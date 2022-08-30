Read full article on original website
MSU troupe brings ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ to St. Ignatius and Charlo
On a pleasantly cool and mostly sunny Friday evening, Lake County residents gathered at the Good Old Days Park in Mission for a performance of "King Lear" put on by Montana Shakespeare in the Park — an outreach program from Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture. About 150 people attended the production and most turned the event into a picnic bringing all sorts of munchies for their individual or family dinners. As the stage loomed bare before the play began, one piece of furniture stood out and announced through its construction that this was a true Montana production. How...
Rodney Stephen McElwee
Husband, Father, Grumpy (Grandfather) Rodney “Rowdy or Rod”, Stephen McElwee passed away of natural causes on Aug. 16, 2022, in Polson, at the age of 74. He was born in Bozeman on Sept. 13, 1947, and grew up ranching in the Horseshoe hills by Manhattan, MT, where he went to school. After high school graduation, Rod enlisted in the Navy; he served in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1969. Rod grew up loving every aspect of the ranch life, from working cattle, breaking a new horse, and team roping with friends. He had a deep-rooted love of horses...
Joyce C. Reed
Joyce C. Reed, age 93 of Kalispell, died on Aug. 6, 2022 at Whitefish Care and Rehabilitation. Joyce was born in 1929 in Lima. She and brother Jack were raised by parents Alma and Alice (Dowell) Clark. She graduated from Missoula County High School (now Hellgate) and the University of Montana with a BA in art. She married Harry Koski and they had two children, Steven and Pamela. After her divorce from Harry, she was reacquainted with high school friend Dallas Reed. They married in 1962 and moved to Pocatello, Idaho. In 1965 daughter Allison was born. As Dallas was...
Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown
We lost Mo on Aug. 22, 2022. Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown, of Victor Idaho, was born Aug. 12, 1960 to Joy Mangum and LaVon Dean Brown in Shelly, Idaho. He attended high school in Sugar City, Idaho, graduating in 1978. He married Jodi Sue Smith in 1979. His academic journey started at Ricks College and continued as Mo earned a Bachelor of Science in zoology at the University of Utah before heading to George Washington University Medical School for his Doctor of Medicine. He completed orthopedic surgery residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington D.C. Mo served in...
Lovette “Lovie” Kaye Kenmille
Lovette “Lovie” Kaye Kenmille, 61, passed away at St. Patrick’s Hospital on Aug. 23, 2022. She was born Nov. 14, 1961, the daughter of ET “Bud” Moran and Karin Butler from Santa Anna, California. Lovette was raised and educated in several places, as her father worked for BIA. In her younger years she was raised by her grandparents and attended Arlee Schools. Lovette also attended school in Santa Fe, Duke, and Northern Cheyenne. Lovette married Laurence Kenmille on Aug. 21, 1991 and had 31 years of fun, laughter, trials and tribulations. Lovette worked many jobs in her earlier years from KFC, A&W...
Flying high at the Skate Jam
POLSON — Skateboarders from across western Montana were in Polson last weekend to enjoy what they do best – skate. On Saturday, the Seventh Avenue Skatepark hosted its annual Skate Jam party were more than 50 skaters of all ages and skill levels showed up to show off their best skills, while others wanted to just hang out. The entire afternoon of skating was free for all participants and had different tiers of skaters competing for prizes depending on their age as well as free-for-all skate sessions. Throughout the day, groups of skaters waited in line to take turns dropping off the...
Thomas (Tom) David Borr
Thomas (Tom) David Borr, 60, passed away in Polson on Aug. 16, 2022, after a brave battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma). He was born in 1962 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to his beloved mother Betty and father Earl. Tom graduated from Western Michigan University and his adventuresome spirit eventually brought him to the Seattle, WA area where he worked in finance for several years. Even though he lived in Seattle, he remained loyal to Michigan football and never missed a chance to cheer on his team. He fulfilled a lifelong dream of working as a park ranger in Olympic National Park which...
Anita L. (Orr) Matt
Anita L. (Orr) Matt, 64, passed away in Ronan at St. Luke's Community Hospital on Aug. 23. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.
Convoy of Hope rolls through Polson
A convoy of trucks rolled into Polson filled with food, water, cleaning supplies and more. Several community groups and organizations added clothes, shoes, school supplies, books, bicycle helmets, backpacks, infant car seats and a sundry of additional items. Booths offering the items and free services lined 3rd Avenue on both sides of Main Street. It was the community coming together to help and to give hope to other community members less fortunate than they in this Fourth Annual Day of Hope event. The Convoy Of Hope is a disaster relief arm of the Assemblies of God Fellowship and their mission is...
Alice Joan Cooper
Alice Joan Cooper, 91 passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2022, at The Pines of Mission in St. Ignatius. Alice was born on Sept. 9, 1930, in Sparks, Neb. She was the daughter of LaVern and Edith Combs. She had four brothers and five sisters. In 1947 the family moved to Polson. Alice graduated from Polson High School in 1948. On June 24, 1950, Alice married Donald A. Cooper in Polson. In their 64 years of marriage, Alice and Don raised eight children. In 1968 they moved their family to Lewistown to fulfill their dream of starting a family lumber...
Charlie Darrell Jacquier
Charlie Darrell Jacquier, 97, passed away Aug. 3, 2022 in Bigfork. He was born Feb. 8, 1925 in Smith Flat, California a farming are near the famous gold country of Placerville, to Charlie Pierre and Wanda Jacquier. Charlie was drafted in 1943 at the age of18 and was sent to San Diego for his first basic training, with the Navy. He was trained to precede any military beach landing, to set up communications to any following ships and landing craft. He then went through training with the Marine Corps, followed by the Army. Training with all three branches would enable the fellow...
Legals for September, 1 2022
Kelcie Peltomaa State Bar No. 60058157 Craig Mungas State Bar No. 6746 Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC 2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100 Missoula, Montana 59808 Telephone: 406-721-8896 Telefax: 406-541-8037 Email: kelcie@bjornsonlaw.com Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com Attorneys for Ulrike Sawall-Rodriques, Co-Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT LAKE COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATEOF: CARLOS VALDEZ RODRIQUES, a/k/a Charles Valdez Rodriques, and Carlos V. Rodriques, Deceased. Dept. No.: 2 Cause No.: DP-22-15 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, along with Carlos D. Rodriques, have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against...
Polson in Bloom winners announced
On Aug. 3, the Polson Beautification Committee of ‘Polson in Bloom’ judges Agnes Rinehart, Jane Larson, and Mary Jensen toured gardens and yards to pick this year’s winners of the competition. The judging categories are business and private residences. Business Winners: 1st Place: Hair, Etc., 49564 US HWY 93, Billie Wall 2nd Place: Logan Health, Ridgewater Dr. 3rd Place: Richwine’s Burgerville, US HWY 93 If you have an opportunity, let these businesses know you appreciate their efforts to make Polson beautiful. Private Residence Winners: 1st Place: Koylyn Sinclair, 211 Eagle Drive 2ndPlace: Karen Fisher, 116 Long Lake Drive 3rd Place: Lynn...
CSKT honors late council member Anita Matt
Confederated and Salish Kootenai Tribal Council member Anita Matt died Monday according to a CSKT press release. The tribes will fly flags at half-staff to honor Matt, who had served in her position representing the Dixon District since 2016. “She is remembered as a dedicated public servant who put family and community first, which was evidenced by her unwavering commitment to improve the Dixon community,” the release read. “Through her leadership, a concerted focus to improve, clean up and elevate resources for the Dixon area have been realized, and will continue as part of her legacy.” Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission was...
Trio of fires burning on Flathead Reservation
Crews were battling a trio of new wildfires that cropped up on the Flathead Reservation last week. The largest, the Garceau Fire, was sparked by an electric fence and had burned some 6,700 acres as of Tuesday. It is located 10 miles west of Polson near Lonepine and was 55% contained. The cost to fight the fire was estimated at $3.5 million. 340 firefighters assigned to the fire were working to secure the perimeter and douse hot spots with helicopter water drops. There were no evacuations and no structures were threatened at presstime. However, Irvine Flats and Garcon Gulch roads going up to Windy...
Clarence Henry Hendrickson Jr.
It is with great sorrow the family of Clarence Henry Hendrickson Jr., 84, of Spokane, Washington, announces he peacefully passed away on Aug. 10, 2022, of coronary heart disease. Clarence, known as CH, was born March 24, 1938 to Clarence Sr. and Margret Sullivan Hendrickson Roberts in Polson, Montana. He was the oldest of five children. In 1952, at the age of 14, his father was killed while working on the St. Joseph Dam in Bridgeport, Washington. It was there and then he knew he had to take the role of the father of the family. While growing up in...
Garceau Fire west of Polson grows to 1,500 acres
A new wildfire that sprung up in the Polson area on Tuesday has grown to roughly 1,500 acres. About 110 firefighters were working the Garceau Fire, which is located about 10 air miles from Polson, according to officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The blaze was listed as human-caused by the Northern Rockies Coordination Center (NRCC) as of Wednesday morning. Heavy air tankers, single engine air tankers and helicopters were called upon in the initial attack while ground equipment was deployed to build control lines. Crews were employing a full suppression management strategy, NRCC officials...
Thomas “Tom” Stewart Gregg, Jr.
Thomas “Tom” Stewart Gregg, Jr., age 82, passed away on June 21, 2022 at Community Medical Center in Missoula, Montana with his son Kevin and daughter Iklil beside him. He was born on July 25, 1939, in Omaha, Nebraska the son of Thomas Stewart “Stu” and Hazel Francis (Larson) Gregg. Tom grew up in Portland, Oregon where his parents moved when he was two years old. He graduated from David Douglas High School in Portland in 1957 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in February 1958. He became a bombing Navigation System Technician and mostly worked on the B-52 Bomb...
Polson Class of 72 gathers for 50th reunion
The Polson High School Class of '72 recently held its 50th reunion. The events started Friday night with a get-together at Bunkers Restaurant, where folks met for the first time in 50 years. On Saturday they gathered at the Valley View Clubhouse, where they had a cookout and reminisced with classmates about the times they had growing up and going to school in Polson. "A lot of laughs and good times we’re had," said Doug Bjarko, a Class of '72 member. The last day was spent at Boettcher’s Park on the lake. "Once again, stories were told, pictures were taken and old friendships were renewed," Bjarko said. The class had over 60 attendees out of 110 graduates. "We lost 20 classmates in those years gone by," Bjarko noted. "And about 30 that couldn’t make it. All in all it was a great turnout and a wonderful reunion!" The class donated $520 to the Forest Firemens fund to help support their effort in fighting the Lake County wildfires.
Ruggless appointed to Polson's Ward 1 seat
The Polson City Commission on Monday voted to appoint Jen Ruggless as Ward 1 commissioner. Ruggless campaigned for a Ward 1 seat last year, but was narrowly defeated by Jake Holley. She fills a seat left vacant by Jan Howlett. On Monday, Commissioners Holley, Brodie Moll and Laura Dever voted in support of Ruggless. Applicant Scott Biggs garnered two votes from Commissioners Tony Isbell and Mayor Eric Huffine, while applicant Jennifer Bagley was supported by Commissioner Carolyn Pardini. Ruggless was sworn in following the meeting. Her term runs through Dec. 31, 2023. “We are grateful to get the opportunity to work with you,” said Huffine...
