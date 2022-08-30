U.S. Sen. Jon Tester recently announced a $12.9 million grant to help rebuild three roads in Lake County. The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant for Lake County will go toward reconstructing and paving Dublin Gulch, North Reservoir and Lower Moiese Valley roads. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council applauded the effort to improve infrastructure in Lake County as the area experiences increased pressure from growth and development. “The rapid growth within the Flathead Reservation increases the need for improvements of critical infrastructure,” said Tom McDonald, CSKT Council Chairman. “With the majority of Lake County being within the Flathead Reservation, we use these roads to travel to school, work and operate our businesses. Keeping them in operable conditions is key to safety and efficiency for our communities. We truly appreciate the work of Senator Tester, and the consideration of the needs we are experiencing in rural parts of Montana. We look forward to continuing to work with Lake County and Senator Tester to improve local infrastructure.”

