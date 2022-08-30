Read full article on original website
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of Colorado
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doors
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beer
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families Cope
Reminders for Buffs football games at Folsom Field this season
CU Boulder is reminding staff, students and the public about campus impacts on game day with the college football season kicking off.The first game in Boulder is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday night when the Buffs host the TCU Horned Frogs.After 3 p.m. on game day, you will need to have a "Buff one card" to get access to buildingsMain parking lots on campus will close at 2 p.m. Buff busses will run on the alternate football routesFor fans, there is a clear bag only policy to get into Folsom FieldWhen it comes to the team, the Buffs are going to look a little different this year. They lost some key contributors to the transfer portal: Christian Gonzales, who was arguably their best corner, is now at OregonBrendan Rice and Mekhi Blackmon are at USCSafety Mark Perry is at TCU But head coach Karl Dorrell is confident with his Buffs player personnel heading into game day. For more information, visit the CU Buffs website.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Sports Notebook: Smoky Hill forfeits Week 1 football victory
The Smoky Hill football team turned in a quality performance in the opening week of the 2022 season, but it will no longer appear in the win column. The Buffaloes defeated Denver East 40-21 on Aug. 27 at sun-drenched All-City Stadium in Denver with an impressive showing that saw senior Tyliq Bowers and sophomore John Bass III both rush for a pair of touchdowns and Roscoe Taylor score defensively.
Buffaloes will play Cornhuskers in special Marshall Fire fundraiser
Officials with the University of Colorado announced on Thursday that the Buffaloes men's basketball team will play Nebraska next month in an exhibition game. Ticket proceeds from the game will go towards survivors and first responders of the Marshall Fire. The fire on Dec. 30 in Boulder County destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged dozens of businesses. The game will take place at 4 p.m. in Boulder at the CU Events Center on Oct. 30. CU Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he's "proud that we can host this exhibition." "It will help provide necessary recovery services, and a fun evening of basketball, for so many that are still in need. I encourage our community to come out and show their continued support for this important, and ongoing, recovery effort," Boyle said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26. They will be priced at between $15 and $20. "We are honored ... to help people in the Boulder community affected by the last year's (Marshall Fire)," Nebraska head coach Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release.
csurams.com
Rams Roundup: The Michigan Game
ABC (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich) Radio » Colorado State Sports Network | The Varsity Network App. Jay Norvell Weekly Press Conference » Watch | Read. Jay Norvell Coach's Radio Show (Special guests: Matt Mumme, Clay Millen) » Listen. WEEKLY READING. » He's young. He...
5280.com
Season Preview: Colorado State University Football
It’s been a rough five years for the Colorado State University football program. Mike Bobo, the promising onetime offensive coordinator for the University of Georgia, had a few decent seasons in Fort Collins but failed to achieve winning records in 2018 and 2019 and left. Former Temple University and Boston College head coach Steve Addazio came in to replace Bobo, but his tenure was marred by the COVID-19-pandemic-shortened season and allegations of racism and verbal abuse. CSU fired Addazio in December 2021 after only winning four games in two seasons. The Rams needed new blood in the locker room in a bad way—and with Jay Norvell, they’ve got it.
wyo4news.com
Cowboy football looking to rebound with Saturday's home opener
September 2, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys look to get into the win column Saturday with their home opening game against Tulsa. Last Saturday, the Pokes lost 38-6 at Illinois. Saturday’s game at War Memorial will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Tomorrow’s game will be the season-opening contest...
5280.com
The Best College Football Bars in Denver
The influx of transplants to Denver over the years has also meant a flood of out-of-state NCAA football fandoms in the Mile High City—with new watch parties, local game day traditions, and, of course, college football bars to match. Local alumni chapters and dedicated fans of dozens of DI universities have staked their claims on various watering holes around town. So, to help you find your alma mater’s mile-high basecamp for fall weekends (and to help you avoid the bars where you maybe wouldn’t want to be seen in your team’s colors), we’ve mapped out tried-and-true spots around Denver to cheer on your team.
csurams.com
More Than Just One Start
He’s young. He gets it. Clay Millen can accept he’s rather inexperienced. Fine. But let’s not undersell the young man. In Nevada’s final-season statistics from 2021, Millen, then a true freshman, played in two games. That’s accurate. They also read he was 1-of-2 passing against New Mexico State for 2 yards. Hold on a dang minute, he says. He was 2-of-3, and the other completion is a 16-yarder.
csurams.com
Rams Fall at Home to Arkansas
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Once Arkansas started blocking, the match changed. Colorado State hit .306 in the first set, outblocked their guests served better. The only downside was the 21 kills the Razorbacks put down in taking the opener 27-25. After just two blocks in that first set, Arkansas answered with three early in the second, and the Rams' offense became a bit more tentative and less creative as the Razorbacks would go on to finish the sweep with 25-16, 25-11 decisions.
csurams.com
CSU Announces 2022-23 Schedule
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State will welcome fans back to Moby Arena for seven home non-conference games along with the nine-game home league slate for the 2022-23 regular season, head coach Niko Medved announced today. In all, the Rams will play two significant road games, four neutral-site games along with the nine-conference road games as part of a 31-game regular-season schedule that could include as many as 11 teams (7 NCAA, 2 NIT, 1 CBI, 1 Basketball Classic) that competed in postseason action last year.
Einstein Bros. opens new northern Colorado location
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Einstein is back in Fort Collins. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels opened a location in Fort Collins on Friday. It's the first in the city in 22 years. Einstein held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new eatery at 250 E. Harmony Road, Suite F2. Einstein said...
CBS Sports
How to watch Michigan vs. Colorado State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Michigan 12-2; Colorado State 3-9 The Michigan Wolverines and the Colorado State Rams will face off at noon ET Sept. 3 at Michigan Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. After a 12-2 record last year and an appearance in the Orange Bowl, Michigan is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. On the other hand, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Colorado State has set their aspirations higher this season.
Taste of Colorado, Keystone Oktoberfest, plus 8 things to do
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From Oktoberfest to Goatflix and Chill to the Colorado State Fair, there is something for everyone.
9News
Cirque du Soleil is back in Colorado for 1st time since 2019
DENVER — Cirque du Soleil is back in Colorado for the first time since 2019. The touring circus company's production of "Ovo" will stop in Colorado Springs and Denver in September following a visit to Loveland in August. "A colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of...
Former Financier To Open the First Highlands Ranch Teriyaki Madness Shop
Local Denver resident Qing Hammell is opening her third Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop
Colorado could see first chairlift-accessible mountain bike park
Colorado's Front Range is getting closer to seeing its first ever chairlift-accessible mountain bike park -- while developers have a few hurdles, they hope to have limited operations up and running by this time next year. "We were looking around the state and we felt that a dedicated bike park that offered chairlift access mountain biking was kind of a gap," said Phil Bouchard, cofounder of the Shadow Mountain Bike Park Project. Bouchard, along with his business partner and best friend Jason Evans, has been working on the concept for just over two years. Not only would it be the...
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of Colorado
" This site contains product affiliate links. We may receive a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on one of these links." Exterior Perspective From the SoutheastF9 Productions Inc.
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A 'Top 10 Secret Place' for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
Cherry Creek High School football player left at DIA after knife found in bag
A mother at Cherry Creek High School is furious, claiming her son was left at Denver International Airport by school administrators while the rest of the football team flew to a game in Ohio.
5280.com
6 Beautiful Places to Stand-Up Paddleboard on the Front Range
With autumn’s golden light shining on the horizon, it’s time to savor the last days of summer. One surefire way? Sluicing through the water on a stand-up paddleboard (SUP). SUPing is one of the best ways to soak up the fleeting sunshine, and Colorado’s Front Range boasts plenty of picture-perfect locations for novices and pros alike. Below, find five spots within an hour or so of Denver (plus one bonus getaway) where you can dip your paddle in the water and your toes in the sand—all before the snow flies.
