kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: More sunshine to end the workweek, but rain chances linger into the weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, an upper-level low gradually moves away from Texoma bringing dry air into the area. This will limit the amount of showers after sunset with many areas staying dry. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. On Friday, a mix of...
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Tropical-like environment remains in place with daily rain chances through next week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, cloudy skies with a few lingering showers along a dissipating front south of the Red River. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s. Grab an umbrella or rain gear for the morning commute as models are in agreement on an gradual increase in shower and thunderstorm activity by daybreak. There will be a few peaks of sunshine later in the afternoon with highs on managing to rebound into the mid 80s. The tropical-like air mass in place will allow for a pop up shower or storm at any given time during the day that could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Another nearby shortwave could initiate more storms late tomorrow night for areas mainly west of I-44.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast: You’ll Need the Rain Gear | 9/1AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You’ll need the rain gear walking out the door today. Models are in agreement on an rain/storms chances continuing through this afternoon. These storms are looking to produce heavy rainfall and frequent thunder and lightning. Some storms will be slow moving, especially closer to the Red River so flash flooding is a concern. Look for more cloud cover than sunshine with high temperatures only rising into the mid 80s. South to southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.
newschannel6now.com
Thousands of dead fish wash up at Lake Wichita
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of dead fish are washing up on the banks of Lake Wichita as water levels continue to drop. It is a mixture of many different things, but due to the lack of rain this summer, wildlife officials had a feeling that this could occur because they have seen it happen in the past.
All About The Wichita Falls Skyscraper Scam
While Texans refuse to admit it, not everything is "bigger" in the Lone Star state. Long before oil booms meant $100k lifted trucks and inshore 'Salt Life' stickers, they meant development, good jobs, and big-buck real estate deals. Gaining grounds not only in the oil patch but staking a claim in a convenient urban area and putting down bricks.
Dead fish at Lake Wichita worse than recent years
A foul odor and dead fish aren't uncommon during the late summer months at Lake Wichita, but officials said it appears to be worse in 2022 than in previous years.
kswo.com
Rooted In Ranch Oak Reunion kicks off Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s first all Black middle-class neighborhood is gearing up for their first official reunion, which kicks off on Friday and continues through Sunday. Ranch Oaks was established in 1966, and since then, the neighborhood has welcomed hundreds of families. The weekend begins with a Meet...
Lawton’s Bed, Bath, & Beyond Is Closing?
In a not-so-shocking bombshell announcement from the Bed, Bath, & Beyond corporate headquarters today, it was announced that the home store will be closing doors permanently on 150 "low-performing" stores across the nation... It's natural to wonder if Lawton's BB&B will be part of that 150. Call it cynical if...
‘We had no indication someone intentionally set the fire,’ fire marshals inch closer to cause of facility fire
State Fire Marshals said they believe someone had something to do with the cause of the Chickasha Facility Fire.
SILVER ALERT: Oklahoma Highway Patrol searching for Altus woman
ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an Altus woman last seen Monday, August 29. Grace Adams-Hoover, 61, is described as five foot, 114 pounds, with white hair, and hazel eyes. OHP does not have a description of the clothing she was last seen wearing. If you see […]
kswo.com
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released two pictures of who they say is their suspect in a double shooting on Lawton’s east side early Thursday morning. Police released the still images but have not released surveillance video. Neighbors in the area told 7News they think they...
Silver Alert issued for missing 61-year-old Altus woman
Altus police issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman, 61-year-old Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, who uses a walker after suffering a stroke. PLEASE SHARE
kswo.com
Lawton officials remind residents to use proper chemical waste disposal
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Do you put chemicals down your drain? City of Lawton officials released a special reminder on Friday, to warn residents of the hazards of disposing of chemicals improperly. Normal household items like oil, antifreeze, bleach, paint and even batteries can be deemed hazardous waste if not...
kswo.com
Fort Sill National Cemetery invites residents to attend 2 unclaimed veteran funerals
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fort Sill National Cemetery is inviting the community to attend a service for two unclaimed veterans. It starts at 9 a.m. Friday morning at the Fort Sill National Cemetery at Shelter two. The two veterans are James Carlson and Jason Goulet. Carlson fought in World...
Don’t Like Lawton? You Don’t Have To Stay
As we grow older, people tend to realize that life is too short to be unhappy all of the time. Though, if you look around social media enough, you'll know this is one of those lessons some people never learn. For some people, being unhappy is the cornerstone of their...
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street. Upon arrival Lawton Police found one...
newschannel6now.com
Texoma police departments face recruitment shortage
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across the country, the number of law enforcement recruits is dwindling. The situation in Texoma is no different. “Back in the 90s, when I took it, you had hundreds of people. I had over 400 people show up,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department said. “I think on the last one, we had less than 60.”
Inappropriate photographer and steak stealer make Texoma’s Most Wanted list
Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest on September 2, 2022.
kswo.com
STATE RELEASES MAP OF UNSAFE BRIDGES
Southwest Oklahoma. (KSWO) - Safety is a top priority when managing a bus full of children. To keep them safe... the state department of transportation has published a map of bridges that are unsafe for school buses to cross. The weight of a full school bus is more than some...
Body found in empty lot on 9th Street
A body was found in an empty lot on the corner of 9th and Denver Streets Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0