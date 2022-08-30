Read full article on original website
Joyce C. Reed
Joyce C. Reed, age 93 of Kalispell, died on Aug. 6, 2022 at Whitefish Care and Rehabilitation. Joyce was born in 1929 in Lima. She and brother Jack were raised by parents Alma and Alice (Dowell) Clark. She graduated from Missoula County High School (now Hellgate) and the University of Montana with a BA in art. She married Harry Koski and they had two children, Steven and Pamela. After her divorce from Harry, she was reacquainted with high school friend Dallas Reed. They married in 1962 and moved to Pocatello, Idaho. In 1965 daughter Allison was born. As Dallas was...
Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown
We lost Mo on Aug. 22, 2022. Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown, of Victor Idaho, was born Aug. 12, 1960 to Joy Mangum and LaVon Dean Brown in Shelly, Idaho. He attended high school in Sugar City, Idaho, graduating in 1978. He married Jodi Sue Smith in 1979. His academic journey started at Ricks College and continued as Mo earned a Bachelor of Science in zoology at the University of Utah before heading to George Washington University Medical School for his Doctor of Medicine. He completed orthopedic surgery residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington D.C. Mo served in...
Rodney Stephen McElwee
Husband, Father, Grumpy (Grandfather) Rodney “Rowdy or Rod”, Stephen McElwee passed away of natural causes on Aug. 16, 2022, in Polson, at the age of 74. He was born in Bozeman on Sept. 13, 1947, and grew up ranching in the Horseshoe hills by Manhattan, MT, where he went to school. After high school graduation, Rod enlisted in the Navy; he served in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1969. Rod grew up loving every aspect of the ranch life, from working cattle, breaking a new horse, and team roping with friends. He had a deep-rooted love of horses...
MSU troupe brings ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ to St. Ignatius and Charlo
On a pleasantly cool and mostly sunny Friday evening, Lake County residents gathered at the Good Old Days Park in Mission for a performance of "King Lear" put on by Montana Shakespeare in the Park — an outreach program from Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture. About 150 people attended the production and most turned the event into a picnic bringing all sorts of munchies for their individual or family dinners. As the stage loomed bare before the play began, one piece of furniture stood out and announced through its construction that this was a true Montana production. How...
Lovette “Lovie” Kaye Kenmille
Lovette “Lovie” Kaye Kenmille, 61, passed away at St. Patrick’s Hospital on Aug. 23, 2022. She was born Nov. 14, 1961, the daughter of ET “Bud” Moran and Karin Butler from Santa Anna, California. Lovette was raised and educated in several places, as her father worked for BIA. In her younger years she was raised by her grandparents and attended Arlee Schools. Lovette also attended school in Santa Fe, Duke, and Northern Cheyenne. Lovette married Laurence Kenmille on Aug. 21, 1991 and had 31 years of fun, laughter, trials and tribulations. Lovette worked many jobs in her earlier years from KFC, A&W...
Flying high at the Skate Jam
POLSON — Skateboarders from across western Montana were in Polson last weekend to enjoy what they do best – skate. On Saturday, the Seventh Avenue Skatepark hosted its annual Skate Jam party were more than 50 skaters of all ages and skill levels showed up to show off their best skills, while others wanted to just hang out. The entire afternoon of skating was free for all participants and had different tiers of skaters competing for prizes depending on their age as well as free-for-all skate sessions. Throughout the day, groups of skaters waited in line to take turns dropping off the...
Legals for September, 1 2022
Kelcie Peltomaa State Bar No. 60058157 Craig Mungas State Bar No. 6746 Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC 2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100 Missoula, Montana 59808 Telephone: 406-721-8896 Telefax: 406-541-8037 Email: kelcie@bjornsonlaw.com Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com Attorneys for Ulrike Sawall-Rodriques, Co-Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT LAKE COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATEOF: CARLOS VALDEZ RODRIQUES, a/k/a Charles Valdez Rodriques, and Carlos V. Rodriques, Deceased. Dept. No.: 2 Cause No.: DP-22-15 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, along with Carlos D. Rodriques, have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against...
Thomas (Tom) David Borr
Thomas (Tom) David Borr, 60, passed away in Polson on Aug. 16, 2022, after a brave battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma). He was born in 1962 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to his beloved mother Betty and father Earl. Tom graduated from Western Michigan University and his adventuresome spirit eventually brought him to the Seattle, WA area where he worked in finance for several years. Even though he lived in Seattle, he remained loyal to Michigan football and never missed a chance to cheer on his team. He fulfilled a lifelong dream of working as a park ranger in Olympic National Park which...
Anita L. (Orr) Matt
Anita L. (Orr) Matt, 64, passed away in Ronan at St. Luke's Community Hospital on Aug. 23. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.
Charlie Darrell Jacquier
Charlie Darrell Jacquier, 97, passed away Aug. 3, 2022 in Bigfork. He was born Feb. 8, 1925 in Smith Flat, California a farming are near the famous gold country of Placerville, to Charlie Pierre and Wanda Jacquier. Charlie was drafted in 1943 at the age of18 and was sent to San Diego for his first basic training, with the Navy. He was trained to precede any military beach landing, to set up communications to any following ships and landing craft. He then went through training with the Marine Corps, followed by the Army. Training with all three branches would enable the fellow...
Alice Joan Cooper
Alice Joan Cooper, 91 passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2022, at The Pines of Mission in St. Ignatius. Alice was born on Sept. 9, 1930, in Sparks, Neb. She was the daughter of LaVern and Edith Combs. She had four brothers and five sisters. In 1947 the family moved to Polson. Alice graduated from Polson High School in 1948. On June 24, 1950, Alice married Donald A. Cooper in Polson. In their 64 years of marriage, Alice and Don raised eight children. In 1968 they moved their family to Lewistown to fulfill their dream of starting a family lumber...
Polson in Bloom winners announced
On Aug. 3, the Polson Beautification Committee of ‘Polson in Bloom’ judges Agnes Rinehart, Jane Larson, and Mary Jensen toured gardens and yards to pick this year’s winners of the competition. The judging categories are business and private residences. Business Winners: 1st Place: Hair, Etc., 49564 US HWY 93, Billie Wall 2nd Place: Logan Health, Ridgewater Dr. 3rd Place: Richwine’s Burgerville, US HWY 93 If you have an opportunity, let these businesses know you appreciate their efforts to make Polson beautiful. Private Residence Winners: 1st Place: Koylyn Sinclair, 211 Eagle Drive 2ndPlace: Karen Fisher, 116 Long Lake Drive 3rd Place: Lynn...
Trio of fires burning on Flathead Reservation
Crews were battling a trio of new wildfires that cropped up on the Flathead Reservation last week. The largest, the Garceau Fire, was sparked by an electric fence and had burned some 6,700 acres as of Tuesday. It is located 10 miles west of Polson near Lonepine and was 55% contained. The cost to fight the fire was estimated at $3.5 million. 340 firefighters assigned to the fire were working to secure the perimeter and douse hot spots with helicopter water drops. There were no evacuations and no structures were threatened at presstime. However, Irvine Flats and Garcon Gulch roads going up to Windy...
Ruggless appointed to Polson's Ward 1 seat
The Polson City Commission on Monday voted to appoint Jen Ruggless as Ward 1 commissioner. Ruggless campaigned for a Ward 1 seat last year, but was narrowly defeated by Jake Holley. She fills a seat left vacant by Jan Howlett. On Monday, Commissioners Holley, Brodie Moll and Laura Dever voted in support of Ruggless. Applicant Scott Biggs garnered two votes from Commissioners Tony Isbell and Mayor Eric Huffine, while applicant Jennifer Bagley was supported by Commissioner Carolyn Pardini. Ruggless was sworn in following the meeting. Her term runs through Dec. 31, 2023. “We are grateful to get the opportunity to work with you,” said Huffine...
Clarence Henry Hendrickson Jr.
It is with great sorrow the family of Clarence Henry Hendrickson Jr., 84, of Spokane, Washington, announces he peacefully passed away on Aug. 10, 2022, of coronary heart disease. Clarence, known as CH, was born March 24, 1938 to Clarence Sr. and Margret Sullivan Hendrickson Roberts in Polson, Montana. He was the oldest of five children. In 1952, at the age of 14, his father was killed while working on the St. Joseph Dam in Bridgeport, Washington. It was there and then he knew he had to take the role of the father of the family. While growing up in...
Thomas “Tom” Stewart Gregg, Jr.
Thomas “Tom” Stewart Gregg, Jr., age 82, passed away on June 21, 2022 at Community Medical Center in Missoula, Montana with his son Kevin and daughter Iklil beside him. He was born on July 25, 1939, in Omaha, Nebraska the son of Thomas Stewart “Stu” and Hazel Francis (Larson) Gregg. Tom grew up in Portland, Oregon where his parents moved when he was two years old. He graduated from David Douglas High School in Portland in 1957 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in February 1958. He became a bombing Navigation System Technician and mostly worked on the B-52 Bomb...
Ronan gathering offers up peace and love
Under the shade of a tent near the banks of the Flathead River and just across Sloan’s Bridge on the road from Ronan to Hot Springs, was a gathering of community members joined in faith and fellowship. Most of the attendees were native people, but all were welcome. The idea for the event began to emerge at a Powerhouse Conference held in Glacier Park earlier this year at which Indigenous people from throughout the United States and Canada congregated. Pastor Chad Hoffman of the Life for the Nations church located on Main Street in Ronan was one of the instigators of...
Grant to fund work on 3 Lake County roads
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester recently announced a $12.9 million grant to help rebuild three roads in Lake County. The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant for Lake County will go toward reconstructing and paving Dublin Gulch, North Reservoir and Lower Moiese Valley roads. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council applauded the effort to improve infrastructure in Lake County as the area experiences increased pressure from growth and development. “The rapid growth within the Flathead Reservation increases the need for improvements of critical infrastructure,” said Tom McDonald, CSKT Council Chairman. “With the majority of Lake County being within the Flathead Reservation, we use these roads to travel to school, work and operate our businesses. Keeping them in operable conditions is key to safety and efficiency for our communities. We truly appreciate the work of Senator Tester, and the consideration of the needs we are experiencing in rural parts of Montana. We look forward to continuing to work with Lake County and Senator Tester to improve local infrastructure.”
Garceau Fire west of Polson grows to 1,500 acres
A new wildfire that sprung up in the Polson area on Tuesday has grown to roughly 1,500 acres. About 110 firefighters were working the Garceau Fire, which is located about 10 air miles from Polson, according to officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The blaze was listed as human-caused by the Northern Rockies Coordination Center (NRCC) as of Wednesday morning. Heavy air tankers, single engine air tankers and helicopters were called upon in the initial attack while ground equipment was deployed to build control lines. Crews were employing a full suppression management strategy, NRCC officials...
