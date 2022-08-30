Read full article on original website
A place to dream: Mississippi kids who routinely sleep on floor at home given brand new beds to call their own
Fifty Oxford-area children who routinely sleep on the floor, with others, or in makeshift arrangements now have beds to call their own, thanks to Ashley’s Hope to Dream program in partnership with Ole Miss Athletics. Believing they were coming to the Ole Miss campus to work out with players...
desotocountynews.com
Two-year aviation program to center at Olive Branch Airport
Southwest Tennessee Community College program is the first of its type in Tennessee. The Olive Branch Airport is becoming an education center as well as a transportation center, with the addition of a new aviation program to work out of the airport through Southwest Tennessee Community College. A recent Open...
localmemphis.com
Bartlett school crossing guard celebrates 30 years on the job
BARTLETT, Tenn. — Colleagues celebrated Elizabeth Carver as she marked 30 years on the job as a crossing guard in Bartlett. According to the Bartlett Police Department, Carver worked her post Thursday afternoon under the watchful eye of Mayor McDonald, the entire police administration, and a ton of friends and family.
Mississippi parents speak out to school board about dress code they call ambiguous and sexist
The Oxford School District held a meeting earlier this month regarding the ongoing dress code conflict. Community members and parents were given the opportunity to speak out on the issue. Megan Anderson is a licensed counselor and mother. She expressed her concerns with the dress code and its ambiguity, which...
actionnews5.com
USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.
WSMV
Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
DeSoto Times Today
Crystal Ball to hold a “Night in Havana”
Scott and Natasha Hollis of Olive Branch will co-chair the 23th annual Crystal Ball with a theme of “A Night in Havana”. The gala, which benefits 800 nonprofits and charitable causes through the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, is planned for Saturday, January 21, 2023, at The Arena at Southaven. The Crystal Ball is the Community Foundation’s only fundraiser.
tri-statedefender.com
COMMENTARY: Our school board is missing a great opportunity!
A few weeks ago, Dr. Joris Ray resigned as superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), and the school board ended the investigation into whether he violated district policy by having inappropriate relationships with district employees. The board also just recently approved a severance package for Dr. Ray worth more than...
What happens to a rent check that disappears?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rent is once again due for dozens of Memphis tenants whose money orders were stolen in August. “That happened on their property,” said a tenant of the Glen Townhomes, owned by Sunshine Corporation. “They’re going to have to figure out what to do. Because once that money order comes out of my hand and I put it in their drop box, that’s no longer my concern.”
localmemphis.com
3 UofM nursing students selected for $10,000 BlueCross Power of We Scholarships
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three University of Memphis students in the Loewenberg College of Nursing have been selected among six recipients in the state to each receive $10,000 scholarships for the 2022 BlueCross Power of We Scholarships from the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation. According to the university, the three...
localmemphis.com
How Shelby County renters facing eviction can get free legal support
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After Wednesday, August 31, the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program will no longer accept applications. For the last two years, ERA assistance has helped save thousands of families from homelessness. To continue helping Shelby County households, a new program providing free legal support is available for...
localmemphis.com
Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jackson, Mississippi works to restore usable water to its residents, many are wondering could something like what's happening there also occur in Memphis, a city that often struggles with its aging infrastructure. The Mayor of Jackson says the current crisis there stems from up to...
Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
localmemphis.com
3 children abducted, later found safe, after Whitehaven carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children are safe after being abducted during a carjacking near Mill Branch Road and Holmes Road in south Memphis Friday. According to Memphis Police, a driver was forced out of his car, a Toyota Avalon, with his three children in the back seat. The suspect drove off with the car.
desotocountynews.com
Medical situation causes Goodman Road closure
If you were traveling in or near Goodman Road at I-55 and Southcrest Parkway in Southaven at mid-day Thursday, you likely encountered some traffic problems due to an incident with a man reported to have a mental health issue. Southaven police officers and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called...
localmemphis.com
A look at what makes the DeSoto County Museum so special
Have you been to the DeSoto County Museum? We went down to take a look at the special history packed into its walls.
Shoppers on high alert after mother and baby kidnapped from Mid-South Target store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a mother and her baby were kidnapped in broad daylight at a Mid-South store, shoppers FOX13 spoke with say they’re as attentive as ever. Memphis Police said the incident happened around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of Target off Highway 64 in Cordova.
Burglars strike Memphis bank, walk out with duffle bag, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are on the run after burglarizing a Memphis bank, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the thieves shattered the glass front door of Bank of America on Summer Avenue around 12:13 a.m. on Saturday, August 20. A representative from the bank...
Mississippi gathering spot with a view named one of the best rooftop bars in the country
The Coop at Graduate in Oxford was named one of Big 7 Travel’s Best Rooftop Bars in The USA for 2022. The list, which includes elegant and exciting rooftop bars from across the country, places The Coop at 26. Since its opening in 2015, The Coop has been a...
