Hernando, MS

desotocountynews.com

Two-year aviation program to center at Olive Branch Airport

Southwest Tennessee Community College program is the first of its type in Tennessee. The Olive Branch Airport is becoming an education center as well as a transportation center, with the addition of a new aviation program to work out of the airport through Southwest Tennessee Community College. A recent Open...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
localmemphis.com

Bartlett school crossing guard celebrates 30 years on the job

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Colleagues celebrated Elizabeth Carver as she marked 30 years on the job as a crossing guard in Bartlett. According to the Bartlett Police Department, Carver worked her post Thursday afternoon under the watchful eye of Mayor McDonald, the entire police administration, and a ton of friends and family.
BARTLETT, TN
Local
Mississippi Government
Hernando, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Hernando, MS
Society
City
Hernando, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
actionnews5.com

USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WSMV

Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing

Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Crystal Ball to hold a “Night in Havana”

Scott and Natasha Hollis of Olive Branch will co-chair the 23th annual Crystal Ball with a theme of “A Night in Havana”. The gala, which benefits 800 nonprofits and charitable causes through the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, is planned for Saturday, January 21, 2023, at The Arena at Southaven. The Crystal Ball is the Community Foundation’s only fundraiser.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
tri-statedefender.com

COMMENTARY: Our school board is missing a great opportunity!

A few weeks ago, Dr. Joris Ray resigned as superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), and the school board ended the investigation into whether he violated district policy by having inappropriate relationships with district employees. The board also just recently approved a severance package for Dr. Ray worth more than...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

What happens to a rent check that disappears?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rent is once again due for dozens of Memphis tenants whose money orders were stolen in August. “That happened on their property,” said a tenant of the Glen Townhomes, owned by Sunshine Corporation. “They’re going to have to figure out what to do. Because once that money order comes out of my hand and I put it in their drop box, that’s no longer my concern.”
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

3 UofM nursing students selected for $10,000 BlueCross Power of We Scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three University of Memphis students in the Loewenberg College of Nursing have been selected among six recipients in the state to each receive $10,000 scholarships for the 2022 BlueCross Power of We Scholarships from the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation. According to the university, the three...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

How Shelby County renters facing eviction can get free legal support

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After Wednesday, August 31, the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program will no longer accept applications. For the last two years, ERA assistance has helped save thousands of families from homelessness. To continue helping Shelby County households, a new program providing free legal support is available for...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jackson, Mississippi works to restore usable water to its residents, many are wondering could something like what's happening there also occur in Memphis, a city that often struggles with its aging infrastructure. The Mayor of Jackson says the current crisis there stems from up to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
localmemphis.com

3 children abducted, later found safe, after Whitehaven carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children are safe after being abducted during a carjacking near Mill Branch Road and Holmes Road in south Memphis Friday. According to Memphis Police, a driver was forced out of his car, a Toyota Avalon, with his three children in the back seat. The suspect drove off with the car.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Medical situation causes Goodman Road closure

If you were traveling in or near Goodman Road at I-55 and Southcrest Parkway in Southaven at mid-day Thursday, you likely encountered some traffic problems due to an incident with a man reported to have a mental health issue. Southaven police officers and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called...
SOUTHAVEN, MS

