Southwest soars to new heights with aviation program

Southwest Tennessee Community College celebrated its aviation program with an open house at the Olive Branch Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The program offers aviation administration, flight dispatch, and pilot concentrations. It was made possible through the visions of Capt. Albert Glenn of the Luke Weathers Flight Academy, retired FedEx official Capt. Ed Lyons, and retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dexter Tutor.

“Southwest is a place where dreams, inspiration, innovation and hard work intersect to fuel upward social and economic mobility. Today’s celebration is one example of the proud workforce and economic development role we play in the Mid-South,” Southwest President Tracy Hall said.

The program utilizes resources from Air Venture Flight Center and the Luke Weathers Flight Academy, both located at the Olive Branch Airport.

It is years in the making, with the idea rooted in Glenn’s vision of making Memphis the hub for producing aviation professionals that fill a need not only in Memphis, but throughout the country and the world as there is currently a shortage of commercial pilots. With the program, he also hopes to provide educational and career opportunities that will help communities.

Along with Southwest’s program, he was also involved in starting the aviation program at East High School. The school, at Poplar Avenue and Holmes Street, celebrated its second student to earn a private pilot’s license earlier this year.

Lyons believes their two-year program at Southwest will be the most cost-effective training available in the United States, as Glenn hopes to make aviation accessible to everyone.

One of the students this year, Jason Smith, is benefiting from that accessibility.

Smith, 41, is studying in the flight dispatch program before moving on to become a pilot. He is the director at the Davis Community Center. He’d always been interested in flying, but basketball took up most of his time in college. Now that he is not playing basketball, he finally has time to turn to flying.

But he immediately noticed the barriers to flying. It cost a lot of money, most programs take four years, and Smith didn’t personally know any pilots.

“It almost seemed impossible,” Smith said. “Southwest offering a two-year program to do this, that’s a game changer.”

Jacquelyn Vickers, a 25-year-old Houston, Texas native, came for the Luke Weathers Flight Academy in Olive Branch. At the academy, she earned her private pilot license. She is a third-generation pilot, following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather.

“I want my kids to continue the legacy too. We don’t have a lot of Black pilots or Black female pilots,” Vickers said.

Now, she’s studying in Southwest’s program to get a dispatcher’s license and become more well-rounded in the field. She hopes to fly for a commercial airline.