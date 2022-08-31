ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-year-old Fort Myers middle school student arrested for verbally threatening to use a firearm

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police arrested a 12-year-old Fort Myers Middle Academy student for making a verbal threat involving the use of a firearm.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), no one was injured during the incident and police presence will be increased at Fort Myers Middle Academy.

The 7th grader, whose identity has not been released, was charged with fraud-false report use of a firearm in a violent manor. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for booking, according to FMPD.

No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC 2 to bring you the latest developments on this story.

Deborah Ash
3d ago

I wonder if one of the juvenile delinquents in my neighborhood! Spoiled rotten, entitled and lack of respect for adults, the environment and the rule of law! If not, they will be in jail soon enough!

