Hard hats and helmets: Boise State’s first foe has $161M stadium renovation underway

After ending 2021 with its first bowl game in eight years, Oregon State ushered in the new year with a bang.

Literally.

The university used explosives to demolish the west side of Reser Stadium in January, signaling the next phase of a $161 million project to renovate the Beavers’ home stadium.

Construction began as soon as the 2021 season ended, and it’s on track to be completed by May or June next year, according to The Oregonian.

The west side of the stadium will not be accessible to fans during Boise State’s season opener Saturday at Oregon State (8:30 p.m. Mountain time, ESPN), but the Beavers will play all of their home games at Reser this year despite the construction.

Seating capacity in the stadium has been cut almost in half, dropping from 45,674 to 26,407. Thanks to a focus on adding more premium seating and public spaces, Reser will seat about 36,000 fans when the project is complete, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes told The Oregonian.

Saturday’s game is sold out at that lower capacity, according to Oregon State.

The newly renovated west side of the stadium will include three levels of general admission seating, totaling 8,904 seats, all of which come with chair backs. The seating on the west side was mostly bench seating. The renovation also includes 310 club seats, 32 living room boxes and 41 loge boxes.

The revamped west side will also include a concourse that connects the whole stadium and a new concessions area known as Beaver Street, which will include an open space where fans can watch the game while grabbing a bite to eat.

Also new to the stadium is a 6,750-square foot video board, which is expected to be ready for the season opener, Barnes said.

Boise State wants major athletic facilities upgrades. It just set a fundraising record

Oregon State’s project, which it dubbed “ Completing Reser Stadium ,” also includes the construction of a four-story health and wellness center that will serve the entire campus, a new student welcome center, and meeting space for students, faculty and staff.

Boise State is in the early stages of overhauling its own athletic facilities.

The university revealed its “Playbook for Success” in April. The ambitious plan includes major renovations to Albertsons Stadium and ExtraMile Arena, the construction of beach volleyball courts, a 5,000-seat arena and a soccer stadium on campus, as well as upgrades to Boise State’s off-campus facilities used by the softball and track and field teams.

After a thorough cost analysis, Boise State announced earlier this month that the project will cost more than $300 million.

BOISE STATE AT OREGON STATE

When: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time Saturday

Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon

TV: ESPN (Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Series: Boise State and Oregon State have played nine times, and the Beavers own a 5-4 advantage in the series. The Broncos won their last meeting, beating Oregon State on the road 38-24 in 2016.

Vegas line: Oregon State by 2.5

Weather: High of 85 degrees, 7% chance of rain, 11 mph winds