of Lewiston will be adding a public fitness court. It was voting on recently by the City Council and accepted, according to the Sun Journal. The chosen location for this outdoor fitness court will...
Award-Winning Maine Campground is an Ocean, Forest, and Farm Retreat
There's something different about Wolfe's Neck Oceanfront Camping in Freeport, Maine, and that includes adding new, cozy, pet-friendly A-frames for sleeping to their forest, sea, and farm camping adventures. Yes, this campground that boasts oceanfront fun, hiking in the beautiful forests, and getting some farm time if you want is truly unique.
City of South Portland launches clean-energy rebate program
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As the calendar flips to September, the city of South Portland is launching a new rebate program aimed at encouraging residents to invest in clean energy in and around their homes. "Electrify Everything!" goes live Sept. 1, offering rebates on the following items to South...
Restorations being made to many gravestones in Portland's Western Cemetery
PORTLAND, Maine — The Western Cemetery in Portland is getting some repair work done on gravestones that have been broken, damaged, unreadable, vandalized, or buried. Peter Monro re-created a volunteer group called Stewards of the Western Cemetery. He said they at one point believed the cemetery had 6,000 people,...
Longtime Portland radio personality suing former employer over COVID-19 concerns
PORTLAND, Maine — Randi Kirshbaum, a former DJ and manager at WPOR and WCLZ radio in Portland for 38 years, was let go over refusing to return to the office in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she is suing the parent company of her former radio station in...
Planned Parenthood sees 20% increase in birth control appointments in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Planned Parenthood of Northern New England says it has seen a 20-percent increase in appointments for birth control over the last three months. It comes after two major Supreme Court reversals in June, including the Roe v. Wade and Dobbs v. Jackson's Women's Health Organization. Despite protections in Maine, both rulings threatened reproductive rights nationwide.
The Scrumptious Reasons Biddeford, Maine, is One of Four Cities That Made This National List
Well this is quite delicious. I caught a great piece on WMTW about Biddeford, Maine, making an astounding Food and Wine Magazine list, so whether you're a foodie or not, this is something to be proud of. It's a list of four small cities making big impressions in the food world, so congratulations to Biddeford.
WPFO
Mainer catches huge fish in Sebago Lake
A man fishing on Sebago Lake last week caught the fish of a lifetime -- a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing the...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0