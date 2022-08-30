The Polson High School Class of '72 recently held its 50th reunion. The events started Friday night with a get-together at Bunkers Restaurant, where folks met for the first time in 50 years. On Saturday they gathered at the Valley View Clubhouse, where they had a cookout and reminisced with classmates about the times they had growing up and going to school in Polson. "A lot of laughs and good times we’re had," said Doug Bjarko, a Class of '72 member. The last day was spent at Boettcher’s Park on the lake. "Once again, stories were told, pictures were taken and old friendships were renewed," Bjarko said. The class had over 60 attendees out of 110 graduates. "We lost 20 classmates in those years gone by," Bjarko noted. "And about 30 that couldn’t make it. All in all it was a great turnout and a wonderful reunion!" The class donated $520 to the Forest Firemens fund to help support their effort in fighting the Lake County wildfires.

POLSON, MT ・ 17 DAYS AGO