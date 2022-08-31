ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Hard hats and helmets: Boise State’s first foe has $161M stadium renovation underway

By Ron Counts
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

After ending 2021 with its first bowl game in eight years, Oregon State ushered in the new year with a bang.

Literally.

The university used explosives to demolish the west side of Reser Stadium in January, signaling the next phase of a $161 million project to renovate the Beavers’ home stadium.

Construction began as soon as the 2021 season ended, and it’s on track to be completed by May or June next year, according to The Oregonian.

The west side of the stadium will not be accessible to fans during Boise State’s season opener Saturday at Oregon State (8:30 p.m. Mountain time, ESPN), but the Beavers will play all of their home games at Reser this year despite the construction.

Seating capacity in the stadium has been cut almost in half, dropping from 45,674 to 26,407. Thanks to a focus on adding more premium seating and public spaces, Reser will seat about 36,000 fans when the project is complete, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes told The Oregonian.

Saturday’s game is sold out at that lower capacity, according to Oregon State.

The newly renovated west side of the stadium will include three levels of general admission seating, totaling 8,904 seats, all of which come with chair backs. The seating on the west side was mostly bench seating. The renovation also includes 310 club seats, 32 living room boxes and 41 loge boxes.

The revamped west side will also include a concourse that connects the whole stadium and a new concessions area known as Beaver Street, which will include an open space where fans can watch the game while grabbing a bite to eat.

Also new to the stadium is a 6,750-square foot video board, which is expected to be ready for the season opener, Barnes said.

Boise State wants major athletic facilities upgrades. It just set a fundraising record

Oregon State’s project, which it dubbed “ Completing Reser Stadium ,” also includes the construction of a four-story health and wellness center that will serve the entire campus, a new student welcome center, and meeting space for students, faculty and staff.

Boise State is in the early stages of overhauling its own athletic facilities.

The university revealed its “Playbook for Success” in April. The ambitious plan includes major renovations to Albertsons Stadium and ExtraMile Arena, the construction of beach volleyball courts, a 5,000-seat arena and a soccer stadium on campus, as well as upgrades to Boise State’s off-campus facilities used by the softball and track and field teams.

After a thorough cost analysis, Boise State announced earlier this month that the project will cost more than $300 million.

BOISE STATE AT OREGON STATE

When: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time Saturday

Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon

TV: ESPN (Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Series: Boise State and Oregon State have played nine times, and the Beavers own a 5-4 advantage in the series. The Broncos won their last meeting, beating Oregon State on the road 38-24 in 2016.

Vegas line: Oregon State by 2.5

Weather: High of 85 degrees, 7% chance of rain, 11 mph winds

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Idaho Sports
Local
Oregon Football
KOOL 96.5

This College Was Named #1 Party School in the State of Idaho

Even though Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country, we’re not exactly the biggest state in the nation. In fact, according to the latest Census Data, Idaho is the 13th smallest state by population. With that in mind, it’s not a big surprise that there’s not a lot of competition when it comes to the title of “Top Party School” in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Arbiter Online

How will Boise State and Jeramiah Dickey come up with $300 million?

How do you quickly raise money to fund a $300 million project?. Ask Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey. With the recent announcement of the new Athletics Master Village at Boise State, many people deemed it a “stretch” not just because of the drastic changes on campus, but because of the finances involved.
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Morrison
Person
Beth Mowins
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hawgsmoke fighter jet competition comes to Boise

Next week A-10 fighter jet crews will compete against each other in the desert outside Boise, think NASCAR but with fighter jets. The competition is called Hawgsmoke and the 190th Fighter Squadron from the Idaho Air National Guard is pretty good at it. They won the competition for the third time last year and are hosting the event this year.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stadium Seating#Oregon State Football#Reser Stadium#American Football#College Football#Boise State#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Helmets
Portland Tribune

ODOT to rename stretch of I-5 that honored former KKK member

The name 'Baldock' will be scrubbed from ODOT facilities and a PGE solar station, thanks to a reporter's work. Robert Hugh "Sam" Baldock, a renowned highway engineer who shaped Oregon's freeway system, was so accomplished that Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem was officially named the Baldock Freeway. But now Baldock's name is being scrubbed from state transportation facilities because Baldock was a past Ku Klux Klan member. The Oregon Department of Transportation is moving swiftly to rename those facilities after it was informed by a Portland Tribune reporter of Baldock's Klan membership a century ago. ODOT is not...
OREGON STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
265
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy