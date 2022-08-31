12-year-old Fort Myers middle school student arrested for verbally threatening to use a firearm

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police arrested a 12-year-old Fort Myers Middle Academy student for making a verbal threat involving the use of a firearm.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), no one was injured during the incident and police presence will be increased at Fort Myers Middle Academy.

The 7th grader, whose identity has not been released, was charged with fraud-false report use of a firearm in a violent manor. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for booking, according to FMPD.

No further details are available at this time.