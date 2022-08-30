Read full article on original website
KWQC
Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Sterling Friday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Several people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Friday morning in Sterling. Around 7:17 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Freeport Road just north of Penrose Road in Sterling. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Chevrolet driven...
Woman rescued from Rock River in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — First responders rescued a woman from the Rock River in Janesville Thursday afternoon. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said crews were called to the Centerway bridge around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a woman clinging to a safety cable under the bridge. Police officers who got to the scene first dropped the 63-year-old woman a rope, which kept her in place until firefighters could give her a life jacket.
Driver killed in DeKalb County crash
SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorist was killed Thursday in DeKalb after running a stop sign and being hit by an SUV, according to police. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a white 2002 Toyota sedan disobeyed the stop sign at University Road at Route 30 and was hit in the driver’s […]
nbc15.com
One person taken to hospital after Monroe crash
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - One woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash in Monroe, police reported. Monroe Police Department officers responded around 9:50 a.m. for the crash at 25th Avenue and 9th Street. Investigators determined that a 39-year-old Blanchardville woman was driving eastbound on the 2400...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Vehicle Crash Sends Several Persons, Including 4 Juveniles, to the Hospital in Moderate to Severe Condition
Whiteside County Deputies responded just after 7:00 am Friday morning to a two-vehicle crash on Freeport Road. Deputies say a Chevrolet being driven by 33-year-old Keonna Lauts of Sterling was traveling southbound on Freeport Road when she collided with a Kia being operated by 60-year-old Cassandra Hale, also of Sterling.
wcsjnews.com
Four People Injured in Three Vehicle Crash in Minooka
Four people were injured in a three vehicle crash that occurred in Minooka around 10:20 this morning. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said the accident involving an ambulance along with two other vehicles occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and McLindon Road. Four people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
WSPY NEWS
Driver killed in crash near Shabbona
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash at Route 30 and University Road Thursday evening. Police say a Toyota sedan was heading south on University Road when the driver disobeyed the stop sign at Route 30. The Toyota was hit by westbound Ford SUV on Route 30 and went off the road to the west. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner's Office.
wjol.com
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
starvedrock.media
Mendota teen dead after collision near Shabbona
A Mendota teen is dead after a traffic crash Thursday evening near Shabbona. The Dekalb County Sheriff said 18-year old William Morano disobeyed a stop sign while southbound on University Road at Route 30. Morano entered the intersection and was struck on the driver's side, by the westbound vehicle of John Horn of Aurora. Morano was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dekalb County Coroner's Office.
nrgmediadixon.com
Ogle County Deputies and Other Agencies Involved in Pursuit of Vehicle Being Checked as Suspicious
Shortly after midnight on Tuesday August 30, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 8000 block of South Illinois Rt 251 in reference to a suspicious person. Upon contact with Deputies, the offender fled southbound in his vehicle. Deputies pursued the vehicle, which eventually was stopped at 14th St and Sunset Terrace in Rochelle.
Motorcycle rider dies after being hit by car in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 53-year-old Rockford man was killed Friday morning after his motorcycle was hit by a car. At 8 a.m. this morning, Rockford Police said the crash had occurred at the intersection of Mulford and Cambridge. He was rushed to a local hospital. Police said the victim later succumbed to his injuries. […]
wcsjnews.com
One Person Injured & Arrested Following Train/Vehicle Crash
One person was injured after a train/vehicle crash that occurred around 10 p.m. on August 31st. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan Vint, 31, of Mazon Illinois was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol following a traffic crash involving a train in the area of Reed Road and Gorman Road.
WIFR
Man shot by Rockford officer Thursday night has been identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of the man shot by a Rockford police officer during a domestic call has been released. Peter J. Jaeger of Rockford was pronounced dead Thursday night at a local hospital. Details were announced Friday about the officer-involved shooting. A statement addressing the escalated incident...
Woman hits detective with car during drug arrest of Rockford man
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Dasjmonay Dixon, 22, hit a detective with her car while trying to flee as officers were arresting Davon Lewis, 31, for outstanding warrants. According to police, the Rockford Police Gang Crime Unit, Narcotics Unit, and State Line Area Narcotics Unit officers were checking a home in the 7500 […]
Man impersonating police pulls woman over on rural road, Rock County Sheriff’s Office says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an incident in which someone impersonated law enforcement and stopped a woman on a road in a rural part of the county earlier this week. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a woman was...
Beloit Police looking for arson suspect
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are looking for an arson suspect that reportedly lit a car on fire Wed., August 24. It happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Locust Street, according to Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. A woman reported that her vehicle was on fire in front of her house. […]
WIFR
Man fights for his life after motorcycle crash Friday in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A person described only as an adult male is fighting for his life Friday after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 8 a.m. which happened at the intersection of at North Mulford Road and Cambridge Chase just north of Guilford Road.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Storms Rolling Through The Area Today
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
msn.com
Aurora Mexican restaurant uninhabitable after fire early Monday morning
A restaurant on Aurora’s East Side has been left uninhabitable after a fire broke out early Monday morning, officials said. Firefighters were called to Mai Quesi, a Mexican restaurant at 1518 E. New York St., around 4:40 a.m. after people reported driving past a structure fire, Aurora Fire Department officials said in a news release.
WIFR
Man dies Thursday night after officer-involved shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police reported an officer-involved shooting Thursday night. Rockford Police held a news conference around 10:30 p.m. They said they responded to a domestic-related disturbance around 8:30 p.m. inside a home in the 4100 block of Linden Road. When police entered, they discovered a man with a gun. Investigators said the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
