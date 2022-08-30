ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Southwest soars to new heights with aviation program

By Daja E. Henry
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0oaX_0hbjrQXz00

Southwest Tennessee Community College celebrated its aviation program with an open house at the Olive Branch Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The program offers aviation administration, flight dispatch, and pilot concentrations. It was made possible through the visions of Capt. Albert Glenn of the Luke Weathers Flight Academy, retired FedEx official Capt. Ed Lyons, and retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dexter Tutor.

“Southwest is a place where dreams, inspiration, innovation and hard work intersect to fuel upward social and economic mobility. Today’s celebration is one example of the proud workforce and economic development role we play in the Mid-South,” Southwest President Tracy Hall said.

The program utilizes resources from Air Venture Flight Center and the Luke Weathers Flight Academy, both located at the Olive Branch Airport.

It is years in the making, with the idea rooted in Glenn’s vision of making Memphis the hub for producing aviation professionals that fill a need not only in Memphis, but throughout the country and the world as there is currently a shortage of commercial pilots. With the program, he also hopes to provide educational and career opportunities that will help communities.

Along with Southwest’s program, he was also involved in starting the aviation program at East High School. The school, at Poplar Avenue and Holmes Street, celebrated its second student to earn a private pilot’s license earlier this year.

Lyons believes their two-year program at Southwest will be the most cost-effective training available in the United States, as Glenn hopes to make aviation accessible to everyone.

One of the students this year, Jason Smith, is benefiting from that accessibility.

Smith, 41, is studying in the flight dispatch program before moving on to become a pilot. He is the director at the Davis Community Center. He’d always been interested in flying, but basketball took up most of his time in college. Now that he is not playing basketball, he finally has time to turn to flying.

But he immediately noticed the barriers to flying. It cost a lot of money, most programs take four years, and Smith didn’t personally know any pilots.

“It almost seemed impossible,” Smith said. “Southwest offering a two-year program to do this, that’s a game changer.”

Jacquelyn Vickers, a 25-year-old Houston, Texas native, came for the Luke Weathers Flight Academy in Olive Branch. At the academy, she earned her private pilot license. She is a third-generation pilot, following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather.

“I want my kids to continue the legacy too. We don’t have a lot of Black pilots or Black female pilots,” Vickers said.

Now, she’s studying in Southwest’s program to get a dispatcher’s license and become more well-rounded in the field. She hopes to fly for a commercial airline.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotocountynews.com

Two-year aviation program to center at Olive Branch Airport

Southwest Tennessee Community College program is the first of its type in Tennessee. The Olive Branch Airport is becoming an education center as well as a transportation center, with the addition of a new aviation program to work out of the airport through Southwest Tennessee Community College. A recent Open...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing

Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Welcome to the 901! Babies born in Memphis on 901 Day

901 DAY BABIES Meet Cayden Cashmere Christian Turnage, born on September 1, 2022 at 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches long at Methodist. Mother Brittany and father Colin are excited to welcome Cayden to Memphis on 901 Day. (Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare)
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

East T-Stem High School stripped of 2018 state championship, among other punishments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — East T-Stem High School will have to return all awards, forfeit matches, and pay fines, during the four school years in question. Memphis-Shelby County Schools is reviewing the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) recent decision to discipline East T-STEM High School for violations that reportedly occurred as early as 2017, according to a press release.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olive Branch, MS
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Houston, MS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
Olive Branch, MS
Business
Mighty 990

MISSING: Runner Kidnapped Near University of Memphis

University of Memphis students recieved a disturbing email Friday morning from school officials, alerting them of a kidnapping that occurred near campus. Memphis police say Eliza Fletcher, 34, was jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin near the university just after 4 AM when someone forced her into an SUV.
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
westkentuckystar.com

Memphis interstate closed by truckload of spilled alfredo sauce

An 18-wheeler crashed into a wall on a Memphis interstate, spilling jars of Alfredo sauce and shutting down part of I-55 on Tuesday afternoon. Memphis police said that all northbound traffic in the area was shut down into the evening. TDOT cameras showed cars scooting by on the shoulder as...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Hall
Person
Ed Lyons
desotocountynews.com

Landscaper listed among largest landscaping companies

Michael Hatcher and Associates, a top landscaping company located in Olive Branch, has landed on a list of the largest companies of its type in America. According to trade publication Landscape Management, Hatcher is listed at number 117 among the LM Top 150. The Top 150 list represents the top one percent of all landscape industry companies.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis celebrates 901 Day, list of free events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are plenty of ways to celebrate 901 day. Here is a list of free events happening across the area Thursday:. This event is free to the public and parking will be available for guests in the Gossett Motors Parking Garage at no charge to attendees.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman missing, possibly kidnapped on Central Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 34-year-old woman who went for a run Friday morning is missing and is believed to have been kidnapped, Memphis police say. Eliza Fletcher, who lives in the 1500 block of Carr in Midtown, went out for a run early Friday, according to a City Watch alert. Police say she was seen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Helmsman

Police Search for Clues in House of Kidnapped Jogger

Law enforcement officials looked for clues at the house of a jogger who was kidnapped near the University of Memphis on Friday. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, was abducted around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in a parking lot while jogging near Carpenter Complex. Officials...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Female Pilots#Fedex#U S Air Force Maj#Air Venture Flight Center#East High School
actionnews5.com

East High stripped of Penny Hardaway-era championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - East High School is facing sanctions over Penny Hardaway’s recruitment of James Wiseman. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) deems that Wiseman was competing without eligibility as a student-athlete. The sanctions date back to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, which includes a 2018 state...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Medical situation causes Goodman Road closure

If you were traveling in or near Goodman Road at I-55 and Southcrest Parkway in Southaven at mid-day Thursday, you likely encountered some traffic problems due to an incident with a man reported to have a mental health issue. Southaven police officers and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue

The Town of Mason — a majority Black community in rural west Tennessee adjacent to the site of a future multi-billion-dollar Ford auto plant — will remain under the financial oversight of the state’s Comptroller, despite an agreed-upon goal that oversight would end August 31. The dispute involving Mason gained widespread public attention this spring, […] The post Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WREG

Woman walks to McDonald’s after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot. Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m. She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy